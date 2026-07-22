FPL pre-season: Rogers exit, Onana injury + Gomes debut

Aston Villa kicked off their pre-season campaign in style with a comfortable 5-0 win over Walsall on Tuesday evening.

As attention turns to Fantasy Premier League, we’ll be assessing the match from an FPL perspective, highlighting the goals, assists, standout performers, tactical setup, minutes played and any other key takeaways ahead of the new season.

Walsall 0-5 ASTON VILLA

Goals : Madjo x2, Hemmings, Lynch, Borland

: Madjo x2, Hemmings, Lynch, Borland Assists: Nedeljković, Buendia x2, Lynch

Aston Villa XI: Gauci (Wright 46); Nedeljković (Cash 46), Kéba Cissé (Iling Jr 64), Carroll (Mings 46), Maatsen (Rowe 46); Bogarde (Borland 46), Barkley (Gomes 46); Bailey (Lynch 46), Buendía (Broggio 46, Jimoh-Aloba 81), Hemmings (Alysson 46); Madjo (Burrowes 46).

NOTES