Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live!

It’s finally here! Yes, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has gone live for the 2026/27 season – and managers can now set their first drafts up for the new campaign.

As well as picking a witty team name, of course…

As ever, we at Fantasy Football Scout will be here to steer you through to Gameweek 1 and beyond. We’ll start with some reaction to the player prices, with team reveals, promoted club guides, recalculated points from 2025/26 and more to come.

And if you’re not already, it’s a good time to become a subscriber to our site.

There’s a discount running right now but catch it quick before the price goes up! And don’t forget that your Membership price never rises – so long as you don’t cancel – once you’re aboard.

WHAT’S NEW IN FPL 2026/27

If you’ve not been around in the last few days, you may have missed the rule tweaks and new features for FPL 2026/27.

There aren’t any major, game-transforming changes; certainly not on the scale of the introduction of defensive contribution (DefCon) points last summer.

Here they are…

Meanwhile, there are 11 players who have changed position, including new midfielder Eli Junior Kroupi:

NEW TO FPL?

If you’re an FPL rookie, we’ve got a new section just for you called ‘Tips + Guides’. You can find it via this link or via the ‘Tips + Guides’ tab on the home page, as seen below:

We’ll be adding these guides in the coming hours.

YOUR FPL ESSENTIALS FOR 2026/27

If you’ve been taking a well-earned break from all things FPL over the summer, welcome back. If you’ve stayed with us through the summer, thanks for your dedication!

The FPL planning for Gameweek 1 starts in earnest here and we’ve got all the tools and articles you need to help with your pre-season preparation.

OUR ULTIMATE GUIDE

Speaking of pre-season, our ultimate 2026/27 guide is your first port of call.

It lists all the summer friendlies, as well as the results, scorers and assisters when they have taken place.

We’ll have Scout Notes on all of these friendlies, to see if we can unearth the next John Lundstram ahead of Gameweek 1.

Key transfer ins and outs, links to content for all 20 clubs, set-piece takers and so much more will also be included on this page.

This pre-season article will get a lot busier over the next month, as we build towards the opening weekend in August.

NEW SIGNINGS + MANAGERS ASSESSED

There have been some high-profile transfers already taking place this summer and we are documenting them all.

There are a few new manager appointments in the English top flight, too.

The biggest moves will get their own dedicated Scout Reports, while we’ll also cover every other noteworthy incoming transfer in our regular transfer shorts.

All the major incomings can be found here.

ALL-NEW FIXTURE TICKER

Our all-new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fixture ticker is now live!

Thanks to the fine work of our colleague Reece, Fantasy Football Scout users have access to a souped-up ticker for the 2026/27 season.

From clean sheet percentages and projected goals to a new ‘relative difficulty’ setting, it’s a bigger and better ticker than ever.

You can read all about it here.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools will both soon be live for the new season, allowing you to see how many points our algorithm thinks you’ll score and which players you should bench.

Our projections came out very well compared to those of other sites last year:

COMPARE PLAYER AND TEAM STATS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS

Want to do your own research into the next FPL gem for 2026/27?

From goal threat to expected data, we’ve got hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

Chief Scout subscribers can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers to help with FPL team planning.

PRE-SEASON TRACKER

Follow all the minutes played, goals and assists from the pre-season friendlies with our Pre-Season Tracker!

More details can be found here.

TEAM REVEALS

We’ll soon have some first-draft team reveals from some of our regular contributors.

These team reveals will continue throughout the season, with only Chief Scouts able to access all of them.

VIDEO REACTION TO FPL 2026/27