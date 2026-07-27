FPL pre-season: Hall assist, Schar returns + Howe on Bruno G

Aston Villa and Newcastle United both featured in Saturday pre-season friendlies, which could be of interest to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

Both were away from home, with Villa visiting Portuguese giants Porto, and the Magpies making a short trip over the Tyne Bridge to face Gateshead.

Porto 2-1 ASTON VILLA

Goals: Lynch

Lynch Assists: Bogarde

Aston Villa XI: Bizot (Wright 46’); Cash (Nedeljković 46’), Mings (Carroll 72’), Cisse (Fortes 83’), Maatsen (Rowe 72’); Bogarde (Borland 83’), Barkley (Gomes 46’), Hemmings (Madjo 72’); Bailey (Broggio 23’), Lynch (Jimoh-Aloba 72’), Burrowes

NOTES

While Villa were without many key names, Porto named a strong XI for their final warm-up before the Portuguese Super Cup and league campaign gets underway.

The young Villa side mostly played well, keeping 65% of first-half possession, yet an early William Gomes volley put the hosts 1-0 up.

After Lamare Bogarde won the ball, Luka Lynch equalised by shooting into the bottom corner. The 19-year-old doesn’t yet have an FPL price, but also delivered a goal and assist during last Tuesday’s 5-0 thrashing of Walsall. Last season, he scored 10 times for Villa’s Under 21 and Under 18 teams.

won the ball, equalised by shooting into the bottom corner. The 19-year-old doesn’t yet have an FPL price, but also delivered a goal and assist during last Tuesday’s 5-0 thrashing of Walsall. Last season, he scored 10 times for Villa’s Under 21 and Under 18 teams. Shortly before half-time, Porto retook the lead when an unmarked Pepê reacted to a free-kick clearance. And that was it, in terms of goals.

Unai Emery brought Kosta Nedeljkovic (£4.0m), Joao Gomes (£5.5m) and James Wright on for the second half, but winger Leon Bailey (£5.5m) came off in the 23rd minute. He was said to be holding his hamstring shortly before.

Gateshead 1-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED

Assists: Hall

Newcastle XI: Pope (Jaouen 69′); Shahar (M Miley 69′), Schär (Pivaš 60′), A Murphy, Hall (Salia 82′); Willock (Charlton 82′), Steur, Ramsey (Munda 82′); J Murphy (Sanusi 77′), Neave (Ferreira 69′), Barnes (Seung-soo 77′)

NOTES

Young 18-year-old signing Sean Steur (£5.0m) looked very impressive in central midfield, showcasing his good technical skills.

(£5.0m) looked very impressive in central midfield, showcasing his good technical skills. Yet Newcastle’s National League neighbours took the lead when Luke Supyk prodded in a deflected free-kick.

Lewis Hall (£5.0m) spared the Magpies’ blushes in the 79th minute when his cross forced a Ben Williams own goal.

(£5.0m) spared the Magpies’ blushes in the 79th minute when his cross forced a Ben Williams own goal. Supporters will be hoping that only Hall, Jacob Ramsey (£5.0m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) – who missed a close-range sitter – make the Gameweek 1 lineup versus Liverpool, although Nick Pope (£5.0m), Jacob Murphy (£6.0m) and Joe Willock (£5.0m) could still be around.

(£5.0m) and (£6.0m) – who missed a close-range sitter – make the Gameweek 1 lineup versus Liverpool, although (£5.0m), (£6.0m) and (£5.0m) could still be around. As for Fabian Schar (£5.0m), his first appearance since January’s ankle injury lasted an hour.

(£5.0m), his first appearance since January’s ankle injury lasted an hour. Howe was unable to call upon a bunch of World Cup players, such as Bruno Guimaraes (£7.0m), Nick Woltemade (£6.0m), Malick Thiaw (£5.0m), Dan Burn (£5.0m) and Anthony Elanga (£6.0m).

(£7.0m), (£6.0m), (£5.0m), (£5.0m) and (£6.0m). Afterwards, the head coach spoke about the constant speculation regarding his captain’s future. Arsenal want him, but supposedly aren’t prepared to pay a realistic fee.

“I’ve spoken to Bruno [Guimaraes] before, during and after the World Cup. We’ve had some really good conversations. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with his future; that’s for other people to speculate about. “He’s due back in the 31st [July], and there’s nothing to say he won’t be back.” – Eddie Howe