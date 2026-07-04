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Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: FPLReaction’s team reveal

4 July 2026 21 comments
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The Round of 16 of FIFA Fantasy World Cup is nearly here, which means it’s time to lock in our squads. With fixtures, Scouting Bonus ownership, chip strategy and expected line-ups all playing a major role, there are plenty of different ways to approach the next round.

In this article, serial UCL Fantasy top 1k finisher Louis (aka FPLReaction) breaks down his current squad, the players he’s targeting, his planned chip strategy and some of the key decisions he has to make ahead of the deadline.

ROUND OF 32 REVIEW

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026

The Round of 32 treated me fairly well. I scored 126 points, which lifted me to around 80k overall. That’s still well below where I’d like to be, but my slow start to the tournament continues to hold me back.

I activated the Qualification Booster and, to my surprise, all 15 of my players progressed with their teams. My defence and forwards did a lot of heavy lifting. I was disappointed that neither my England nor Argentina defensive double-up returned a clean sheet, though.

Midfield let me down again. It has been my weakest position throughout the tournament, so hopefully that changes in the Round of 16. Captaincy, on the other hand, continues to go well, so I can’t have too many complaints there.

TEAM REVEAL

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
21 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    A. Fofana + Medina + Mahrez + Sarr > Bounou + Riad + Saibari + Quinones

    B. Fofana + Lamine + Mahrez + Sarr >
    Rangel + Saibari + Bouaddi + Haaland

    C. Fofana + Mahrez + Sarr > Bounou + Bounou + Zico + Oyarzabal

    Will use FTs, burn 1 FT in case of C
    WC in hand

    Current team, scored 136 in R32 with Qualification booster

    Fofana Simon
    Cucurella Martinez Munoz Vasquez Medina
    Lamine Dembelle Olisse Vini Mahrez
    Messi Mbappe Sarr

    Guys please do respond, thanks

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    1. Stevosmith93
        20 mins ago

        Only concern would be you could potentially have big changes after next round with the inevitable Spain Vs France clash

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        1. Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          Thanks
          Got WC
          Which of the above options is the best?

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      • Fresco
        • 16 Years
        6 mins ago

        A

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        1. Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks
          I'm really torn between A and B
          C is not good enough so ruling that out already

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      • daniscouts
          5 mins ago

          I like A or B. Can you afford switching Bouaddi for Manzambi in case of B?

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          1. Mozumbus
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes, that's possible
            I think Colombia will be comfortable
            Watched Bouaddi, 18 years only, dynamic, Hakimi likes him
            Morocco may like to win it against Canada convincingly, on the other hand Canada is in high spirits
            So yes, torn between A and B
            Leaning towards B due to Haaland

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      • Stevosmith93
          34 mins ago

          Thoughts on my team please?

          Martinez / Vargas

          Guehi, Munoz, Cucurella, Douglas Santos Medina

          Manzambi, Olise, Brahim Diaz, Vini, Dembele

          Kane, Messi, Mbappe

          4FT used

          Summerville > Olise
          Yamal > Manzambi
          Gravenberch > Brahim Diaz
          Spence > Munoz

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          1. Mozumbus
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            Gtg
            Martinez/Vargas is a bit tight imo but you have already made the changes

            Can you please respond to my post above

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        • Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Worth selling Vini Jr or Lamal to get Olise in? Only other way would be to swap Kane out for a very cheap forward.

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          1. Mozumbus
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            I'm considering switching Lamine for Haaland
            So yes

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            1. Goro Majima
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Cheers, I might risk Kane to Quinones instead... maybe.

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              1. Mozumbus
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Among Lamine and Kane, I'd prefer Kane
                But Quinones is a good shout, with ownership potential if he returns

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        • Nespinha
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Final help with trio:

          A) Maignan, Riad, Saibari
          B) Rangel, Digne, Saibari
          C) Freese, Digne, Brahim Diaz

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          1. Mozumbus
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            B looks well distributed

            Please respond to my below post

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        • Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          Made it simple here following up with above post, please respond

          A. Bounou + Riad + Lamine + Quinones
          B. Rangel + Medina + Bouaddi + Haaland

          Got WC, so not concerned a lot about which teams progress

          Current team
          Fofana Simon
          Cucurella Martinez Munoz Vasquez Medina
          Lamine Dembelle Olisse Vini Mahrez
          Messi Mbappe Sarr

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          1. Nespinha
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            B for me

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            1. Mozumbus
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Thanks

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        • TafOnTour1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Best $4.3m defender, other than Sergiño Dest, who I already have?! Thinking Douglas Santos?!

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          1. Mozumbus
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Medina has been the best, if he starts
            Riad is a good punt as well, given it'll be the first match, you'll know the lineup, and it'll be an easier encounter

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            1. Mozumbus
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Within 4.3

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