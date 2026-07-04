Paraguay v France team news: Kone in for Tchouameni

A sweltering Philadelphia Stadium is the venue for the second Round of 16 fixture: France v Paraguay.
Kick-off is at 22:00 BST.
According to the bookies, there was no nation with a better chance of making it through their last-16 tie than Didier Deschamps’ side.
Paraguay, of course, upset the odds when making it past Germany in the Round of 32.
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TEAM NEWS
There’s just one change for Les Bleus from the 3-0 win against Sweden.
Aurelien Tchouameni ($6.5m) is only fit enough for bench duty, so Manu Kone ($6.1m) replaces him in the engine room.
Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro makes three alterations.
Omar Alderete ($4.1m), Gustavo Velazquez ($3.8m) and Diego Gomez ($6.8m) come in for Damian Bobadilla ($5.5m), Gabriel Avalos ($4.9m) and Jose Canale ($3.6m).
LINE-UPS
France XI: Maignan, Digne, Saliba, Upamecano, Kounde, Rabiot, Kone, Barcola, Olise, Dembele, Mbappe.
Subs: Samba, Gusto, Tchouameni, Thuram, Kante, Konate, Zaire-Emery, Theo Hernandez, Doue, Lucas Hernandez, Mateta, Risser, Cherki, Akliouche, Lacroix.
Paraguay XI: Gill, Alderete, Gustavo Gomez, Velazquez, Alonso, Caceres, Almiron, Galarza, Cubas, Diego Gomez, Enciso.
Subs: Fernandez, Balbuena, Sosa, Sanabria, Mauricio, Canale, Bobadilla, Romero, Arce, Ojeda, Avalos, Olveira, Caballero, Pitta, Maidana.