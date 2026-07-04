Paraguay v France team news: Kone in for Tchouameni

A sweltering Philadelphia Stadium is the venue for the second Round of 16 fixture: France v Paraguay.

Kick-off is at 22:00 BST.

According to the bookies, there was no nation with a better chance of making it through their last-16 tie than Didier Deschamps’ side.

Paraguay, of course, upset the odds when making it past Germany in the Round of 32.

TEAM NEWS

There’s just one change for Les Bleus from the 3-0 win against Sweden.

Aurelien Tchouameni ($6.5m) is only fit enough for bench duty, so Manu Kone ($6.1m) replaces him in the engine room.

Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro makes three alterations.

Omar Alderete ($4.1m), Gustavo Velazquez ($3.8m) and Diego Gomez ($6.8m) come in for Damian Bobadilla ($5.5m), Gabriel Avalos ($4.9m) and Jose Canale ($3.6m).

LINE-UPS

France XI: Maignan, Digne, Saliba, Upamecano, Kounde, Rabiot, Kone, Barcola, Olise, Dembele, Mbappe.

Subs: Samba, Gusto, Tchouameni, Thuram, Kante, Konate, Zaire-Emery, Theo Hernandez, Doue, Lucas Hernandez, Mateta, Risser, Cherki, Akliouche, Lacroix.

Paraguay XI: Gill, Alderete, Gustavo Gomez, Velazquez, Alonso, Caceres, Almiron, Galarza, Cubas, Diego Gomez, Enciso.

Subs: Fernandez, Balbuena, Sosa, Sanabria, Mauricio, Canale, Bobadilla, Romero, Arce, Ojeda, Avalos, Olveira, Caballero, Pitta, Maidana.