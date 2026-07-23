Eliteserien Fantasy Gameweek 15: Team reveals

The Eliteserien Fantasy season continues with Gameweek 15 and our contributors are here to share their thoughts ahead of the upcoming deadline.

In this article, they reveal the teams, along with their captaincy choices, potential chip strategies, and the players they believe can make the biggest impact this week.

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I have four transfers available, but my squad still looks in trouble this week. Four of my players don’t have a fixture, Zlatko Tripić serves a suspension after his yellow card last time out, and several others could see their minutes managed.

serves a suspension after his yellow card last time out, and several others could see their minutes managed. I always expected Håkon Evjen to become a rotation risk once Bodø/Glimt’s World Cup players returned. He even watched one of the Double Gameweek matches from the bench without playing a minute. Because of that, he’s first on my sell list. I’ll also move on Leo Cornic , Ruben Gabrielsen and Tripić, which gives me enough money and space to bring in a third Viking player.

to become a rotation risk once Bodø/Glimt’s World Cup players returned. He even watched one of the Double Gameweek matches from the bench without playing a minute. Because of that, he’s first on my sell list. I’ll also move on , and Tripić, which gives me enough money and space to bring in a third Viking player. My plan is to bring in Amin Chiakha and Eirik Hestad . Although Fantasy classifies Chiakha as a midfielder, he leads the line for Rosenborg. He even stepped up to take a penalty in the last match, albeit with Simen Bolkan Nordli off the pitch. Hestad has also impressed for Molde all season and looks under-priced for what he offers.

and . Although Fantasy classifies Chiakha as a midfielder, he leads the line for Rosenborg. He even stepped up to take a penalty in the last match, albeit with off the pitch. Hestad has also impressed for Molde all season and looks under-priced for what he offers. Selling Evjen and Tripić also opens the door for defensive upgrades. I’ll target Odin Bjørtuft and Gianni Stensness . Right now, defenders from other clubs don’t appeal nearly as much, especially with Tromsø and Lillestrøm both without a fixture.

and . Right now, defenders from other clubs don’t appeal nearly as much, especially with Tromsø and Lillestrøm both without a fixture. I don’t expect Tripić to stay out of my squad for long. The plan is simple. I’ll buy him straight back next week by selling Kvia-Egeskog.

Even after making those moves, I still might not field 11 starters. Celtic continue to push for Kasper Høgh , and those transfer talks could explain why Bodø/Glimt benched him in the final Double Gameweek fixture. I’m also wary of Joachim Soltvedt , who could get a rest before Brann’s Conference League qualifier. Unless fresh team news changes my thinking, I’ll keep both and hope Wilfred George Igor and Simen Rafn can cover me from the bench if needed.

, and those transfer talks could explain why Bodø/Glimt benched him in the final Double Gameweek fixture. I’m also wary of , who could get a rest before Brann’s Conference League qualifier. Unless fresh team news changes my thinking, I’ll keep both and hope and can cover me from the bench if needed. Tripić would have worn the armband without the suspension. Instead, I expect Peter Christiansen to take penalties, so he’ll get my captaincy this week.

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I’ll make just one transfer this week and sacrifice my bench to deal with injuries, suspensions and blank fixtures.

Steinvik drops out through injury, so I’ve brought in Sira Hansen as a straight replacement.

as a straight replacement. I’ll hand the captaincy to Peter Christiansen. He gives me the best way to target Viking’s home fixture against AAFK while Zlatko Tripić serves his one-match suspension.

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