World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is close to a ban or suspended?

4 July 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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If you’ve read our previous article about yellow card accumulation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, you’ll know that any player picking up two bookings in the first three knockout stage rounds will serve a ban in the next game.

So, which players are walking the suspension tightrope after Round of 32?

YELLOW CARDS RESET AFTER THE GROUP STAGE

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is close to a ban? Round of 32 suspended

A reminder that FIFA reset yellow card counts after the group stage, so we’re no longer worried about any cautions picked up in the first three rounds.

Instead, only those players cautioned in the Round of 32 are a concern.

PLAYERS ON ONE YELLOW CARD AFTER THE ROUND OF 32

PlayerCountry
SalibaCAN
SigurCAN
DaniloBRA
CasemiroBRA
GalarzaPAR
CubasPAR
DiopMOR
NusaNOR
BellinghamENG
MecheleBEL
DiasPOR
IbrahimEGY
HassanEGY
MontielARG
J AriasCOL
RiosCOL

From a Fantasy perspective, the only player with an ownership above 5% is Jude Bellingham ($8.3m).

SERVING A BAN IN THE ROUND OF 16

PlayerCountryReason for ban
BalogunUSARed card in Round of 32 (1-match ban)

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN THE ROUND OF 16

PlayerCountryReason for ban
D GomezParaguayTwo yellow cards (1-match ban served in the Round of 32)
LasheenEgyptTwo yellow cards (1-match ban served in the Round of 32)
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