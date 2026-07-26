FPL General’s first 2026/27 draft: 3-4-3 with Odegaard

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has launched for the 2026/27 season, so let the first-draft team reveals begin!

This time, we hear from FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name. He went without Erling Haaland (£15.5m) all last season – and it’s not an experiment he’s going to repeat this time around…

FPL is back! It feels so good to be tinkering again. Pre-season is always my favourite time of the year. I’m really looking forward to this campaign after playing differently last year without Erling Haaland (£15.5m) and Mohamed Salah. They say a change is as good as a rest and that’s exactly how it feels. I’ve fallen in love with the game all over again. I can’t wait for the season to start! There won’t be any self-imposed restrictions this year; it’s back to basics and chasing the best Gameweek 38 overall rank possible!

With all that said, here’s my first draft…

FPL GENERAL’S FIRST DRAFT

Happy tinkering folks!

Make sure you check out this week’s video with Joe on the Scout YouTube channel.

The first 59th Minute Podcast for 2026/27 will be released on Monday!