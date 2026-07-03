Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is close to a ban or suspended?

If you’ve read our previous article about yellow card accumulation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, you’ll know that any player picking up two bookings in the first three knockout stage rounds will serve a ban in the next game.
So, which players are walking the suspension tightrope after Round of 32?
- READ MORE: Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 – Round of 16 guide: Best players, tips, team reveals + more
- READ MORE: Introducing our ultimate World Cup 2026 Fantasy toolkit!
*Note: this article is correct as of the morning of Friday 3 July. We’ll update this piece again after the final three Round of 32 ties.
YELLOW CARDS RESET AFTER THE GROUP STAGE
A reminder that FIFA reset yellow card counts after the group stage, so we’re no longer worried about any cautions picked up in the first three rounds.
Instead, only those players cautioned in the Round of 32 are a concern.
PLAYERS ON ONE YELLOW CARD AFTER THE ROUND OF 32
|Player
|Country
|Saliba
|CAN
|Sigur
|CAN
|Danilo
|BRA
|Casemiro
|BRA
|Galarza
|PAR
|Cubas
|PAR
|Diop
|MOR
|Nusa
|NOR
|Bellingham
|ENG
|Mechele
|BEL
|Dias
|POR
From a Fantasy perspective, the only player with an ownership above 5% is Jude Bellingham ($8.3m).
SERVING A BAN IN THE ROUND OF 16
|Player
|Country
|Reason for ban
|Balogun
|USA
|Red card in Round of 32 (1-match ban)
RETURNING FROM A BAN IN THE ROUND OF 16
|Player
|Country
|Reason for ban
|D Gomez
|Paraguay
|Two yellow cards (1-match ban served in the Round of 32)
|Lasheen
|Egypt
|Two yellow cards (1-match ban served in the Round of 32)