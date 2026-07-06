FPL

When does each Premier League team return to pre-season training?

6 July 2026 0 comments
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Premier League clubs are beginning to return for pre-season training ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, although not every squad will report back at the same time.

Several players remain on extended breaks after their FIFA World Cup involvement, meaning clubs are staggering their returns over the coming weeks.

Below, we’ve rounded up the latest return dates for all 20 Premier League sides and will update this guide as more information emerges.

RETURN DATES

CLUBSRETURN DATESOURCE
AFC BournemouthJuly 11 (expected)www.afcb.co.uk
ArsenalWeek commencing 6 Julywww.arsenal.com
Aston VillaEarly July (expected)www.avfc.co.uk
BrentfordEarly July (expected)www.brentfordfc.com
Brighton & Hove AlbionEarly July (expected)www.skysports.com
Chelsea9 July (confirmed)readchelsea.com
Coventry City3 July (confirmed)https://x.com/Coventry_City/
Crystal PalaceEarly July (expected)wearepalace.uk
EvertonWeek commencing 6 July (expected)www.toffeeweb.com
Fulham2 July (expected)www.football.london
Hull City13 July (expected)hulldailymail
Ipswich Town6 July (confirmed)https://x.com/IpswichTown
Leeds United 7 July (expected)www.facebook.com/LeedsUtdLive
Liverpool13 July (expected)sports.yahoo.com/articles
Manchester City20 July (expected)www.mancity.com
Manchester United 9 July (confirmed)www.manutd.com
Newcastle United 13 July (confirmed)www.newcastleunited.com
Nottingham ForestEarly July (expected)nottinghamforest.co.uk
Sunderland8 July (expected)www.sunderlandecho.com
Tottenham Hotspur10 July (expected)www.standard.co.uk
Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
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