Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: FPLReaction’s team reveal

The Round of 16 of FIFA Fantasy World Cup is nearly here, which means it’s time to lock in our squads. With fixtures, Scouting Bonus ownership, chip strategy and expected line-ups all playing a major role, there are plenty of different ways to approach the next round.

In this article, serial UCL Fantasy top 1k finisher Louis (aka FPLReaction) breaks down his current squad, the players he’s targeting, his planned chip strategy and some of the key decisions he has to make ahead of the deadline.

ROUND OF 32 REVIEW

The Round of 32 treated me fairly well. I scored 126 points, which lifted me to around 80k overall. That’s still well below where I’d like to be, but my slow start to the tournament continues to hold me back.

I activated the Qualification Booster and, to my surprise, all 15 of my players progressed with their teams. My defence and forwards did a lot of heavy lifting. I was disappointed that neither my England nor Argentina defensive double-up returned a clean sheet, though.

Midfield let me down again. It has been my weakest position throughout the tournament, so hopefully that changes in the Round of 16. Captaincy, on the other hand, continues to go well, so I can’t have too many complaints there.

TEAM REVEAL