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Paraguay v France team news: Kone in for Tchouameni

4 July 2026 15 comments
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A sweltering Philadelphia Stadium is the venue for the second Round of 16 fixture: France v Paraguay.

Kick-off is at 22:00 BST.

According to the bookies, there was no nation with a better chance of making it through their last-16 tie than Didier Deschamps’ side.

Paraguay, of course, upset the odds when making it past Germany in the Round of 32.

TEAM NEWS

There’s just one change for Les Bleus from the 3-0 win against Sweden.

Aurelien Tchouameni ($6.5m) is only fit enough for bench duty, so Manu Kone ($6.1m) replaces him in the engine room.

Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro makes three alterations.

Omar Alderete ($4.1m), Gustavo Velazquez ($3.8m) and Diego Gomez ($6.8m) come in for Damian Bobadilla ($5.5m), Gabriel Avalos ($4.9m) and Jose Canale ($3.6m).

LINE-UPS

France XI: Maignan, Digne, Saliba, Upamecano, Kounde, Rabiot, Kone, Barcola, Olise, Dembele, Mbappe.

Subs: Samba, Gusto, Tchouameni, Thuram, Kante, Konate, Zaire-Emery, Theo Hernandez, Doue, Lucas Hernandez, Mateta, Risser, Cherki, Akliouche, Lacroix.

Paraguay XI: Gill, Alderete, Gustavo Gomez, Velazquez, Alonso, Caceres, Almiron, Galarza, Cubas, Diego Gomez, Enciso.

Subs: Fernandez, Balbuena, Sosa, Sanabria, Mauricio, Canale, Bobadilla, Romero, Arce, Ojeda, Avalos, Olveira, Caballero, Pitta, Maidana.

15 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. NZREDS
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    French bench is ridiculous- could start two first teams

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  2. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Now we ll get to know if paraguay is really a great defensive team or Germany is just so poor.

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      So far france struggling more than Germany did

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  3. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    38c....that is bloody hot, will France be able to cope with the heat?

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hottest game ever in wc history!

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      1. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Just heard that on the comms, wowza

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  4. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    7mins in and it just feels and looks inevitable

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  5. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    35 mins ago

    French losing their cool

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    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Little scrap was a bit of fun

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  6. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    0-0.

    Looking rough for France at the moment

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      At half time.

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    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Germany looked better.

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  7. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    French quadruple not looking good now except kounde maybe

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  8. JBG
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    I get that Paraguay are the underdogs, but holy fck are they annoying to watch.. the dirty tricks, shoves and what not. Not to mention the diving/play acting and in general overreacting to fouls make them a very hard watch and also sadly easy to root against, imo at least. Just don't like teams that play that way.

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    1. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Filthy South American 'arts'.

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    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      just now

      They have played fair and defending well till now. They don't have skills to outplay France. They looking for set piece goal or penalties

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