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England v Argentina team news: Spence, James + Rogers start

15 July 2026 178 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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After Spain’s superb victory over France on Tuesday, the second FIFA World Cup semi-final sees England face Argentina.

Kick-off at the Atlanta Stadium is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Thomas Tuchel kept us guessing right until the teamsheets dropped, with contrasting reports suggesting anywhere between one and three changes.

It is indeed three alterations, one of which sees Morgan Rogers ($7.2m) make his first start of the knockout rounds in place of Noni Madueke ($6.1m).

It’s all change at full-back, too, with Reece James (£5.2m) and Djed Spence ($4.5m) in for the benched Ezri Konsa (£4.8m) and Nico O’Reilly ($4.7m).

Declan Rice ($7.0m), who was visibly struggling with illness before being taken off at half-time in the quarter-finals, is fit enough to start.

The Argentina team news is a bit more straightforward.

Lionel Scaloni has made only one tweak, bringing in Giuliano Simeone ($5.6m) for Rodrigo De Paul ($5.9m).

Julian Alvarez ($8.6m) once again gets the nod over Lautaro Martinez ($8.8m), while Nicolas Tagliafico ($4.3m) is again preferred to Facundo Medina ($4.0m).

LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford, James, Stones, Guehi, Spence, Anderson, Rice, Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane.

Subs: Trafford, D Henderson, O’Reilly, Konsa, Saka, Rashford, Chalobah, Burn, Mainoo, Watkins, Madueke, Eze, Toney.

Argentina XI: E Martinez, Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico, Paredes, Simeone, E Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez.

Subs: Musso, Rulli, Senesi, Montiel, Barco, Lo Celso, Palacios, Gonzalez, Almada, De Paul, Paz, Otamendi, Lopez, Lautaro Martinez, Medina.

178 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Tuchel gifted this with his tactics

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  2. Naatie
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Funny how all of a sudden Tuchel is the fall guy...plastic fans lmao

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    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      If you don't see his errors in this match, you're yhe plastic fan. Lol

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    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Tbf, he doesn't look like the type to bring it home

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  3. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    One small prize is
    Idiot content creators who played Max Captain in the semi final get Messi 8 x 2
    Exactly the same as everyone else who captained him
    So no advantage gained from probably the most powerful chip in the game.

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  4. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Not over yet, England vs France in the Bronze final on Saturday

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