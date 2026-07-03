Scout Notes

World Cup Fantasy: $5.6m Manzambi wows again + Widmer injury

3 July 2026 10 comments
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Switzerland booked their place in the Round of 16 with a controlled 2-0 victory over Algeria.

Big chances were at a premium throughout the match, with neither side creating many opportunities, but Switzerland remained in control for long periods and took the openings that mattered.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

SWITZERLAND 2-0 ALGERIA

Manzambi again

  • Goals: Embolo, Ndoye
  • Assists: Manzambi, Zakaria
  • Tackle bonus: Zakaria
  • Top Fantasy points scorers: Akanji (9), Rodriguez (9), Elvedi (9), Embolo (9), Ndoye (9), Kobel (9), Zakaria (9)

TEAM STATS

Manzambi again

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

  • Switzerland made two changes to the side that beat Canada in Round 3. Denis Zakaria ($6.1m) replaced Luca Jaquez ($3.5m) at right-back, while Dan Ndoye ($6.8m) came in for Djibril Sow ($6.1m) on the right wing. Algeria, meanwhile, made several changes following their 3-3 draw with Austria.
  • The statistics reflected the flow of the game. Algeria enjoyed more possession after falling behind early, but Switzerland created the better chances. The Swiss generated 2.45 xG (expected goals) compared to Algeria’s 0.74, despite both sides creating the same number of big chances.
  • Much of the attention centred on Johan Manzambi ($5.6m) after his back-to-back double-digit hauls. He started in the number 10 role and made an immediate impact. After just 10 minutes, he burst into the final third before squaring for Breel Embolo ($7.5m) to tap home. He continued to drive Switzerland forward. Another powerful run from inside his own half forced a foul, and the resulting free-kick led to another good chance. Outside of his assist, though, Manzambi offered little goal threat and failed to register a single shot. After the match, Murat Yakin was asked about the youngster and said:

“At the right moment came Johan Manzambi’s effort. We had been doing a lot of defensive work and suffering, and getting the lead at that moment was crucial. From then on we controlled the game much better.”

  • Yakin also spoke about Manzambi’s versatility after being asked whether his ability to play in multiple positions gives Switzerland greater flexibility. He replied:

“I think you can use Johan in any position. He’s incredibly creative and has incredible pace with the ball. He solved situations brilliantly two or three times. He also had to do a lot of defensive work and, as the game went on, you could see his energy levels drop.”

  • Outside of his goal, Embolo had a quiet afternoon. He managed just one shot on target and failed to create a chance. Even so, he has now produced either a goal or an assist in all four of Switzerland’s World Cup matches. That consistency has made him vital for both his country and Fantasy managers, although they’ll hope for a bigger all-round display next time out.
  • The standout performer was arguably Zakaria. He should have scored early on. Rubén Vargas ($6.8m) picked him out from a free-kick, but Zakaria couldn’t convert. He then missed another close-range opportunity moments later. He made amends in the second half. Zakaria surged down the right wing, won the ball back after initially losing it, and drilled a dangerous cross into the six-yard box. Algeria cleared it only as far as Dan Ndoye ($6.8m), who fired home to make it 2-0 and hand Zakaria the assist.
  • Zakaria almost added another. He fizzed another dangerous ball across goal which Embolo missed, but it fell perfectly for Fabian Rieder ($6.2m), who somehow sliced his finish wide from close range. Zakaria’s display may well have earned him another start in the Round of 16. After the match, however, Yakin explained why he selected him ahead of Silvan Widmer ($4.2m), saying:

“Silvan was still carrying a slight problem. He only trained lightly the day before yesterday and only returned to team training yesterday. Dennis trained superbly all week. We were able to prepare well with Dennis on the right. I wouldn’t call him a right-back, but he did his defensive job really well today. The longer the game went on, the better he became, and he helped the team a lot. It was a solid, united defensive performance.”

  • The 2-0 scoreline suggests a comfortable afternoon, but Switzerland still conceded two big chances for the second consecutive match. That could raise concerns for Fantasy managers, especially with stronger opposition awaiting in the Round of 16.
Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
10 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    After Cucurella and Manzambi that's 11/11 so far through to the next round for me, now gotta take out 3 players with the qualification bonus to sub in Messi, Munoz and Diaz. 120 points this round far.

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Almost Same here.. except kimmich. I am only on 99 pts though

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      94 points.

      Can ye open this URL?

      https://play.fifa.com/fantasy/public-team/117210/4?back=%2Fleagues%2F378370%2Ftable

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  2. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Var in knockouts has been atrocious. Germany, senegal and croatia all send packing due to horrible var howlers and incompetent refs who never go against var. 1st case. There was no foul, so Tah goal should stand.. 2nd no foul on tielemans, football is a contact sport after all, so it should go to penalties.
    There was no foul on veiga either, both offside goals were questionable but most importantly croatia last second goal was no offside bcoz no. 20 doesn't touch and if he does, veiga touches it.. of course its deliberate.. not accidental so no offside..
    Var is just utter crap uses terribly everywhere. It works in cricket, tennis or basketball but not in football, especially if u slow motion everything.
    Also the red card for balogun was a joke.

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Was Croatia equaliser ruled out because the ball touched a hair on the head of the man trying to head the ball on? I'm convinced they have an algorithm, VARgorithm, that kicks in when a dodgy decision can create loads of clickbait.

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        58 mins ago

        Yes snickometer showed it touched the hair.. but it didn't or there is no proof of it to the naked eye. Secondly veiga heads it slightly afrer that, definite contact.. if opposing player touches it, it should not be offside but they say veiga touch accidental not deliberate? On what grounds? Of course veiga is not blind. He tries to flick it away but it goes to the attacker.. how does ref or var conclusively say flick was purely accidental?

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          51 mins ago

          He probably got a mindreader/influencer to advise him and create more clickbait 😉

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        2. Tomsk
          • 5 Years
          35 mins ago

          The Croatian player admitted after the game that he felt the ball flick his hair. VAR got this one right.

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          1. Funkyav
            • 17 Years
            1 min ago

            yeah we dont get all the views they get in the VAR booth. Just have to trust them like they do in other sports.

            No point arguing about subjective decisions. I see it all the time in my football whatsapp groups, same people always moaning about decisions, must make them think they are intelligent or something

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    2. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      45 mins ago

      I think the improvements have largely been good in terms of the reffing, Var is always going to be contentious when decisions are subjective.

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