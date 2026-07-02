Which Liverpool players could thrive in FPL under Iraola?

While attention still remains focused on the FIFA World Cup, we’re now into July – and we’ll soon be seeing Premier League players return to training, the start of the pre-season friendlies and the all-important relaunch of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

So, it’s time for the odd bit of domestic content in between our World Cup coverage!

In our first new manager report of the 2026/27 season, we look at Andoni Iraola, who has joined Liverpool on a two-year deal.

He takes over from Arne Slot, who was sacked after a disappointing fifth-place finish last season.

So, can Iraola transform the Reds’ fortunes and put their players firmly on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) radar? This Moving Target report takes a closer look.

A FAST START?

Iraola certainly has the platform to enjoy a fast start at Liverpool, as the Reds sit top of the Fixture Ticker in their first five matches.

Remember, the first international break of 2026/27 comes after Gameweek 5. This break lasts for three weeks, so it could be a very decent opportunity to Wildcard.

Prior to that, Liverpool look ripe for investment.

Iraola will make his bow as the Reds’ manager with an away trip to Newcastle United. After that, they will host Nottingham Forest, and subsequently face newly promoted Ipswich Town, Fulham and Bournemouth, all of whom will be under new management.

GOOD FOR VAN DIJK?

Liverpool’s defence needs shoring up, having conceded 53 Premier League goals in 2025/26. In that time, they kept 10 clean sheets, one fewer than Iraola’s Bournemouth.

Above: Teams sorted by clean sheets in 2025/26

The underlying defensive numbers weren’t great for the Cherries, but they did perform significantly better on home turf, ranking second for expected goals conceded (xGC), only behind Arsenal.

They also lost most of their first-choice backline last summer, another factor to consider.

IRAOLA’S DEFENSIVE STATS AT BOURNEMOUTH

Season Goals conceded (rank) Clean sheets (rank) Shots conceded (rank) Shots in box conceded (rank) xGC (rank) 2025/26 54 (14th) 11 (=4th) 480 (12th) 338 (15th) 56.78 (16th) 2024/25 46 (=6th) 9 (=10th) 487 (13th) 322 (9th) 49.31 (8th) 2023/24 67 (=15th) 9 (=8th) 534 (=10th) 363 (12th) 58.84 (9th)

The clean sheet count at least bodes well for Virgil van Dijk and the rest of the Liverpool backline.

However, the real appeal could lie in the centre-back’s defensive contribution (DefCon) potential.

While Liverpool’s style won’t be identical to Iraola’s Bournemouth, we can certainly anticipate a more front-footed, transition-heavy approach at Anfield next season, with the high press leading to lots of DefCons.

Indeed, Marcos Senesi hit the DefCon threshold in 70.3% of his starts last season, the best rate of any player. His fellow centre-back, James Hill, actually surpassed that figure from January onwards, with 73.7%!

Milos Kerkez could also benefit from the arrival of Iraola. Reunited with a coach he played for in 2024/25, when he netted two goals and supplied six assists in 38 matches, the left-back could regain some form after a disappointing debut campaign at Anfield.

Remember, Adrien Truffert finished last season with the second-most assists for Bournemouth (six), so Iraola clearly has a preference for an attack-minded left-back.

ATTACKING IMPROVEMENT

Liverpool scored 63 goals last season, the fourth-most of any team, and ranked sixth for expected goals (xG, 61.35).

Bournemouth, meanwhile, finished with the fifth-most goals, despite underperforming their xG by -3.9, so there is real optimism that Liverpool’s attacking output can improve.

IRAOLA’S ATTACKING STATS AT BOURNEMOUTH

Season Goals (rank) Shots (rank) Shots in box (rank) xG (rank) 2025/26 58 (=5th) 524 (5th) 312 (11th) 61.90 (5th) 2024/25 58 (=9th) 581 (4th) 391 (4th) 64.94 (5th) 2023/24 54 (14th) 542 (9th) 360 (8th) 56.69 (11th)

Crucially, Iraola has already proven he can get the best out of the attackers at his disposal.

Whilst at Bournemouth, he turned Dominic Solanke into a 19-goal Premier League forward, while Antoine Semenyo was superb under the Spaniard in the first half of 2025/26, before his move to Manchester City.

Don’t forget Eli Junior Kroupi, too, who averaged a goal every 134 minutes last season, or Rayan’s impact upon his arrival on the south coast in January.

Florian Wirtz, wingers Victor Munoz and Rio Ngumoha, and forward Alexander Isak all have the potential to thrive.

Iraola loves a 4-2-3-1 formation (see below), which would seem an ideal fit for this group of players.

Above: Bournemouth’s passing network from the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in Gameweek 35

Hugo Ekitike is notably out injured, potentially until the end of the year, so Isak could begin the season as a nailed-on starter.

SZOBOSZLAI ON THE WATCHLIST

Although Wirtz and Isak may have immediate appeal, Dominik Szoboszlai could perhaps start the season as the go-to Liverpool attacker, especially if he’s on penalties in pre-season.

A pressing monster, he appears to be an ideal fit for Iraola’s 4-2-3-1 setup.

He finished the 2025/26 season with 10 attacking returns in his final 15 starts, sometimes in a more advanced position.

His role under Iraola will be absolutely crucial, as he could play as an attacking midfielder or in a deeper role, making Liverpool’s summer friendlies particularly significant for Fantasy managers.

Should he start the season as a No 10, Szoboszlai could be difficult to overlook, given the fixtures.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Iraola led Bournemouth for three full seasons, with progress each year. Finishes of 12th, ninth and sixth, culminating in European football, back that up.

He could be a great fit at Liverpool, then.

Given the first five fixtures, their players are likely to be key targets for FPL managers, probably van Dijk and an attacker, should the early signs look positive.

After that, there is a bit more uncertainty, as Iraola will need to adjust to a packed fixture schedule, which includes UEFA Champions League football.

The Spaniard’s proactive style is fine for playing once a week, but how will it translate to a busier schedule, with much shorter turnaround times and less time on the training pitch?

There are other question marks, too – will his style of play be as effective against teams who consistently defend deep, can he handle the pressure of the role, etc?

One thing is certain: he’ll need to get off to a better start than he did at Bournemouth, where he lost six and drew three of his first nine Premier League matches.

That said, there is clear potential in the early weeks, and Liverpool assets will be hard to overlook in our Gameweek 1 squads.