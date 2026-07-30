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FPL promoted teams: Who are the best Hull attackers?

30 July 2026 86 comments
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Our three-part series on Hull City comes to an end with a look at the Tigers’ attacking options.

To provide a fan’s perspective, we’ve included insights from Danny MacDonald.

You can read our articles on Hull’s manager and defence via the links below.

Data comes from StatsBomb and Fotmob.

WHAT IS HULL’S GOAL-SCORING POTENTIAL IN FPL?

PWDLFAGDCSPTS
Overall record462110157066+41173
Home2311573534+1538
Away2310583532+3635

As we discussed in our previous piece on Jakirovic, Hull were remarkably efficient in front of goal last season.

The Tigers recorded the fifth-fewest shots of any team in the Championship (515), yet scored the fifth-most goals (70).

A consequence of their counter-attack style in the second half of the season, they ranked eighth for non-penalty expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes (p90).

However, nobody generated a higher xG per shot than Hull (0.13), so they clearly opted for quality over quantity, but will they have what it takes to score enough goals in the Premier League next season?

“In a word, yes. We scored 70 goals in 46 games during the regular season, ranking fifth, with goalscorers throughout the side.

“It is worth noting (both for the attacking and defensive stats) that our tactical approach to games did alter between the first and second halves of the season. At the start (particularly at home), we adopted an approach akin to Ange-ball, with the idea that we had better attacking players than the opposition, which often led to very high scoring games that we mostly came out on top of.

“This style was unsustainable in the longer-term and, after a bruising defeat to Middlesbrough at the start of December, we switched to being a team happy to give up the ball and instead hurt sides on transition. This approach resulted in games with fewer goals in them, although we were still able to hurt the opposition frequently when we had the ball.” – Danny

It’s backed up by the numbers. The graphic below shows Hull’s six-match rolling xG tally since the start of 2025/26, with a visible drop-off in the second half of the season.

THE PLAYERS

2025/26: APPS, GOALS AND ASSISTS

PlayerPrimary position in 2025/26Starts (sub apps)MinsGoalsAssists
Oli McBurnieCF32 (5)2,907177
Joe Gelhardt*AM/RW35 (4)2,804144
Kyle Joseph*LW27 (17)2,30285
Matt CrooksCM28 (3)2,50244
Liam MillarLW22 (11)1,83635
Bachir BelloumiRW10 (12)93623
Regan SlaterCM35 (7)3,15022
Lewis Koumas*LW4 (13)62730
Babajide AkintolaRW5 (15)51012
Darko Gyarbi   AM6 (14)69920
Enis Destan     CF4 (14)44320
Amir Hadziahmetovic*CM26 (11)2,11902
John Lundstram*CM16 (13)1,54110
Joel Ndala*     LW10 (7)77810
Kieran Dowell AM1 (12)25910
Yu Hirakawa*LW2 (5)27201
*no longer at the club
**not including play-offs

GOAL THREAT

Joe Gelhardt (£5.0m), who was on loan from Leeds United, netted 15 goals and was the top player for shots taken.

However, Oli McBurnie (£5.5m) was the standout performer in front of goal. Despite a two-month injury layoff, he chipped in with 18 goals, including the crucial winner in the play-off final against Middlesbrough in May.

A consistent box threat, thanks in part to his heading ability, all of McBurnie’s goals were from inside the penalty area.

Hull’s excellent season was driven by clinical finishing, with McBurnie playing a central role, netting 18 times from 12.05 xG/9.7 NPxG.

“I think it’s one thing we pride ourselves on is being clinical and being ruthless when we have chances. One thing as well we have the lads that create such good chances for us. I think a lot of the positions that we get ourselves in are going to be goals a lot more often than not. People like to speak about data and stuff, but points is the only data that matters to us and we’ve got to ride on that.” – Oli McBurnie

Liam Millar (£5.0m) and Kyle Joseph, both wide players, ranked third and fourth respectively for shots.

Bachir Belloumi (£5.0m) didn’t play as much as he would have liked last season due to injury, but showed flashes of his quality on the right wing. With 3.12 shots and 1.53 key passes per 90, he is a player to monitor.

ASSIST POTENTIAL

McBurnie not only topped the scoring charts for Hull, but also led the way for assists (seven) and key passes (37), further underlining his status as the Tigers’ talisman.

The majority of the opportunities he created were from open-play ground passes.

Millar recorded the highest expected assists (xA) tally, while the central midfield pair Regan Slater (£4.5m) and Matt Crooks (£4.5m) also ranked among the top four in the above table.

10 of Slater’s 33 key passes came from set-pieces.  

DEFCON POTENTIAL

Crooks hit the defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold in two of his three play-off matches, our admittedly small sample size.

The industrious midfielder is a real all-rounder in the middle of the park, with the potential to play in the pivot, as a box-to-box midfielder or higher up.

OppositionPlayer (DefCons total)ClearancesBlocksInterceptionsTacklesRecoveries
Millwall (h)Crooks (13)
Slater (8)		3
3		0
0		1
1		4
1		5
3
Millwall (a)McBurnie (9)
Belloumi (9)
Slater (8)		3
1
3		0
0
0		0
2
0		1
1
1		5
5
4
Middlesbrough (n)Crooks (12)
Slater (10)		3
1		0
0		0
0		5
3		4
6

Centre-forward McBurnie produced nine DefCons in the play-off semi-final second leg at Millwall.

FINAL WORD

With 25 attacking returns in the 2025/26 Championship, talisman McBurnie stands out as the clear player to target for those looking to invest in the Hull attack.

Priced up at £5.5m, the penalty-taker could be a decent cheap option when the fixtures fall kindly, particularly if Jakirovic can add more creativity to his squad this summer.

“My first recommendation would be Oli McBurnie. 19 goals and seven assists across the regular season and play-offs (including the stoppage time winner in the play-off final), makes him the talisman of the team, and he has both developed as a player and matured as an individual since his previous Premier League stint for Sheffield United. McBurnie is also on penalties.” – Danny

McBurnie underperformed his xG in each of his last four seasons in the top-flight, so there are a few lingering doubts about his ability to deliver at the highest level.

SeasonClubStarts (sub apps)GoalsxGxG delta
2023/24Sheff Utd15 (6)66.89-0.89
2020/21Sheff Utd12 (11)13.88-2.88
2019/20Sheff Utd24 (12)67.72-1.72
2017/18Swansea2 (9)00.42-0.42

Still, McBurnie’s shot map (see image below)/box presence under Jakirovic offers optimism that he can perform and potentially emulate the success of promoted forwards such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) and Zian Flemming from last season.

In midfield, we probably need to wait and see if a hierarchy develops.

Crooks and Slater are both £4.5m, making them potential bench fodder options, but there’s seemingly a big squad overhaul on the way, which may shift the midfield landscape. Indeed, Hidemasa Morita (£5.0m) has already arrived, adding further depth.

There probably doesn’t need to be a rush to invest in Hull’s players anyway, considering the first five fixtures:

From Gameweek 6 onwards, however, McBurnie and co have a much more favourable run of matches.

It allows Fantasy managers time to monitor their performances closely, before considering their players further down the line, should they prove to be worthy options, of course.

Away from the fixtures, there are valid reasons to have uncertainty about Hull’s ability to compete at this level, but much will hinge on their incoming transfer business this summer.

Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
86 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BR510
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Just realised I can fit Rogers option 1:

    1. Isak and Rogers
    2. Palmer and Brobbey/DCL + 1 million

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      2 for start

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    2. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      34 mins ago

      2 for me too. But as a lifelong Chelsea fan I'm personally waiting (never been a huge fan of 'lazy I just want paid the big bucks now' Palmer).

      JP for first few. Semenyo is the better pick IMO

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  2. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    McBurnie is back

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Isn't he getting on a bit?

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Yeah, think its going to be Burnley like performance from Hull, or maybe even worse. Good game to target for CSs

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  3. Nomar
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    I don’t usually pay attention to pre season results, but Newcastle…..?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      It's only preseason. They were blowing the cobwebs off and building fitness.

      Can't believe some of the reactions to the result on Twitter from Geordies.

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Pretty much B-team they have been fielding. Only 4 from yesterday's XI are likely to start in PL.

      Kudos to Bristol City, they took this game seriously.

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    3. BR510
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Still got demolished by Bristol and drew with Gateshead...

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  4. 17th Time Lucky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    FFS fixture ticker still seems wrong and has got home and away fixture difficulties reversed? Forest have got Leeds at home GW1, which is apparently more difficult than Brentford's trip to Elland Road GW2. Similarly, Liverpool at St James' is greener than Spurs playing Newcastle at home, and Coventry away at Arsenal is less red than Villa playing them at home. I haven't checked every team, but it seems that the ticker is saying away matches are easier than home ones.

    Is it wrong, or am I just really missing something?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Are they waiting for the betting odds?

      Scout absolve themselves of spending time on doing a good job with the ticker by saying in a whiney, high pitched voice, "well you can adjust the settings yourself if you don't like them"

      Like we have time to do that when we are paying them to get the bass and the treble settings just right in the ticker.

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      1. 17th Time Lucky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        This may just be me missing an option, but I can't see how to adjust home/away individually either - only adjust the team total and home away differences happen automatically. Could be because I'm viewing on mobile not desktop?

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      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        1 for the treble, 2 for the bass
        Come on Scout tidy up this place!

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  5. LarryDuff
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Eddie Howe has left Newcastle

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      No way. This can't be true.

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      woah, guess board has decided to sell Bruno

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    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Completely understandable. PSR has broken the game for the clubs who have the means to spend and now Newcastle are just emptying the club of all their best players.A zero sum game for Howe if he was to continue at the helm.

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      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Yeah surely he fell out with the board this deep into the summer. He can't be happy with the squad they've built for him. Not a good sign.

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      2. LarryDuff
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Newcastle and Aston Villa getting shafted by psr rubbish

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    4. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Matthias Jaissle favourite for the job, German manager, might fancy Woltemade...

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  6. Fiasco da Gama
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Gabriel/Canvot/Ballard/Maguire
    Rogers/Szoboszlai/Fernandes/Anderson
    C.Lewin/Haaland

    Dubravka/Ampadu/Thomas/4.5

    Any advice on this team? I'm liking it!

    Cheers.

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    1. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      brobbey over dcl for first few. thank me later

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      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        just now

        and le fee over anderson

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  7. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Eddie Howe has left Newcastle

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      I get my news by carrier pigeon.

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        51 mins ago

        My raven will be here imminently.

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        1. jayzico
          • 15 Years
          just now

          lol

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  8. maltasi
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Today’s news from Newcastle means there will now be THREE matches on the opening PL weekend in which both sides involved will have a new manager..

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    1. maltasi
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      While there will be only be 3 opening weekend matches featuring no managerial changes at all

      So that’s SEVEN matches featuring at least one new manager.

      I doubt there’s ever been more turmoil managerial wise!

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    2. Nomar
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, Forest, Palace, Bournemouth, Fulham. Anyone else changed manager in the off season?

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  9. EgyptianKing
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Foden or Szobo?

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    1. OLDHERMAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Foden for me, both risky, but Maresca said he'll be a key player this year for MCI.

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  10. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    BREAKING NEWS

    Eddie Howe LEAVES Newcastle United.

    https://x.com/TheTransferOne/status/2082740422913249744

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Sorry. Just seen others posted it

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  11. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    What do we think?

    May WC in GW3 or bench Sunderland until IB

    Roefs
    O'Reilly Williams Maguire
    Bruno Mbeumo Szobo Le Fee
    Haaland Pedro Brobbey
    Fodder

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    1. buzzkill
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Would have at least 1 bench that isn't fodder

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  12. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Will Gomez play as striker for Brighton in the absence of Welbeck?

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    1. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Mario Gomez signing for Brighton? 😀

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        1 hour ago

        He goes by the name of Diego.

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        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          53 mins ago

          Mario Diego

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          1. OLDHERMAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Diego Armario

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    2. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      16 mins ago

      Used up my 3 Brighton spaces already. WTF, how did that happen.Groß. Kadıoğlu. mainly

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  13. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Am I seeing that correctly, that Dominik Szoboszlai played very deep, almost as a CDM, against Wrexham this morning?!

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    1. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      49 mins ago

      My worries too. Even at 7 - Szob a trap waiting to happen? Like I said though, can't really argue with 7, at least for first few.

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    2. OLDHERMAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wrote it yesterday. Hype is inexplicable.

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  14. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Wonder if Newcastle is a no go now, for the most part, with no Howe and most likely Bruno G gone. Already lost Gordon and Tonali as well.

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    1. LarryDuff
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      They already were, haven't seen a team with a Newcastle player

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        3 mins ago

        I had Osula.

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    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      I just put Isak in.

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  15. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    55 mins ago

    Yo chaps. Feeling kinda happy (why my '15' has not changed to '16' is a bit annoying)

    Anyway, nth draft and I'm getting there bar pre season/transfers/charity shield

    Kinsky.
    Kerkez. Mosquera. Shaw.
    Szoboszlai. Fernandes. Cunha. Le Fee.
    Haaland. JP. Brobbey.

    Dovin.Groß. Kadıoğlu. Thomas.

    Any glaring errors? I'm liking Kerkez now Robbo is gone.

    Fire away. Appreciate as always. JZ

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    1. WVA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      It wasn’t Robbo being there that made Kerkez play crap

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      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        12 mins ago

        My head's a mess. You reckon Kerkez near enough nailed? Most pundits seem to think so. His competition for that spot is so lame man

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  16. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    52 mins ago

    Maybe crazy, but Gakpo over Szob? Feel the latter might be worse now Isak's back.

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      21 mins ago

      If he's playing DM you might get Defcons though too.

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think you're reaching the over-tweaking stage with your team selection.

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    3. Chinese_person
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      No penalties does make Szob less appealing but I still think 7m is good value for him

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      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        just now

        True

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  17. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    51 mins ago

    Is Gibbs White worth the extra 1.0 over Szsoboszlai?

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      35 mins ago

      Oh definitely.

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        15 mins ago

        😎

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 13 Years
          14 mins ago

          Also, KDH + 5.0 (Gomez) or 6.0 (Schade/Okafor/M.Fernandes + Groß?

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    2. WVA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Can’t see it with opening fixtures IF Szoboszlai is on pens, no one seems to be considering how Anderson’s departure will impact MGW…. he’s a wait and see for me at that price.

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    3. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      YES. Exactly what I'm trying to do

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  18. InsertPunHere
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Slightly late to the party here, but after a couple years out I’m just wondering if someone would kindly explain how Defcon points changed the weekly experience last season. Price rises for Gabriel, Tarkowski etc. are clear enough - but were we looking at multiple players a game hitting the mark? Were there regular defensive hauls with clean sheets, Defcon, and bonus points? How feasible does it make owning multiple midfielders with different roles from the same club (eg. Le Fee and Xhaka)? And how are people factoring it into their picks (especially lower-value ones) this season?
    Cheers all!

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    1. Justthis
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      What have you been doing in your time out?

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      1. InsertPunHere
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Going to uni and not following FPL haha.

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  19. Conners
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Morning

    Just trying to put together a potential GW1 BB squad together and weighing up the Sunderland defence.

    Right-back seems a bit of a minefield due to them having 3 strong options in that position, therefore is Alderete the safest option to start with at LCB?

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      *please ignore the typo in the first line...

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    2. BR510
      18 mins ago

      Backline:

      Mukiele Ballard Alderet Reinildo

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      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thanks

        Do you think Hume / Meunier could get some starts at RB when European games begin in September?

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      2. LangerznMash
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Hume?

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  20. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    30 mins ago

    Why are many of you going for 1 if not 2 for Forest. Did you not learn how pants they were last season? 2 seasons ago they ARE NOT!

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      I'm a bit confused by the Forest love too. They were almost relegated last season and have now lost Elliot Anderson. Plus their opening four fixtures look tough.

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    2. The Mentaculus
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Respect for Glasner, and kind of writing off last season's results given the managerial turmoil / terrible choices. I think the squad has much better potential than they showed last year. As long as the owners stick with Glasner I feel pretty optimistic about them

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  21. Kodap
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Been on this for a while now.. any suggestions?

    Trafford
    Van Hecke - Gvardiol - Kadioglu
    Palmer - Bruno - Le Fee - Szoboszlai
    DCL - Joao P - Haaland

    Palmer - Diop - Ban Ewijk - Yates

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Slater over Yates.

      Maybe think about BB2 and get a 2nd keeper.

      I would also order the team by price, with more expensive on the left.

      But other than that they all look like solid picks.

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  22. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    11 mins ago

    Howe gone

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Carrier pigeon 😆

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        With a broken wing

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  23. Jaws
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    With Garner injured and Ndiaye on his way out, doesn't this harm KDH's potential? Beto & Barry...

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    1. The Mentaculus
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Definitely. And still yet to register a shot on target in preseason. I do like KDH but right now I'm just looking at Everton as an easy CS for the opposition initially

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  24. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is Viktor Gyokeres not a good option this season?!

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Could be a steal, but Havertz is a problem, so wait and see.

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      1. OLDHERMAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        This. He did not have a bad debut season at all, stil every single time the match was decisive for Arsenal, Arteta benched Gyokeres, and played Havertz.

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  25. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Suggestions for the latest draft? 0.5m itb. Plan to BB in gw2.

    lammens
    mosquera ballard shaw
    bruno szobo foden le fee
    haaland pedro dcl

    petrovic tavernier thomas van ewijk

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