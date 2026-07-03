World Cup Fantasy: $5.6m Manzambi wows again + Widmer injury

Switzerland booked their place in the Round of 16 with a controlled 2-0 victory over Algeria.

Big chances were at a premium throughout the match, with neither side creating many opportunities, but Switzerland remained in control for long periods and took the openings that mattered.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

SWITZERLAND 2-0 ALGERIA

Goals: Embolo, Ndoye

Embolo, Ndoye Assists: Manzambi, Zakaria

Manzambi, Zakaria Tackle bonus: Zakaria

Zakaria Top Fantasy points scorers: Akanji (9), Rodriguez (9), Elvedi (9), Embolo (9), Ndoye (9), Kobel (9), Zakaria (9)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Switzerland made two changes to the side that beat Canada in Round 3. Denis Zakaria ($6.1m) replaced Luca Jaquez ($3.5m) at right-back, while Dan Ndoye ($6.8m) came in for Djibril Sow ($6.1m) on the right wing. Algeria, meanwhile, made several changes following their 3-3 draw with Austria.

($6.1m) replaced ($3.5m) at right-back, while ($6.8m) came in for ($6.1m) on the right wing. Algeria, meanwhile, made several changes following their 3-3 draw with Austria. The statistics reflected the flow of the game. Algeria enjoyed more possession after falling behind early, but Switzerland created the better chances. The Swiss generated 2.45 xG (expected goals) compared to Algeria’s 0.74, despite both sides creating the same number of big chances.

Much of the attention centred on Johan Manzambi ($5.6m) after his back-to-back double-digit hauls. He started in the number 10 role and made an immediate impact. After just 10 minutes, he burst into the final third before squaring for Breel Embolo ($7.5m) to tap home. He continued to drive Switzerland forward. Another powerful run from inside his own half forced a foul, and the resulting free-kick led to another good chance. Outside of his assist, though, Manzambi offered little goal threat and failed to register a single shot. After the match, Murat Yakin was asked about the youngster and said:

“At the right moment came Johan Manzambi’s effort. We had been doing a lot of defensive work and suffering, and getting the lead at that moment was crucial. From then on we controlled the game much better.”

Yakin also spoke about Manzambi’s versatility after being asked whether his ability to play in multiple positions gives Switzerland greater flexibility. He replied:

“I think you can use Johan in any position. He’s incredibly creative and has incredible pace with the ball. He solved situations brilliantly two or three times. He also had to do a lot of defensive work and, as the game went on, you could see his energy levels drop.”

Outside of his goal, Embolo had a quiet afternoon. He managed just one shot on target and failed to create a chance. Even so, he has now produced either a goal or an assist in all four of Switzerland’s World Cup matches. That consistency has made him vital for both his country and Fantasy managers, although they’ll hope for a bigger all-round display next time out.

The standout performer was arguably Zakaria. He should have scored early on. Rubén Vargas ($6.8m) picked him out from a free-kick, but Zakaria couldn’t convert. He then missed another close-range opportunity moments later. He made amends in the second half. Zakaria surged down the right wing, won the ball back after initially losing it, and drilled a dangerous cross into the six-yard box. Algeria cleared it only as far as Dan Ndoye ($6.8m), who fired home to make it 2-0 and hand Zakaria the assist.

($6.8m) picked him out from a free-kick, but Zakaria couldn’t convert. He then missed another close-range opportunity moments later. He made amends in the second half. Zakaria surged down the right wing, won the ball back after initially losing it, and drilled a dangerous cross into the six-yard box. Algeria cleared it only as far as ($6.8m), who fired home to make it 2-0 and hand Zakaria the assist. Zakaria almost added another. He fizzed another dangerous ball across goal which Embolo missed, but it fell perfectly for Fabian Rieder ($6.2m), who somehow sliced his finish wide from close range. Zakaria’s display may well have earned him another start in the Round of 16. After the match, however, Yakin explained why he selected him ahead of Silvan Widmer ($4.2m), saying:

“Silvan was still carrying a slight problem. He only trained lightly the day before yesterday and only returned to team training yesterday. Dennis trained superbly all week. We were able to prepare well with Dennis on the right. I wouldn’t call him a right-back, but he did his defensive job really well today. The longer the game went on, the better he became, and he helped the team a lot. It was a solid, united defensive performance.”