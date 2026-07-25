Team Reveals

FPL Focal’s team reveal: 3-5-2 + double Arsenal defence

25 July 2026 172 comments
FPLFocal FPLFocal
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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has launched for the 2026/27 season, so let the first-draft team reveals begin!

This time, we hear from FPL Focal, who has recent finishes of 25k, 3k, 49k and 17k.

FPL FOCAL’S FIRST DRAFT TEAM REVEAL

 

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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3
172 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Using site on iPad is shocking experience posting errors & yellow banner messages every time 😡

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yep. You'd have thought 4 months would have allowed sufficient time for a fix...

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  2. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Better option?

    A. Cunha Mgw dcl
    B. Thiago Szobo BrunoG

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A

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    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      A for now, gotta see where Bruno G ends up

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  3. Bavarian
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Calafiori or Mosquera?

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Mosquera pretty much nailed until Saliba is back, Calafiori slightly more of a risk as he's competing with Hincapie

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      1. Winging it
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Well Mosquera isn't "pretty much nailed" because Hincapie can play at CB in fact he did that often whilst Leverkusen.

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        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          Mosquera has filled in every time Saliba has been out. Arteta rates him. Every arsenal fan I've spoken to is in no doubt of this

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  4. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Settled on this for now... I'm backing Palmer to do well this season, and I don't think he compromises the rest of the team too much... Thoughts?

    Kinsky, 4.0

    Virgil, Mosquera, Aina, 4.0, 4.0

    Bruno, Palmer, Szobo, Sarr, Ndiaye

    Haaland, Solanke, 4.5

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Good team. I have 6 of your attacking players...

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Cheers Bobby

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Good set up so far. Have you considered Cunha + Isak instead of Bruno + Solanke?

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        I think if I end up going for Isak it will be at Palmer's expense... I see Bruno as essential

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  5. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/2080998434505474268

    EXCL: Arsenal exploring move to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid. #AFC interest early stage + clubs not yet in talks but idea approved at all levels. Much rests on contract process as no breakthrough yet & #RMFC do not want free exit
    @TheAthleticFC

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      If that happens I will show my arse in the street 😆

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  6. Hibbopotamus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    was about to post my latest draft but realized it's basically the same structure as this. nvm then, back to the drawing board.

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  7. adstomko
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Any changes required here?

    Verbruggen
    M.Nunes - Murillo - Milenković
    Palmer - MGW - Mbeumo - Wirtz - Foden
    Isak - João Pedro
    (Kinsky - Šeško - Colwill - van Hecke)

    BB GW1. 0.5m ITB

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Plenty of differential

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  8. Bertie7898
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Guys do we think united defenders are good picks or even essential

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    1. adstomko
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Prefer Heaven over Shaw, but may be rotations from GW4 when UCL fixtures arrive

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  9. Bertie7898
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Also are their any cheap defcon monsters?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Thomas of Coventry avaraged 8.56 DefCons per game last season

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  10. Bertie7898
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Does heaven start tho

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  11. FPL_RubberDucky
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Made a draft, leaving it alone until a week to go!

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    1. Bertie7898
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      What js it

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  12. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Mini League for Chill People Only or Whatever

    Dont Bogart That Pen My Friend
    Code - mrrwtt

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Make it easy for us with the autosign link... I'm too chill for doing it manually

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      1. z13
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/mrrwtt
        Well it takes a second to form you just have to put the code into the url

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Cheers!

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      New Code - 7i1pc6
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/7i1pc6

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  13. Marmalade Forest
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Martinez

    Martinez/James/Munoz
    Fernandes/Fernandes/James/Munoz
    Jesus/Jesus/Wilson.

    Wilson/Richards/Richards/Wilson

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Clever!

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  14. grooveymatt65
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Hi guys here's my first draft, what do you think?

    Kinsky
    Hincapie Dalot Hato
    Bruno Palmer KDH Szoboslai
    Haaland JP Igor Jesus
    Dubravka Thomas Yates Diop

    0.0 itb.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Is Hato a starter? I would like to know this too... Other than that it looks pretty good.

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Seen some Chelsea fans say so online

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Going with Shaw and Hato could fail miserably, but sign me up!

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          1. JBG
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Shaw should be 1st choice, unless some drastic has happened

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  15. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    A) Bruno + 5m mid
    B) Cunha + Mbuemo?

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    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Scratch that,
      A) Bruno, 4.5 mid
      B) Cunha, Mbuemo, +0.5m?
      Got mixed up with the extra 0.5m

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        B) when you put it that way, but I'm still going with Bruno

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    2. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Longer term I don’t want Bruno but for opening two I like him plus Mbeumo. Reassess after Ipswich game.

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  16. _Toni_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    Are Arsenal’s opening fixtures as good as this article claims? Villa away and Chelsea at home in the first three.

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      My only ARS cover is Cali

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  17. _Toni_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Is Isak worth starting with, I can’t remember the last time he played well?

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