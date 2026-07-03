World Cup Fantasy: Spain impress, Yamal blanks but shines

Spain coasted into the Round of 16 with a comfortable win over Austria on Thursday.

La Roja kept a fourth straight clean sheet en route to victory and now face Portugal in Dallas next Monday.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

SPAIN 3-0 AUSTRIA

Goals: Oyarzabal x2, Porro

Oyarzabal x2, Porro Assists: Cucurella x2, Baena

Cucurella x2, Baena Shot on target bonus : Oyarzabal x2

: Oyarzabal x2 Tackle bonus : Rodri, Olmo, Pedri

: Rodri, Olmo, Pedri Top points scorers: Porro (16), Oyarzabal (14), Cucurella (13), Baena (8)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

While other Round of 32 ‘favourites’ struggled to live up to their tags, either bowing out like Germany or squeaking through like England, this was a relative walk in the park for Spain. They hadn’t fully convinced from an attacking perspective in the group stage – even by their own manager’s admission – but this was much more like it. A 3-0 win did not flatter them.

Indeed, the xG (2.83-0.32) was pretty close to the actual scoreline. La Roja had 23 shots to Austria’s paltry five, and Unai Simon ($5.0m) didn’t have a single save to make. A couple of decent headed chances were all Ralf Rangnick’s side could really muster, with even their best move of the match, a free-flowing, one-touch attack, resulting in a shot that carried an xG of just 0.08. Austria did get into promising positions on umpteen occasions, it should be said, but a wayward final pass or a heavy touch broke down the move. Portugal will have more quality in the next round, and Spain know their easiest knockout fixture is now behind them.

($5.0m) didn’t have a single save to make. A couple of decent headed chances were all Ralf Rangnick’s side could really muster, with even their best move of the match, a free-flowing, one-touch attack, resulting in a shot that carried an xG of just 0.08. Austria did get into promising positions on umpteen occasions, it should be said, but a wayward final pass or a heavy touch broke down the move. Portugal will have more quality in the next round, and Spain know their easiest knockout fixture is now behind them. Still, it’s a fourth successive clean sheet for Spain this summer. Only themselves and Mexico have yet to concede a single goal. Luis de la Fuente’s side can back this up with a tournament-best expected goals against (xGA) tally, too:

De la Fuente made two changes for this clash. As mentioned in our Dugout Discussion, they were the exact reversals of the two alterations he made for the final group game against Uruguay: the more attacking Dani Olmo ($7.7m) and Pedro Porro ($5.5m) came back in for Mikel Merino ($6.2m) and Marcos Llorente ($5.5m). Porro hauled here, nodding in Spain’s second goal and creating five chances en route to a 16-point return but, as is the case with Olmo, you do wonder if his manager will proceed with more caution and once again switch the same players in the last 16. Álex Baena ($6.0m), who assisted Porro’s header, may also be a minutes risk as the tournament progresses, with Nico Williams ($7.8m) due back in the next round – but you’d fancy Baena to keep his place for now. The corner-taking Baena joined Porro on a game-high five key passes and hit the bar with a free-kick.

($7.7m) and ($5.5m) came back in for ($6.2m) and ($5.5m). Porro hauled here, nodding in Spain’s second goal and creating five chances en route to a 16-point return but, as is the case with Olmo, you do wonder if his manager will proceed with more caution and once again switch the same players in the last 16. ($6.0m), who assisted Porro’s header, may also be a minutes risk as the tournament progresses, with ($7.8m) due back in the next round – but you’d fancy Baena to keep his place for now. The corner-taking Baena joined Porro on a game-high five key passes and hit the bar with a free-kick. As for players who are more secure, Marc Cucurella ($5.1m) shot to the top of the defenders’ points table. He assisted Mikel Oyarzabal‘s ($8.1m) two goals, and was unlucky to see an early strike disallowed for a contentious foul. The stats will show just two key passes and no (legitimate) shots, but he picked up plenty of good positions, often inside of left-winger Baena.

“With us, he’s like clockwork, you could say. He’s infallible. He always responds, always plays well, always does what he has to do, always interprets every game situation perfectly, both defensively and offensively. I think he’s a top player, of an extremely high level.” – Luis de la Fuente on Marc Cucurella, via Futbol Fantasy