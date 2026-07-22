Erling Haaland (£15.5m) remains the most expensive Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player of all-time after his price for 2026/27 was released on Wednesday.

Not only that but the Norwegian striker broke his previous record starting price of £15.0m, set in 2024/25.

So, we know that the Manchester City forward ranks first and second for historic starting prices – but who else features prominently?

MOST EXPENSIVE STARTING PRICES IN FPL HISTORY

Player Start price Club Season 1st Erling Haaland £15.5m MCI 2026/27 2nd Erling Haaland £15.0m MCI 2024/25 3rd Mohamed Salah £14.5m LIV 2025/26 4th= Thierry Henry £14.0m ARS 2005/06 = Thierry Henry £14.0m ARS 2006/07 = Cristiano Ronaldo £14.0m MUN 2008/09 = Robin van Persie £14.0m MUN 2013/14 = Erling Haaland £14.0m MCI 2023/24 = Erling Haaland £14.0m MCI 2025/26 10th= Frank Lampard £13.0m CHE 2011/12 = Sergio Aguero £13.0m MCI 2015/16 = Mohamed Salah £13.0m LIV 2018/19 = Mohamed Salah £13.0m LIV 2022/23

*figures from FPL

Haaland actually appears four times in the above table, having been priced up at £14.0m in two other campaigns.

Mohamed Salah features three times, with his starting price last year (£14.5m) enough for outright third.

They’re not all modern-day FPL stars.

Going back to FPL’s early days, Thierry Henry was twice given a starting price of £14.0m. For almost two decades, no one surpassed that figure.

Apart from Salah, only two other Fantasy midfielders appear on the list. Cristiano Ronaldo was one, in the final year of his first spell at Manchester United, and Frank Lampard the other.