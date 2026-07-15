MLS Fantasy: Gameweek 16 team reveals

MLS Fantasy returns after a lengthy break, and we’ve asked our experts to reveal the teams they’re backing ahead of the deadline.

In this article, several experienced managers share their current squads, along with their thinking around key decisions for the round.

NOTES

I’m playing my first Wildcard ahead of the season’s first major Double Gameweek.

Despite missing a few defensive options, Andrew Thomas and Jackson Ragen are both locked into my squad. Seattle Sounders have a strong upcoming schedule, which makes both players easy picks.

and are both locked into my squad. Seattle Sounders have a strong upcoming schedule, which makes both players easy picks. Finding a second goalkeeper is far more difficult. Ideally, I want someone who rotates well with Thomas this week and next. They also need to have appealing fixtures beyond the Double Gameweek.

Chris Brady and Luka Gavran look like the best options from an underwhelming group of Double Gameweek goalkeepers. However, I could still opt for a single-Gameweek alternative such as Kristijan Kahlina or Matt Turner .

and look like the best options from an underwhelming group of Double Gameweek goalkeepers. However, I could still opt for a single-Gameweek alternative such as or . In defence, Ryan Porteous and Maxwell Woledzi are also locked into my squad due to their Double Gameweek fixtures. The same applies to Fallou Fall , although I would also feel comfortable keeping him for Round 17.

and are also locked into my squad due to their Double Gameweek fixtures. The same applies to , although I would also feel comfortable keeping him for Round 17. Walker Zimmerman completes the current defence. He should offer solid long-term bonus-point potential if he can stay fit.

completes the current defence. He should offer solid long-term bonus-point potential if he can stay fit. Like their defensive teammates, Hany Mukhtar and Albert Rusnák look close to essential this week.

and look close to essential this week. Marcel Hartel and Marco Reus currently complete my group of Double Gameweek midfielders. I’m also considering Sebastian Berhalter in place of Reus. However, Vancouver Whitecaps don’t have the most appealing short-term fixtures.

and currently complete my group of Double Gameweek midfielders. I’m also considering in place of Reus. However, Vancouver Whitecaps don’t have the most appealing short-term fixtures. Up front, I’ve selected Denis Bouanga and Sam Surridge as my Double Gameweek forwards. Robert Lewandowski only trained with Chicago Fire for the first time on Tuesday. Therefore, I don’t expect him to play significant minutes across the double.

and as my Double Gameweek forwards. only trained with Chicago Fire for the first time on Tuesday. Therefore, I don’t expect him to play significant minutes across the double. My remaining picks only play once this round. Unlike Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann already appears to have hit the ground running at Orlando City. Orlando also have an appealing run of home fixtures on either side of the Leagues Cup mini-break.

already appears to have hit the ground running at Orlando City. Orlando also have an appealing run of home fixtures on either side of the Leagues Cup mini-break. Finally, Guilherme has arguably been the standout MLS Fantasy asset of the season so far. I see no reason to sell him ahead of home matches against DC United, Austin FC and LA Galaxy.

NOTES

Week 15 produced 140 points and a green arrow up to 120th overall. It feels like a long time ago now!

I’m making no changes in goal. Andrew Thomas keeps his place, while I’m also more than happy to hold Brian Schwake of Nashville SC. Both goalkeepers have a Double Gameweek, with Thomas playing first.

keeps his place, while I’m also more than happy to hold of Nashville SC. Both goalkeepers have a Double Gameweek, with Thomas playing first. With the World Cup now coming to an end, I’ve targeted Double Gameweek players throughout my squad. This should give me the best possible chance of maximising my points.

I’m unsure whether Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul will be available, so I plan to move both players out this week.

and will be available, so I plan to move both players out this week. In defence, Mathías Laborda , Jeisson Palacios , Nkosi Tafari and Timo Baumgartl all play twice. Nouhou Tolo completes the back line and also has a Double Gameweek.

, , and all play twice. completes the back line and also has a Double Gameweek. My midfield includes Sebastian Berhalter and Hany Mukhtar , who both play twice. Nico Fernández , Evander and Guilherme take the remaining three spots.

and , who both play twice. , and take the remaining three spots. Up front, I’m bringing in Brian White and Hugo Cuypers for their Double Gameweek fixtures. New Orlando City signing Antoine Griezmann will complete the forward line and provide an option from the bench.

and for their Double Gameweek fixtures. New Orlando City signing will complete the forward line and provide an option from the bench. Captaincy will start on Mukhtar.

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