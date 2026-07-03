Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is close to a ban or suspended?

If you’ve read our previous article about yellow card accumulation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, you’ll know that any player picking up two bookings in the first three knockout stage rounds will serve a ban in the next game.

So, which players are walking the suspension tightrope after Round of 32?

*Note: this article is correct as of the morning of Friday 3 July. We’ll update this piece again after the final three Round of 32 ties.

YELLOW CARDS RESET AFTER THE GROUP STAGE

A reminder that FIFA reset yellow card counts after the group stage, so we’re no longer worried about any cautions picked up in the first three rounds.

Instead, only those players cautioned in the Round of 32 are a concern.

PLAYERS ON ONE YELLOW CARD AFTER THE ROUND OF 32

Player Country Saliba CAN Sigur CAN Danilo BRA Casemiro BRA Galarza PAR Cubas PAR Diop MOR Nusa NOR Bellingham ENG Mechele BEL Dias POR

From a Fantasy perspective, the only player with an ownership above 5% is Jude Bellingham ($8.3m).

SERVING A BAN IN THE ROUND OF 16

Player Country Reason for ban Balogun USA Red card in Round of 32 (1-match ban)

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN THE ROUND OF 16