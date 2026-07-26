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FPL General’s first 2026/27 draft: 3-4-3 with Odegaard

26 July 2026 120 comments
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has launched for the 2026/27 season, so let the first-draft team reveals begin!

This time, we hear from FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name. He went without Erling Haaland (£15.5m) all last season – and it’s not an experiment he’s going to repeat this time around…

FPL is back! It feels so good to be tinkering again. Pre-season is always my favourite time of the year. I’m really looking forward to this campaign after playing differently last year without Erling Haaland (£15.5m) and Mohamed Salah. They say a change is as good as a rest and that’s exactly how it feels. I’ve fallen in love with the game all over again. I can’t wait for the season to start! There won’t be any self-imposed restrictions this year; it’s back to basics and chasing the best Gameweek 38 overall rank possible! 

With all that said, here’s my first draft…

FPL GENERAL’S FIRST DRAFT

Happy tinkering folks!

Make sure you check out this week’s video with Joe on the Scout YouTube channel. 

The first 59th Minute Podcast for 2026/27 will be released on Monday! 

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3
120 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Khalico
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thoughts on this squad for BB GW1?

    Verbruggen, Kinsky
    Canvot, Maguire, Van Hecke, Ballard, Jacquet
    Szobo, Palmer, Gibbs White, Le Fee, Sarr
    Haaland, DCL, JP

    Just wanting to get the BB chip out the way

    Open Controls
  2. One Man
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Started with Haaland last season, was one of only 2 that started with him in my mini league. But realistically more than likely going to go without this season, to start with. Much more balanced team that way.

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  3. adstomko
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bottomed. Thoughts on this BB GW1? (if they are predicted to start):

    Verbruggen
     Murillo - Milenković - N.Williams 
    Palmer (C) - Semenyo - Mbeumo - Cunha - Wirtz
    Isak - João Pedro 
    (Kinsky - Šeško - Canvot - Ballard)

    Cherki or Foden would replace one of the Man Utd midfielders in GW3.
    Likely WC GW6 or 7 for the robot.

    Open Controls
  4. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Best 6.5-7 mid? Have Szobo, currently have KDH but unsure

    Rest of team is

    Raya
    Gab Porro Maguire
    Mbeumo Cunha KDH Szobo
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Open Controls
  5. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    just now

    That huge membership pop-up is really pissing me off. 😡

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