England v Argentina team news: Spence, James + Rogers start

After Spain’s superb victory over France on Tuesday, the second FIFA World Cup semi-final sees England face Argentina.

Kick-off at the Atlanta Stadium is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Thomas Tuchel kept us guessing right until the teamsheets dropped, with contrasting reports suggesting anywhere between one and three changes.

It is indeed three alterations, one of which sees Morgan Rogers ($7.2m) make his first start of the knockout rounds in place of Noni Madueke ($6.1m).

It’s all change at full-back, too, with Reece James (£5.2m) and Djed Spence ($4.5m) in for the benched Ezri Konsa (£4.8m) and Nico O’Reilly ($4.7m).

Declan Rice ($7.0m), who was visibly struggling with illness before being taken off at half-time in the quarter-finals, is fit enough to start.

The Argentina team news is a bit more straightforward.

Lionel Scaloni has made only one tweak, bringing in Giuliano Simeone ($5.6m) for Rodrigo De Paul ($5.9m).

Julian Alvarez ($8.6m) once again gets the nod over Lautaro Martinez ($8.8m), while Nicolas Tagliafico ($4.3m) is again preferred to Facundo Medina ($4.0m).

LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford, James, Stones, Guehi, Spence, Anderson, Rice, Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane.

Subs: Trafford, D Henderson, O’Reilly, Konsa, Saka, Rashford, Chalobah, Burn, Mainoo, Watkins, Madueke, Eze, Toney.

Argentina XI: E Martinez, Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico, Paredes, Simeone, E Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez.

Subs: Musso, Rulli, Senesi, Montiel, Barco, Lo Celso, Palacios, Gonzalez, Almada, De Paul, Paz, Otamendi, Lopez, Lautaro Martinez, Medina.