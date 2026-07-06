When does each Premier League team return to pre-season training?

Premier League clubs are beginning to return for pre-season training ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, although not every squad will report back at the same time.
Several players remain on extended breaks after their FIFA World Cup involvement, meaning clubs are staggering their returns over the coming weeks.
Below, we’ve rounded up the latest return dates for all 20 Premier League sides and will update this guide as more information emerges.
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RETURN DATES
|CLUBS
|RETURN DATE
|SOURCE
|AFC Bournemouth
|July 11 (expected)
|www.afcb.co.uk
|Arsenal
|Week commencing 6 July
|www.arsenal.com
|Aston Villa
|Early July (expected)
|www.avfc.co.uk
|Brentford
|Early July (expected)
|www.brentfordfc.com
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Early July (expected)
|www.skysports.com
|Chelsea
|9 July (confirmed)
|readchelsea.com
|Coventry City
|3 July (confirmed)
|https://x.com/Coventry_City/
|Crystal Palace
|Early July (expected)
|wearepalace.uk
|Everton
|Week commencing 6 July (expected)
|www.toffeeweb.com
|Fulham
|2 July (expected)
|www.football.london
|Hull City
|13 July (expected)
|hulldailymail
|Ipswich Town
|6 July (confirmed)
|https://x.com/IpswichTown
|Leeds United
|7 July (expected)
|www.facebook.com/LeedsUtdLive
|Liverpool
|13 July (expected)
|sports.yahoo.com/articles
|Manchester City
|20 July (expected)
|www.mancity.com
|Manchester United
|9 July (confirmed)
|www.manutd.com
|Newcastle United
|13 July (confirmed)
|www.newcastleunited.com
|Nottingham Forest
|Early July (expected)
|nottinghamforest.co.uk
|Sunderland
|8 July (expected)
|www.sunderlandecho.com
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10 July (expected)
|www.standard.co.uk