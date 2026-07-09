Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Clean sheet + goalscorer odds

Our ‘World Cup Fantasy Toolkit’ page has plenty of useful information for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 managers – including clean sheet and goalscorer odds.

Here, we look at the teams and players with the best clean sheet/goalscoring chances of the quarter-finals. At least, that is, according to the bookies.

These figures are provided by Sportsmonks.

WORLD CUP FANTASY – QUARTER-FINAL: BEST CLEAN SHEET ODDS

From the highs of 60-70% in the group stage, we’ve just about scraped two nations that have a 50% chance of a clean sheet.

Unsurprisingly, those countries are France and Argentina. Opponents Morocco and Switzerland won’t be pushovers but, of the surviving teams, they’re in the bottom three for goals scored (10 and 9), xG (6.62 and 8.85) and shots (64 and 63).

Spain, who lie further back on 42%, are the form defence of the tournament so far. They’ve yet to concede a single goal, while their expected goals against (xGA) is by far the best (1.98).

Why are La Roja not top of the pile? Probably because opponents Belgium lead the way for xG (11.76) at the World Cup, with 13 goals scored across five games.

England are further back on 36%; a certain Manchester City striker no doubt influencing the bookies’ low odds.

WORLD CUP FANTASY – QUARTER-FINAL: TOP GOALSCORER ODDS

Before we begin, a word on some of the names in the above list. The bookies tend to give high percentages even to second-string strikers, on the off-chance that the usual centre-forward gets an injury or is unexpectedly dropped. They’re not, realistically, saying the likes of Ivan Toney ($7.5m), Ollie Watkins ($7.9m), Jean-Philippe Mateta ($6.5m) and José Manuel ‘Flaco’ López ($5.3m) are going to get significant minutes; they’re merely covering their backsides.

Of the players we do expect to start, the usual suspects – Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) and Lionel Messi ($10.0m) – top the pile.

Harry Kane ($10.5m) is narrowly ahead of Erling Haaland ($10.5m), for those managers looking at an either/or.

In the sub-£10.0m bracket, Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m) leads the way. Spain take on a Belgium side that has already conceded to Egypt, New Zealand, Senegal and the USA.

Teammate Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) is the Fantasy midfielder with the best chance of scoring, according to the odds-setters.

RATE YOUR TEAM

Don’t forget to rate your quarter-final team before tonight’s deadline!

Our team rater not only gives you predicted points and a squad ‘rating’ but also suggests transfers for the upcoming round.