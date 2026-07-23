FPL 2026/27: Game updating as FPL introduce squad-picking help

It looks like today will be launch day for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27.

We’ve only had three price reveals so far but the FPL website and app are now updating, which is usually the last step before the game goes live.

Based on previous years, it looks like we’ve completely skipped the longer period of site downtime.

As RedLightning points out, the final updating phase usually takes less than two hours. Last year was an exception, when the update was stretched out overnight.

FPL INTRODUCE ASSISTANCE FOR PICKING SQUAD

In the meantime, FPL have revealed their latest new feature for the upcoming campaign – and it’s mostly aimed at the newbies/casuals.

In short, there will now be an option for extra assistance when picking your initial squad. This will only be available on the browser, however, not the app.

When the 2026/27 game goes live and you reach the “Squad Selection” page, you will be asked if you would like help picking your team. Managers who click “Yes” will be asked three questions:

Your favourite club : A simple one – would you like representatives from your chosen favoured club?

: A simple one – would you like representatives from your chosen favoured club? Budget allocation : Managers can choose between a ‘Balanced Spend’ (a deeper squad) and ‘Stronger Starting 11’ (a better first XI but with a weaker bench)

: Managers can choose between a ‘Balanced Spend’ (a deeper squad) and ‘Stronger Starting 11’ (a better first XI but with a weaker bench) Position focus: You can opt for big at the back, heavy up top or, again, a more balanced side.

After this, the “Generate team” button will give you your chosen squad.

Through ‘Auto Pick’ or manual transfers, you can of course tinker away to your heart’s content beyond this process. Every manager gets unlimited changes before the Gameweek 1 deadline.