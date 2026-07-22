FPL

FPL pre-season: Rogers exit, Onana injury + Gomes debut

22 July 2026 60 comments
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Aston Villa kicked off their pre-season campaign in style with a comfortable 5-0 win over Walsall on Tuesday evening.

As attention turns to Fantasy Premier League, we’ll be assessing the match from an FPL perspective, highlighting the goals, assists, standout performers, tactical setup, minutes played and any other key takeaways ahead of the new season.

Walsall 0-5 ASTON VILLA

3pm team news: Rogers + Konsa start, Wood fit, Pedro recalled Gomes debut
  • Goals: Madjo x2, Hemmings, Lynch, Borland
  • Assists: Nedeljković, Buendia x2, Lynch

Aston Villa XI: Gauci (Wright 46); Nedeljković (Cash 46), Kéba Cissé (Iling Jr 64), Carroll (Mings 46), Maatsen (Rowe 46); Bogarde (Borland 46), Barkley (Gomes 46); Bailey (Lynch 46), Buendía (Broggio 46, Jimoh-Aloba 81), Hemmings (Alysson 46); Madjo (Burrowes 46).

NOTES

  • Emiliano Martínez, Victor Lindelöf, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins all missed the trip to Walsall after featuring at the World Cup. McGinn and Lindelof will be the first of those back after early exits for Scotland and Sweden, but we may not see Martinez and Watkins until well into August after their deep runs.
  • Lucas Digne meanwhile looks set to join European champions Paris Saint-Germain, with reports suggesting the French club have triggered his release clause. Youri Tielemans has, of course, completed his move to Manchester United, while Morgan Rogers officially became a Chelsea player on the evening of the match against Walsall.
  • Amadou Onana also missed out after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL. He now faces around nine months on the sidelines.
  • Emery mixed senior players with several youngsters. Tyrone Mings, Matty Cash, Ian Maatsen, Lamare Bogarde, João Gomes, Ross Barkley, Leon Bailey, Emiliano Buendía and Alysson all featured.
  • Seventeen-year-old Brian Madjo stole the headlines before the break, scoring twice in an impressive display. Fellow youngsters George Hemmings, Luka Lynch and Aidan Borland also got on the scoresheet. Madjo still awaits his competitive Aston Villa debut because of registration issues; currently, he won’t be able to play until January 2027, when he turns 18. The coaching staff clearly rate him highly, though. His physicality and finishing ability both stood out again. If Villa win their appeal, he could spend time around the first-team squad this season.
  • New signing João Gomes made his Aston Villa debut. He joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £35m earlier this week. Gomes played the second half in central midfield and looked comfortable throughout. The Brazilian impressed both in and out of possession.
  • Buendía captained the first-half side and operated as the No. 10. He registered two assists, one of which came via a Fantasy assist after his deflected effort fell kindly for Madjo. He looks set to battle McGinn, Johan Manzambi and potentially Alejandro Garnacho for a starting spot this season.
  • Alysson also caught the eye after the break. His pace caused Walsall problems throughout the second half. Rogers’ departure could open the door to more game-time, although a loan move is also feasible.
  • Elsewhere, Maatsen – who looks set to have Pervis Estupinan as competition in 2026/27 – produced an encouraging display and fired one effort narrowly wide. Right-back Kosta Nedeljković also impressed, supplying an excellent cross for Madjo’s opener after returning from his loan spell at RB Leipzig.
  • Bailey struggled to influence proceedings. The Jamaican started just three Premier League matches last season and will hope for a much stronger pre-season under Emery.
  • Aston Villa continue their preparations against FC Porto on Saturday before hosting Real Sociedad next week.
Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
60 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    An excellent article from a young, sexy, upcoming FPL celeb. Have a cheeky read...

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/07/21/6-changes-i-would-make-to-fpl-2026-27

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    1. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Don't forget us once you've made it to the big leagues.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        I won't. I'm no Andy.

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Mostly poor ideas, disappointing from you

      Why should a midfielder who keeps a clean sheet, get 7 points if they keep a clean sheet and get 20 defcons

      Manual substitutions as well? Waaa I made a mistake and want points? Tough

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        If you read the detail, you'll the justification for the ideas.

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        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          I did of course. Changes after the deadline are a complete no-go. Don’t punish people for having lives outside of FPL

          and DEFCONs are already bad enough, hopefully the bonus changes could change that. If a defender got 20 defcons but conceded, they could still get 6 points. Why reward crap defending?

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            Because to get 20 to 30 DefCons in a single match is a monumental effort. It is truly exceptional defending.

            One hour after the final match of the gameweek shouldn't disrupt people's lives too much.

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            1. Gommy
              • 16 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              The effort itself isn't too disruptive - being available to do so within a 60 minute window is.

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      2. 17th Time Lucky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        Sorry, but I just read this as "Why should a midfielder, who does really well and contributes heavily to his team getting something from the match, get lots of points?"

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        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          We don’t play FPL, nor watch matches, to see how many tackles and blocks a player is making

          Hardest thing to do is score a goal, so that’s what should be rewarded the most

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 18 mins ago

            And it is. You get more points for goals than DefCons. And more points for consecutive goals than consecutive DefCons in a match.

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        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          +1

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        3. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          A crab who spends 90 mins collecting loose balls should not be outscoring a winger who assists.

          People will be wanting points for pressures next to involve the strikers who just jog about a bit.

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Defending is an art form. Ask any Italian footballer from the 90s.

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          2. Pariße
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Participation trophy equivalent. Soon there are gonna be no blanks left, and you'll have to average 100pts per week to make the top 10k.

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            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              Exactly. More routes to points are needed. The scoring system wasn't designed for the sheer volume of players we have these days.

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              1. _Toni_
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                What do you mean? Why does an increase in players demand an increase in routes to points?

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                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours ago

                  Because when you have 12 million teams jostling for position the value of 1 point is severely diluted.

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                  1. _Toni_
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    I am not sure the value of a point is diluted, but I see what you are getting at.

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    3. Spike ⚽️
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Stick to moaning about everything and slagging people off. You're much better at it!

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        New season. New Virg.

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    4. Naatie
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      So an OR of 432k gets you celeb status...sign me up then

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Attacking a man's OR is below the belt. It's like having a pop at his masculinity.

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    5. Zalk
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Awful ideas, the constant changes of the rules/scoring is what keeps ruining the game.
      Sounds like you should stick to CL fantasy...but I'm not sure if you're trolling. If you are, then good meta article about how the game is being ruined.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Thank you for the constructive feedback. I look forward to you taking the time to write a community article.

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        1. Zalk
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Thanks! If I did it would be a nostalgia article on when the game was at its peak rules/points wise, the post 2015 era.

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    *** Logs into his Mark Goldbridge burner account ***

    Who else but the Virg can make these boards come alive like this?

    It's been so quiet all summer; it hasn't been buzzing like this on Scout for ages.

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      When do you think the game is launching?

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Friday. Sign ups likely to be higher then as people wind down in the office for the weekend.

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        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Buzzing? 😆

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Not a tumbleweed in sight when the Virg is in da house.

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  3. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Either Friday or at tve start of the week.

    Remember tve game has not even entered to the "Updating" screen phase and that usually takes 1-2 days.

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      *the

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  4. AxeMinion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Does anyone else think the Liverpool price predictions are crazy high after a disappointing season? Isak £10.5m is crazy high! And Wirtz remains at £8.5m... am I missing something?

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Isak scored 20+ league goals in the two seasons prior to last (where he was injured all season) - why would you expect him to be cheap?

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Because he plays less than 50% of a season.

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          This is one of the reasons why they don't want you writing articles

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            43 mins ago

            😥

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      2. dan slo
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Yes prior to last is the keyword

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Haaland does his ACL a month into the season, would you expect him to be £9m next year? Come off it.

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  5. The real Chief
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    My opinion is that the predicted prices overall are far too high. I get that we don't want everyone having virtually the same team but we also don't want a struggle to put 11 playing players on the park with nothing of note on the bench. Wait and see what the confirmed prices are when announced but be prepared to tear up your draft team and start again.

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      If Haaland's ownership is over 50% come GW1, they've gone wrong somewhere

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I do want the struggle of it. That’s what makes it fun

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  6. Dragon Arcana
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    4.5 4.0
    6.5 5.5 5 4.5 4.0
    Bruno 8.0 8.0 6.5 5.5
    Haaland 6.5 4.5

    Think I’m going with this structure and can see most people doing the same

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I can see most people not giving it any thought yet.

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      What a complete waste of time

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  7. Don Corleone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Haaland 15.5 mil!

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    1. Zalk
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Good, that will make him more divisive among managers

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Fantastic start !

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  8. TiAgoFPL
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Prediction for Next price , One hour ?

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  9. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Oh wow I did not expect that. Good start. 15.5m for Haaland. The price should be exorbitant.

    I think there are probably worlds where you don't go for him now. Depends on the others ofc.

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    1. Don Corleone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I wouldn't be surprised if a majority of the other popular players and safe picks are also marked up by 1 to 1.5 million this season, since that would perfectly balance out the picks for this season.

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  10. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Now make Bruno 14m and we're talking...

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