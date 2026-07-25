FPL Focal’s team reveal: 3-5-2 + double Arsenal defence

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has launched for the 2026/27 season, so let the first-draft team reveals begin!
This time, we hear from FPL Focal, who has recent finishes of 25k, 3k, 49k and 17k.
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FPL FOCAL’S FIRST DRAFT TEAM REVEAL
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