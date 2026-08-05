FPL pre-season: Kluivert pens + hat-trick, 10-1 win, Villa injuries

Several Premier League clubs were back in pre-season action on Tuesday.

Below, we round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from matches involving Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Ipswich Town. We assess the standout performers, tactical trends and the latest team news ahead of Gameweek 1.

ASTON VILLA 3-1 PATHUM UNITED

Goals: Buendia, Lindelof, Kamara

Buendia, Lindelof, Kamara Assists: Cash, Alysson, Hemmings

Aston Villa XI: Bizot, Cash (Maatsen 46), Carroll, Lindelöf (Pau Torres 46), Rowe, Bogarde (Kamara 61), João Gomes (Lynch 46), Alysson (McGinn 46 (off 77)), Buendía (Burrowes 46), Garnacho (Hemmings 43), Guessand (Madjo 46).

SCOUT NOTES

Aston Villa made it two wins from two on their pre-season tour of Asia after beating BG Pathum United.

On the injury front, Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) returned after missing action since January with a knee injury. However, John McGinn (£5.5m) picked up a knee injury that now requires assessment – although he did seem to want to carry on before being taken off. Alejandro Garnacho (£6.0m) was also forced off, albeit only with a bloodied mouth.

(£5.0m) returned after missing action since January with a knee injury. However, (£5.5m) picked up a knee injury that now requires assessment – although he did seem to want to carry on before being taken off. (£6.0m) was also forced off, albeit only with a bloodied mouth. Unai Emery again mixed youth with experience. A young backline started alongside senior figures Matty Cash (£4.5m), Victor Lindelöf (£4.5m) and goalkeeper Marco Bizot (£4.5m). New signing João Gomes (£5.5m) partnered Lamare Bogarde (£5.0m) in midfield. Emiliano Buendía (£6.0m) operated as the No.10 behind Evann Guessand (£5.5m), with summer signing Garnacho on the left and Alysson (£5.0m) on the right.

(£4.5m), (£4.5m) and goalkeeper (£4.5m). New signing (£5.5m) partnered (£5.0m) in midfield. (£6.0m) operated as the No.10 behind (£5.5m), with summer signing Garnacho on the left and (£5.0m) on the right. Villa controlled possession from the opening whistle and deservedly went ahead after 12 minutes. Bogarde slipped Cash into the area and the full-back picked out Buendía, who guided a composed first-time finish into the far corner. It was the Argentine’s fifth attacking return of pre-season and another encouraging display.

Alysson caught the eye, regularly beating defenders. One driving run into the box ended with a dangerous cross flashing across goal. Later, he created space inside the area before seeing his shot blocked. Indeed, it was the young winger’s corner-kick delivery that created Villa’s goal. Lindelöf escaped his marker and powered a free header into the net.

New signing Gomes nearly added a third before the interval when he struck a powerful effort just wide from distance, while Guessand continued to provide a focal point in attack without getting onto the scoresheet. By contrast, it proved a quiet outing for Garnacho. The winger struggled to influence the game before suffering a facial cut that forced him off shortly before half-time.

Emery made several changes after the break, introducing McGinn, Pau Torres (£4.5m), Ian Maatsen (£4.5m), Brian Madjo and later Kamara, who made his long-awaited return after seven months out. McGinn almost produced one of the goals of pre-season within minutes of coming on. He crashed a powerful long-range effort against the underside of the crossbar with the goalkeeper beaten.

(£4.5m), (£4.5m), and later Kamara, who made his long-awaited return after seven months out. McGinn almost produced one of the goals of pre-season within minutes of coming on. He crashed a powerful long-range effort against the underside of the crossbar with the goalkeeper beaten. There was also significant news before kick-off surrounding Madjo. Villa successfully overturned FIFA’s ruling on the striker’s registration, so the 17-year-old is now eligible to feature in competitive fixtures. The youngster immediately showed why there has been so much excitement around him. A last-ditch block denied him from close range soon after his introduction. He then almost capitalised after the goalkeeper rushed from his line, but the loose ball rolled narrowly wide. Later, Madjo showed good awareness to tee up Bradley Burrowes (£4.5m), although the academy midfielder couldn’t convert the chance.

(£4.5m), although the academy midfielder couldn’t convert the chance. Villa’s third goal arrived just a minute after Kamara entered the pitch. George Hemmings (£4.5m) collected Maatsen’s low cross before laying the ball back for the French midfielder. Kamara stroked his finish into the bottom corner to mark his first appearance since January with a goal. K

“It feels good to be back, I’ve waited for this moment. I’ve worked hard during my rehab for coming back stronger, so I’m happy to be here.



“I didn’t expect to score. It’s good for the head. This goal will give me more confidence and I need to keep going.” – Boubacar Kamara

Villa looked set to record a clean sheet before Leon James curled a superb strike into the top corner late on. Bizot had little chance with the finish. He later produced an excellent save after a deflection almost caught him out.t.

While word is awaited on McGinn, club-record signing Johan Manzambi (£6.0m) is expected to miss next week’s UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain as he continues his own recovery from a knee injury.

BOURNEMOUTH 10-1 GENOA

Goals: Scott x2, Kluivert x3 (2 pens), Brooks pen, Jebbison, Dacosta, Unal x2

Scott x2, Kluivert x3 (2 pens), Brooks pen, Jebbison, Dacosta, Unal x2 Assists: Evanilson, Truffert x2, Gannon-Doak, Jebbison, Smith, William, Stevens, Dacosta

First 60 minutes: Dennis, Truffert, Scott, Evanilson (Jebbison 54), Gannon-Doak, Silva, Diakité, Kluivert, Töth (L Cook 47), Aarons, Rayan (Brooks 54).

Second 60 minutes: Forster, Smith, Silva (William 76), Diakite (Stevens 76), Rees-Dottin, Brooks (Z Christie 112), Scott (Dacosta Gonzalez 76), Cook, Adli, Tavernier, Jebbison (Ünal 91).

SCOUT NOTES

Bournemouth continued their impressive pre-season with a 10-1 victory over Genoa in a behind-closed-doors friendly. The contest was played over four 30-minute periods, allowing Marco Rose to rotate heavily across the squad.

The most significant player performance for FPL managers was Justin Kluivert (£6.0m), who notched a hat-trick. The Dutchman has now registered attacking returns in two of Bournemouth’s friendlies under Rose and continues to look central to the new head coach’s attacking plans.

(£6.0m), who notched a hat-trick. The Dutchman has now registered attacking returns in two of Bournemouth’s friendlies under Rose and continues to look central to the new head coach’s attacking plans. Kluivert converted two penalties on either side of applying the decisive touch to Adrien Truffert’s (£5.5m) powerful effort. Truffert and Ben Gannon-Doak (£5.0m) were felled for those spot-kicks. With Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.5m) sidelined following foot surgery, Kluivert – injured for a big chunk of last season – looks set for more opportunities in the No.10 role.

(£5.5m) powerful effort. Truffert and (£5.0m) were felled for those spot-kicks. With (£7.5m) sidelined following foot surgery, Kluivert – injured for a big chunk of last season – looks set for more opportunities in the No.10 role. Marcus Tavernier (£6.0m) wasn’t on the pitch for Kluivert’s penalties, so there is still no definitive answer over who is first choice when both players are on the pitch. However, Kluivert’s flawless display from 12 yards can only strengthen his case – and it’s worth pointing out that he was the regular taker in 2024/25 (with Tavernier on the pitch) before injury struck last year. He was also injured/off the field for all of the Cherries’ spot-kicks in 2025/26.

(£6.0m) wasn’t on the pitch for Kluivert’s penalties, so there is still no definitive answer over who is first choice when both players are on the pitch. However, Kluivert’s flawless display from 12 yards can only strengthen his case – and it’s worth pointing out that he was the regular taker in 2024/25 (with Tavernier on the pitch) before injury struck last year. He was also injured/off the field for all of the Cherries’ spot-kicks in 2025/26. David Brooks (£5.0m) won and converted Bournemouth’s third penalty after returning from fatigue last week. Kluivert had exited by that point but Tavernier, interestingly, was on the field.

(£5.0m) won and converted Bournemouth’s third penalty after returning from fatigue last week. Kluivert had exited by that point but Tavernier, interestingly, was on the field. Elsewhere, Alex Scott (£6.0m) continued his productive summer by scoring twice. The midfielder reacted quickest after Evanilson’s (£6.0m) saved effort to open the scoring before adding another excellent finish from the edge of the box after being picked out by Daniel Jebbison . Jebbison then got on the scoresheet himself, smashing home after Adam Smith’s (£6.0m) driven ball across the area broke kindly into his path.

(£6.0m) continued his productive summer by scoring twice. The midfielder reacted quickest after (£6.0m) saved effort to open the scoring before adding another excellent finish from the edge of the box after being picked out by . Jebbison then got on the scoresheet himself, smashing home after (£6.0m) driven ball across the area broke kindly into his path. The academy players added gloss during the closing stages. Malcom Dacosta Gonzalez reacted quickest inside the area to score Bournemouth’s eighth goal before Charlie Stevens burst through midfield to set up the seemingly exit-bound Enes Ünal (£5.5m). The Turkish striker then added another after following up Dacosta Gonzalez’s saved effort.

reacted quickest inside the area to score Bournemouth’s eighth goal before burst through midfield to set up the seemingly exit-bound (£5.5m). The Turkish striker then added another after following up Dacosta Gonzalez’s saved effort. From an FPL perspective, Bournemouth’s attack continues to build momentum under Rose. The Cherries have now scored 19 goals across their last three friendlies, with Kluivert, Scott, Jebbison, Tavernier, Brooks, Ünal, Evanilson and Gannon-Doak all contributing during that spell. Although this was only a behind-closed-doors friendly, Bournemouth are certainly impressing ahead of the new season.

IPSWICH TOWN 1-0 LE HAVRE

Goal: Akpom

Akpom Assist: Fatawu

First-half XI: Palmer, McAteer, O’Shea, Kipre, Davis, Nunez, Humphreys, Mendel, Mehmeti, Maeda, Emersonn.

Second-half XI: Palmer (van Oevelen 66), Furlong, Diop, Greaves, Johnson, Humphreys (Hirst 66), Barbrook, Walle Egeli, Fatawu, Clarke, Akpom.

SCOUT NOTES