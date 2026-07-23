Why Fantasy managers race to get a low FPL ID

It looks like Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will soon be live for 2026/27 – and so the race to get a low user ID begins!

HOW TO GET A LOW ID

As soon as the game goes live, there’ll be a rush to get a low ID. Two- and three-figure IDs are usually gone within the first minute.

So, you have to be quick off the mark.

It’s all about hitting the refresh button to catch its relaunch, although there are plenty of browser extensions etc to do the job for you.

WHY MANAGERS WANT A LOW FPL ID

Having a low FPL ID is, let’s be honest, mostly about the bragging rights – if you care about that sort of thing, of course.

It’s slapping your ‘2’, ’34’ or ‘104’ down on the table while others are minutes or hours late to the party and have to make do with five-, six- or seven-digit ranks.

‘Who cares?’ some might say. ‘A very, very small percentage of the population’, is the honest answer.

More practically, a smaller ID is easier to remember and type when loading your team into external tools such as LiveFPL, Premier Fantasy Tools and Plan FPL, too.

It could, however, also determine prizes.

When FPL award their weekly and monthly prizes, if managers are level on rank, the one who was first to register their team wins.