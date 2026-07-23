Eliteserien Fantasy Gameweek 15: Team reveals

The Eliteserien Fantasy season continues with Gameweek 15 and our contributors are here to share their thoughts ahead of the upcoming deadline.
In this article, they reveal the teams, along with their captaincy choices, potential chip strategies, and the players they believe can make the biggest impact this week.
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@FPL_Geir
NOTES
- I have four transfers available, but my squad still looks in trouble this week. Four of my players don’t have a fixture, Zlatko Tripić serves a suspension after his yellow card last time out, and several others could see their minutes managed.
- I always expected Håkon Evjen to become a rotation risk once Bodø/Glimt’s World Cup players returned. He even watched one of the Double Gameweek matches from the bench without playing a minute. Because of that, he’s first on my sell list. I’ll also move on Leo Cornic, Ruben Gabrielsen and Tripić, which gives me enough money and space to bring in a third Viking player.
- My plan is to bring in Amin Chiakha and Eirik Hestad. Although Fantasy classifies Chiakha as a midfielder, he leads the line for Rosenborg. He even stepped up to take a penalty in the last match, albeit with Simen Bolkan Nordli off the pitch. Hestad has also impressed for Molde all season and looks under-priced for what he offers.
- Selling Evjen and Tripić also opens the door for defensive upgrades. I’ll target Odin Bjørtuft and Gianni Stensness. Right now, defenders from other clubs don’t appeal nearly as much, especially with Tromsø and Lillestrøm both without a fixture.
- I don’t expect Tripić to stay out of my squad for long. The plan is simple. I’ll buy him straight back next week by selling Kvia-Egeskog.
- Even after making those moves, I still might not field 11 starters. Celtic continue to push for Kasper Høgh, and those transfer talks could explain why Bodø/Glimt benched him in the final Double Gameweek fixture. I’m also wary of Joachim Soltvedt, who could get a rest before Brann’s Conference League qualifier. Unless fresh team news changes my thinking, I’ll keep both and hope Wilfred George Igor and Simen Rafn can cover me from the bench if needed.
- Tripić would have worn the armband without the suspension. Instead, I expect Peter Christiansen to take penalties, so he’ll get my captaincy this week.
@MichaelNormNorm
NOTES
- I’ll make just one transfer this week and sacrifice my bench to deal with injuries, suspensions and blank fixtures.
- Steinvik drops out through injury, so I’ve brought in Sira Hansen as a straight replacement.
- I’ll hand the captaincy to Peter Christiansen. He gives me the best way to target Viking’s home fixture against AAFK while Zlatko Tripić serves his one-match suspension.
@FPL_Jack15
NOTES
- After a very strong Gameweek, I’ve climbed to 120th overall, so things are finally moving in the right direction.
- The week has thrown up plenty of problems, though. Zlatko Tripić serves a suspension, Mame Niang has left his club, Teodor Haltvik looks set for the bench, and Sondre Sørløkk still seems unlikely to feature because of injury.
- I have two free transfers to work with. My first move is to replace Niang with Naess Alvheim. He doesn’t play in one of the league’s strongest attacks, but he’s in excellent form and has a favourable run of fixtures. At just 6.0m, he looks like great value.
- My second transfer will see Markus Karsbakk leave after a frustrating spell. He came off early in both Double Gameweek matches and failed to produce any returns. I’ll replace him with either Eirik Hestad or Sander Sørli, although I’m currently leaning towards Eirik Hestad. His underlying numbers look excellent for the price, he’s been taking corners, and his role has grown significantly in recent weeks. The fixture isn’t ideal this week, but he looks like a brilliant long-term option. I’d also love to bring in Amin Chiakha, but I simply can’t find the money.
- With Tripić suspended, the captaincy goes to Peter Christiansen.
- I’m still hoping for positive news on Sondre Sørløkk, although that feels unlikely at this stage. Even after making my two transfers, I’ll still have to start a defender against Bodø/Glimt and rely on a benched midfielder. I expect plenty of managers will find themselves in a similar position this week, so for me it’s all about limiting the damage after suspensions, injuries and transfers disrupted my plans.