FPL pre-season: Kluivert pens + hat-trick, 10-1 win, Villa injuries

Several Premier League clubs were back in pre-season action on Tuesday.
Below, we round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from matches involving Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Ipswich Town. We assess the standout performers, tactical trends and the latest team news ahead of Gameweek 1.
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ASTON VILLA 3-1 PATHUM UNITED
- Goals: Buendia, Lindelof, Kamara
- Assists: Cash, Alysson, Hemmings
Aston Villa XI: Bizot, Cash (Maatsen 46), Carroll, Lindelöf (Pau Torres 46), Rowe, Bogarde (Kamara 61), João Gomes (Lynch 46), Alysson (McGinn 46 (off 77)), Buendía (Burrowes 46), Garnacho (Hemmings 43), Guessand (Madjo 46).
SCOUT NOTES
- Aston Villa made it two wins from two on their pre-season tour of Asia after beating BG Pathum United.
- On the injury front, Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) returned after missing action since January with a knee injury. However, John McGinn (£5.5m) picked up a knee injury that now requires assessment – although he did seem to want to carry on before being taken off. Alejandro Garnacho (£6.0m) was also forced off, albeit only with a bloodied mouth.
- Unai Emery again mixed youth with experience. A young backline started alongside senior figures Matty Cash (£4.5m), Victor Lindelöf (£4.5m) and goalkeeper Marco Bizot (£4.5m). New signing João Gomes (£5.5m) partnered Lamare Bogarde (£5.0m) in midfield. Emiliano Buendía (£6.0m) operated as the No.10 behind Evann Guessand (£5.5m), with summer signing Garnacho on the left and Alysson (£5.0m) on the right.
- Villa controlled possession from the opening whistle and deservedly went ahead after 12 minutes. Bogarde slipped Cash into the area and the full-back picked out Buendía, who guided a composed first-time finish into the far corner. It was the Argentine’s fifth attacking return of pre-season and another encouraging display.
- Alysson caught the eye, regularly beating defenders. One driving run into the box ended with a dangerous cross flashing across goal. Later, he created space inside the area before seeing his shot blocked. Indeed, it was the young winger’s corner-kick delivery that created Villa’s goal. Lindelöf escaped his marker and powered a free header into the net.
- New signing Gomes nearly added a third before the interval when he struck a powerful effort just wide from distance, while Guessand continued to provide a focal point in attack without getting onto the scoresheet. By contrast, it proved a quiet outing for Garnacho. The winger struggled to influence the game before suffering a facial cut that forced him off shortly before half-time.
- Emery made several changes after the break, introducing McGinn, Pau Torres (£4.5m), Ian Maatsen (£4.5m), Brian Madjo and later Kamara, who made his long-awaited return after seven months out. McGinn almost produced one of the goals of pre-season within minutes of coming on. He crashed a powerful long-range effort against the underside of the crossbar with the goalkeeper beaten.
- There was also significant news before kick-off surrounding Madjo. Villa successfully overturned FIFA’s ruling on the striker’s registration, so the 17-year-old is now eligible to feature in competitive fixtures. The youngster immediately showed why there has been so much excitement around him. A last-ditch block denied him from close range soon after his introduction. He then almost capitalised after the goalkeeper rushed from his line, but the loose ball rolled narrowly wide. Later, Madjo showed good awareness to tee up Bradley Burrowes (£4.5m), although the academy midfielder couldn’t convert the chance.
- Villa’s third goal arrived just a minute after Kamara entered the pitch. George Hemmings (£4.5m) collected Maatsen’s low cross before laying the ball back for the French midfielder. Kamara stroked his finish into the bottom corner to mark his first appearance since January with a goal. K
“It feels good to be back, I’ve waited for this moment. I’ve worked hard during my rehab for coming back stronger, so I’m happy to be here.
“I didn’t expect to score. It’s good for the head. This goal will give me more confidence and I need to keep going.” – Boubacar Kamara
- Villa looked set to record a clean sheet before Leon James curled a superb strike into the top corner late on. Bizot had little chance with the finish. He later produced an excellent save after a deflection almost caught him out.t.
- While word is awaited on McGinn, club-record signing Johan Manzambi (£6.0m) is expected to miss next week’s UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain as he continues his own recovery from a knee injury.
BOURNEMOUTH 10-1 GENOA
- Goals: Scott x2, Kluivert x3 (2 pens), Brooks pen, Jebbison, Dacosta, Unal x2
- Assists: Evanilson, Truffert x2, Gannon-Doak, Jebbison, Smith, William, Stevens, Dacosta
First 60 minutes: Dennis, Truffert, Scott, Evanilson (Jebbison 54), Gannon-Doak, Silva, Diakité, Kluivert, Töth (L Cook 47), Aarons, Rayan (Brooks 54).
Second 60 minutes: Forster, Smith, Silva (William 76), Diakite (Stevens 76), Rees-Dottin, Brooks (Z Christie 112), Scott (Dacosta Gonzalez 76), Cook, Adli, Tavernier, Jebbison (Ünal 91).
SCOUT NOTES
- Bournemouth continued their impressive pre-season with a 10-1 victory over Genoa in a behind-closed-doors friendly. The contest was played over four 30-minute periods, allowing Marco Rose to rotate heavily across the squad.
- The most significant player performance for FPL managers was Justin Kluivert (£6.0m), who notched a hat-trick. The Dutchman has now registered attacking returns in two of Bournemouth’s friendlies under Rose and continues to look central to the new head coach’s attacking plans.
- Kluivert converted two penalties on either side of applying the decisive touch to Adrien Truffert’s (£5.5m) powerful effort. Truffert and Ben Gannon-Doak (£5.0m) were felled for those spot-kicks. With Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.5m) sidelined following foot surgery, Kluivert – injured for a big chunk of last season – looks set for more opportunities in the No.10 role.
- Marcus Tavernier (£6.0m) wasn’t on the pitch for Kluivert’s penalties, so there is still no definitive answer over who is first choice when both players are on the pitch. However, Kluivert’s flawless display from 12 yards can only strengthen his case – and it’s worth pointing out that he was the regular taker in 2024/25 (with Tavernier on the pitch) before injury struck last year. He was also injured/off the field for all of the Cherries’ spot-kicks in 2025/26.
- David Brooks (£5.0m) won and converted Bournemouth’s third penalty after returning from fatigue last week. Kluivert had exited by that point but Tavernier, interestingly, was on the field.
- Elsewhere, Alex Scott (£6.0m) continued his productive summer by scoring twice. The midfielder reacted quickest after Evanilson’s (£6.0m) saved effort to open the scoring before adding another excellent finish from the edge of the box after being picked out by Daniel Jebbison. Jebbison then got on the scoresheet himself, smashing home after Adam Smith’s (£6.0m) driven ball across the area broke kindly into his path.
- The academy players added gloss during the closing stages. Malcom Dacosta Gonzalez reacted quickest inside the area to score Bournemouth’s eighth goal before Charlie Stevens burst through midfield to set up the seemingly exit-bound Enes Ünal (£5.5m). The Turkish striker then added another after following up Dacosta Gonzalez’s saved effort.
- From an FPL perspective, Bournemouth’s attack continues to build momentum under Rose. The Cherries have now scored 19 goals across their last three friendlies, with Kluivert, Scott, Jebbison, Tavernier, Brooks, Ünal, Evanilson and Gannon-Doak all contributing during that spell. Although this was only a behind-closed-doors friendly, Bournemouth are certainly impressing ahead of the new season.
IPSWICH TOWN 1-0 LE HAVRE
- Goal: Akpom
- Assist: Fatawu
First-half XI: Palmer, McAteer, O’Shea, Kipre, Davis, Nunez, Humphreys, Mendel, Mehmeti, Maeda, Emersonn.
Second-half XI: Palmer (van Oevelen 66), Furlong, Diop, Greaves, Johnson, Humphreys (Hirst 66), Barbrook, Walle Egeli, Fatawu, Clarke, Akpom.
SCOUT NOTES
- Ipswich Town continued their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 victory over Ligue 1 side Le Havre at Portman Road.
- Gary O’Neil again split his squad across the two halves. He used 22 outfield players as he continued building fitness ahead of the Premier League opener. While clear-cut chances were limited, Ipswich controlled possession for long spells and rarely looked troubled defensively.
- From an FPL perspective, Abdul Fatawu (£5.5m) continued to strengthen his case as one of Ipswich’s standout attacking options. The winger looked lively throughout his second-half appearance. He created the only goal after reacting quickly to a loose pass before floating an inviting cross towards the back post. Chuba Akpom (£5.0m) timed his run superbly and powered a header into the top corner for his second goal of pre-season. Fatawu, the Championship’s leading shot-taker in 2025/26, seems to be at the front of the queue for the right-wing berth.
- Another positive came from Daizen Maeda (£5.5m). The Japan international once again demonstrated the relentless energy that made him such an effective player at Celtic. He pressed aggressively from the front and frequently looked to run beyond the defence. He also came closest to scoring during the opening half after Emersonn (£5.5m) created an opening, although he couldn’t keep his effort below the crossbar. Emersonn himself competed well physically and linked play effectively at times but he still looks to be building sharpness after arriving this summer.
- At the other end, Ipswich continued to look organised. New signing Issa Diop (£4.0m) made his first appearance at Portman Road after coming on at half-time. The Blues also limited Le Havre to very few opportunities across the 90 minutes. Alex Palmer (£4.0m) was largely untroubled before making way for fellow summer arrival Kayne van Oevelen (£4.5m), who completed the final stages of the match.
- O’Neil again deployed a 4-2-3-1 system in both halves. Ipswich dominated possession for much of the evening, mirroring the front-foot style seen under Kieran McKenna, although O’Neil has previously suggested he will become more pragmatic against stronger Premier League opponents. Saturday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano will give us more pointers.
- There was further positive news off the pitch before kick-off. Ipswich confirmed the signing of Florentino Luís from Burnley on a five-year deal, subject to visa approval. The midfielder arrives after making 31 Premier League appearances last season and should provide greater balance and defensive security once available for selection. He’s also a bit of a DefCon machine.