Scout Notes

FPL pre-season: £4.5m forward’s two assists + £4.0m defender-watch

17 August 2026 435 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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It’s all about the budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks as we look back on the final pre-season friendlies involving Hull City and Ipswich Town.

From starting £4.0m defenders to an assist-making £4.5m forward, here are the main talking points.

FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

Union Berlin 2-4 IPSWICH TOWN

  • Goals: J Clarke, Emersonn, O’Shea, McAteer
  • Assists: Davis, Walle Egeli x2, Mehmeti

Ipswich Town XI: Scherpen, O’Shea (Johnson 83), Diop (Kipre 73), Greaves, Davis (Furlong 66), Lukic (Humphreys 66), Nunez, Walle Egeli (McAteer 73), Clarke (Mehmeti 73), Maeda (Philogene 46), Emersonn (Akpom 66). 

SCOUT NOTES

  • While uncertainty rages at Hull City (below), the £4.0m defender picture at Ipswich Town is beginning to look a lot clearer. Gary O’Neil stuck with the same back four he named in the Tractor Boys’ penultimate friendly, and line-ups this close to the start of the season are worth paying attention to. Forget the fitness building and tactical experimentation of July; we’re now in the ‘gelling the first XI’ stage of pre-season.
  • It’s seemingly no longer ‘two from three’ with centre-halves Dara O’Shea, Issa Diop and Jacob Greaves (all £4.0m). O’Shea is now operating at right-back, although given how advanced Leif Davis (£4.0m) is on the left flank, it’s almost a back three anyway. A full-back role may increase the potential for open-play attacking returns – O’Shea scored with a curling effort here! – but really, it’s the more reliable DefCons a lot of us are after with £4.0m defenders, as they’re going to arrive with more regularity than the odd goal and assist. In that sense, Diop is the go-to over O’Shea.
  • Davis, of course, is a different beast. He finished pre-season with more attacking returns (four) than any other Ipswich player. His second assist of the summer came on Saturday, when he crossed for Jack Clarke (£5.5m) to score. Davis was more advanced than Daizen Maeda (£5.5m) a lot of the time, the Japanese attacker often filling in on the left when Davis drove beyond him. Can the Ipswich left-back finally deliver on his undoubted attacking promise in 2026/27, two seasons after disappointing? Given that some newly promoted centre-halves in 2025/26 ended up racking up DefCons in c.50% of their starts (eg Esteve, Ballard), he’ll have to pull out all the stops for many FPL managers to consider him over a £4.0m centre-back.
  • A clean sheet or two from our £4.0m defenders would be nice, too. We’ve liked what we’ve seen from the new Hull and Coventry goalkeepers but it’s perhaps fair to say the jury is still out on Kjell Scherpen (£4.5m). Union’s two goals weren’t horrendous errors per se, just efforts that the goalkeeper may be disappointed with. Still, it’s very early days.
  • Further forward, there was a start and two assists from a £4.5m forward! Sindre Walle Egeli teed up goals for Emersonn (£5.5m) and O’Shea, finishing pre-season with the fifth-highest number of minutes among the Ipswich squad. The long-term game-time still looks a bit suspect, of course. Walle Egeli started on the right flank here after playing as a ’10’ last week, and in both positions, we have Abdul Fatawu (£5.5m) to come back from a knock and the imminent arrival of Julio Enciso. Enjoy him while you can.
  • One other line of note is that Jaden Philogene (£5.5m), last year’s 12-goal winger, made his first appearance of pre-season. He’s been linked with a move away this summer, and it could still be that he’s elsewhere by September.

EYE TEST Highlights

Goals shared around in final Ipswich friendly

HULL CITY 0-0 Nice

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Coyle (McNair 78), Ajayi (Herrington 61), Egan (Mendy 61), Giles (Targett 61), Slater (McCarthy 86), Crooks (Dowell 78), Hjertø-Dahl (Gourna-Douath 61), Belloumi (Ömür 78), McBurnie (Sellars-Fleming 86), Stroud (Millar 61).

SCOUT NOTES

  • Elliot Stroud (£5.0m) made his debut and was thrust straight into the starting XI on the left wing. Three other summer signings also featured for the first time off the bench: central midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath (price TBA) and centre-halves Lucas Herrington (£4.0m) and Nobel Mendy (£4.0m). Another recent capture, Joe Gelhardt (£5.0m), wasn’t involved due to injury.

“Because he had an injury. He has an injury from Leeds, three weeks already gone. I expect in two weeks he will be on the pitch with the team. Right ankle.” – Sergej Jakirovic on why Joe Gelhardt didn’t feature

  • While Hull have a long injury list already, they did at least recover four players who gave them scares last weekend: John Egan (£4.0m), Jens Hjerto-Dahl (£5.0m), Paddy McNair (£4.0m) and Liam Millar (£5.0m). The first two started.
  • Hull’s XI still had a Championship feel on Saturday; eight of the 11 starters came up with them in 2025/26. But it does look like there’s a slow changing of the guard. At centre-half, for instance, Egan and Semi Ajayi (£4.0m) got the nod to start this final pre-season friendly. But will they still possess the shirts in Gameweek 1, let alone in Gameweek 2 when they’re more playable/boostable? Herrington and Mendy got gentle introductions off the bench against Nice, and the latter especially, as the club record signing, surely threatens the starting XI imminently. Ipswich and Coventry’s £4.0m defenders are, fixture-wise, more appealing for early Bench Boosts anyway, but the rotation risk around many of Hull’s squad is further reason to avoid in the early weeks.
  • The uncertainty over minutes extends further forward, too. Oli McBurnie (£5.5m), who is devoid of much competition up front at present, may soon get some.

“I hope also we will bring, in a few days, another option for the striker position”. – Sergej Jakirovic

  • Two £4.5m midfielders, Regan Slater and Matt Crooks, are just about clinging on to their spots, helped by a handful of potential positional rivals being out injured. Gourna-Douath, meanwhile, might be likelier to replace Hjerto-Dahl based on Saturday’s evidence; the latter still looks like he’s getting up to speed. Hull continue to be linked with other options in the engine room, however.
  • As for the game itself, it was pretty low on drama. Much of Hull’s threat came from set plays, with the corners of Slater and winger Mohamed Belloumi (£5.0m) causing Nice issues. Egan, Hjerto-Dahl and Mendy all had half-chances from set plays.
  • Belloumi was the pick of Hull’s attackers, and the one who looked capable of producing some magic. He engineered the Tigers’ best open-play chance for himself but saw his shot repelled. Otherwise, Jakirovic’s side struggled to create much.
  • One Hull player who almost certainly starts in Gameweek 1 is Konstantinos Tzolakis (£4.5m). The goalkeeper was impressive on Saturday, with one excellent double save at the end of the first half being the pick of his work. He’ll be busy this season…

EYE TEST Highlights

No goals, but a ‘Nice’ clean sheet for the Tigers
435 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. GoonerByron
    • 15 Years
    10 hours, 23 mins ago

    Any issues with this? Setting up for GW2 BB.

    Split between double Ars mid vs double ars defence but currently on this...

    Lammens
    Maguire - Calafiori - Gvardiol
    Mbeumo - Tzolis - Odegaard - Doku
    Haaland (c) - Isak - Pedro

    Kinsky - Le Fee - Thomas - Van Ewijk

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    1. Ëð
      • 11 Years
      10 hours, 11 mins ago

      Nice team, not worried about no Bruno?

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      1. GoonerByron
        • 15 Years
        10 hours, 9 mins ago

        Worried, but just not enough to put me off the early BB. Doesn't work with Bruno too.

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    2. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 hours, 48 mins ago

      Is Doku a better option than Semenyo this season here?!

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      1. GoonerByron
        • 15 Years
        9 hours, 43 mins ago

        I don't think better, but 1.0 less to make the team work

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    3. Budweiser
      • 12 Years
      9 hours, 30 mins ago

      Double United defence is brave

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      1. GoonerByron
        • 15 Years
        9 hours, 5 mins ago

        vs Hull and Ipswich? Great opportunity.

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  2. Ëð
    • 11 Years
    10 hours, 18 mins ago

    A) Szoboszlai + Tzolis
    B) Wirtz + Le Fee

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    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      10 hours, 8 mins ago

      A) thats what Ive got

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    2. GoonerByron
      • 15 Years
      10 hours, 6 mins ago

      Tzolis + Le Fee

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    3. Puntillimon
      • 10 Years
      10 hours, 3 mins ago

      A

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  3. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
    • 6 Years
    10 hours, 14 mins ago

    Final stages bb1 rate it / hate it

    Verbruggen Scherpen
    Mosquera Calafiori Rodon De Cuyper Hume
    Bruno F Mbeumo Tzolis Ndiaye Gomez
    Haaland J Pedro DCL

    only spot for grabs is the Ndiaye

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    1. MattyW
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 55 mins ago

      Similar to mine. Like it. I have Schade instead of Gomez.

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      1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
        • 6 Years
        9 hours, 33 mins ago

        No need to early wc

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  4. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    10 hours, 14 mins ago

    We move.

    Verbruggen
    VVD Califori Shaw
    Saka ELF Bruno Ndiaye
    Jesus DCL Haaland

    Kinsky Davis Gomez Hume

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    1. Puntillimon
      • 10 Years
      10 hours, 10 mins ago

      Oh no Jesus, he’s third choice

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      1. Christina.
        • 16 Years
        10 hours, 3 mins ago

        Not Forrest, not Ars

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      10 hours, 9 mins ago

      Hopefully that’s Igor? Looks fine but not sure about 6.5m for 45 year old VVD!

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      1. Puntillimon
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 9 mins ago

        Ah my bad.

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      2. Christina.
        • 16 Years
        10 hours, 8 mins ago

        hey, he's 10 yrs younger than me!
        x

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        1. Christina.
          • 16 Years
          10 hours, 6 mins ago

          seriously, why not?
          175 and 143 pts in last 2 seasons
          Those are great returns for a 6,5m player no matter what position

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          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            9 hours, 44 mins ago

            Look forward, not back!

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    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      10 hours, 6 mins ago

      What's your expectations for Saka? Fit to start?

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      1. Christina.
        • 16 Years
        9 hours, 59 mins ago

        I think so, look very good to me yesterday and should have scored

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        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 15 Years
          9 hours, 51 mins ago

          Interesting. For me it's between Mbeumo, Saka, Palmer, Semenyo....

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          1. Christina.
            • 16 Years
            9 hours, 49 mins ago

            City looked a bit disjointed yest, Rodri is a massive loss I think.
            I think I might go Schade if I get Saka over ELF and then Brobbey over Jesus:

            Verbruggen
            VVD Califori Shaw
            Saka Schade Bruno Ndiaye
            Brobbey DCL Haaland

            4.5m Davis Gomez Hume

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  5. Puntillimon
    • 10 Years
    10 hours, 11 mins ago

    How does this look? Bit too balanced..? Expensive bench but if no Haaland plenty to go around

    Bench boost GW1 team
    Lammens kelleher
    Jacquet kerkez Calafiori white Tarik
    Bruno Schade Rogers tzolis semenyo
    Isak Pedro DCL
    0.5 ITB

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    1. GoonerByron
      • 15 Years
      10 hours, 2 mins ago

      Kelleher Shade Jacquet Kerkez doesn't seem very strong for a GW1 bench boost.

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      1. Puntillimon
        • 10 Years
        9 hours, 54 mins ago

        In my mind they would be good..

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      2. Christina.
        • 16 Years
        9 hours, 43 mins ago

        Hey you - you reckon Saka starts?

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        1. GoonerByron
          • 15 Years
          9 hours, 4 mins ago

          Yep! I think so. Looked sharp yesterday when he came on. Ready for business.

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          1. Ignasi M
            • 9 Years
            8 hours, 58 mins ago

            Hmmm I'm going to say 'no'. That was sake's first involvement in pre season and it's only Coventry at home. Madueke or even Dowman will start.

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            1. Ignasi M
              • 9 Years
              8 hours, 56 mins ago

              *Saka's

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  6. Silecro
    • 8 Years
    10 hours, 7 mins ago

    Anyone fancy Dango for 0.5 more over Schade? I fear Anthony might eat up into Schade minutes (and starting risk as well) considerably

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    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      9 hours, 59 mins ago

      I enjoyed having Dango last year, like him

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    2. Puntillimon
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 55 mins ago

      Ooh good point about anthony

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    3. Dutchy FPL
      • 3 Years
      9 hours, 52 mins ago

      Both can be explosive and the 0.5 more buys you just more security for minutes. In isolation absolutely worth it imo

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  7. Phlajo
    • 7 Years
    10 hours, 4 mins ago

    Hows this team for BB GW1?

    Kinsky
    VVD Shaw Calafiori
    Bruno Wirtz Mbeumo Rogers
    JP Isal Thiago
    (Verbruggen - Diop - Hume - Tzolis)

    Probably FH GW3, and WC in in international break.

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    1. Dutchy FPL
      • 3 Years
      9 hours, 53 mins ago

      Pretty similar to my team. Don't really fancy the Chelsea double up personally and the risk with this chip strategy is that you don't have any flexibility later on

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  8. Dutchy FPL
    • 3 Years
    10 hours, 1 min ago

    Think I'm pretty set for now. Plan is to BB1, get Haaland in GW3 and WC6.

    Verbruggen
    White - Calafiori - Maguire
    Bruno Fernandes (C) - Mbeumo - Szoboszlai - Semenyo
    Isak - Thiago - J. Pedro

    Bench: Kinsky - Ndiaye - N. Williams - O'Shea

    Any feedback?

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  9. One for All
    • 8 Years
    9 hours, 59 mins ago

    A) Maguire+Enzo Le Fée
    B) Shaw+ Tzolis

    A or B guys?

    Thanks

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    1. MattyW
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 52 mins ago

      B

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  10. MattyW
    • 10 Years
    9 hours, 59 mins ago

    Thoughts on this much appreciated
    Kinsky (Palmer)
    Mosquera, Palestri, De Cuyper (Hume) (Van Ewik)
    Fernandes, Mbeumo, Ndiaye, Schade, Tzolis
    Haaland, JP, Brobbey

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  11. JBG
    • 8 Years
    9 hours, 58 mins ago

    Latest draft, 2nd or 3rd time I've made changes actually.

    Verbruggen-Kinsky
    NOR***-Gabriel-Calafiori-Maguire-Ajer
    Mbuemo-Tzolis-LeFee-Groß-Gakpo*
    JP-Haaland-Rutter**

    *, ** and *** not nailed at all. The rest is probably staying

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  12. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    9 hours, 58 mins ago

    New Update
    Good Team for BB GW 1 ??

    Lammens
    Van Hecke Calafiori N.Williams

    Mbeumo Rogers Tzolis E. la Fee

    Haaland Pedro DCL

    (Verb , Muharemović, Hume, Semenyo)

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      9 hours, 47 mins ago

      Heavy into Chelsea attack? You think they will do well early on?

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    2. Malkmus
      • 15 Years
      9 hours, 45 mins ago

      After the Milan game I’m less convinced about Utd def fwiw

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        9 hours, 42 mins ago

        MU players barely tried it seemed, wouldn't read too much into to it. Licha barely ran after Loftus-Cheek I think it was, on one of the goals they conceded.

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        1. Malkmus
          • 15 Years
          9 hours, 29 mins ago

          Can’t defend crosses at the moment it seems

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          1. JBG
            • 8 Years
            9 hours, 25 mins ago

            Oh yeah that's sadly true, specially with FBs like Shaw and Dalot. Licha won't play GW1 though, seems like it will be Heaven. Might help a bit, better in the box defender.

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  13. Malkmus
    • 15 Years
    9 hours, 53 mins ago

    Morning all. Any thoughts on this? BB gw2

    A - Palestra, Tzolis and 0.5m
    B - Shaw, Mbeumo

    Team is:
    Verb (Kinsky)
    X - Cala - Hume
    X - Bruno - Semenyo- ELF
    haaland- DCL - JP

    Subs - Gomez, Thomas, van ewok

    Ta !

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  14. Assisting the assister
    • 10 Years
    9 hours, 53 mins ago

    As Man U is 12.30 on Saturday does the Gandhi rule apply or does it only apply to Arsenal on Friday?

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  15. Dutchy
    • 8 Years
    9 hours, 50 mins ago

    I’ve gone a bit different here with this BB1 draft. Looks balanced thoughts?

    Roefs
    White Maguire Muhamerovic
    Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Szob
    Isak Pedro Thiago

    Kinsky Groß Colwill De Cuyper

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    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      9 hours, 5 mins ago

      I like it

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  16. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    9 hours, 49 mins ago

    Anyone up for draft?

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      9 hours, 41 mins ago

      Yes!

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    2. Assisting the assister
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 31 mins ago

      Why not - anyone up for NFL too while we’re at it. I’ve created a league anyway - total novice

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    3. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 hours, 30 mins ago

      Would love to.

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  17. vs175
    • 11 Years
    9 hours, 47 mins ago

    Rate my team, please!!

    Lammens (Dubravka)
    Calafiori, White, Gvardiol, (Shaw, Diop)
    Tzolis, Rogers, Foden, Szoboszai, Mbeumo
    J Pedro, Haaland (DCL)

    Taking a risk with Foden, worth it?

    Thank you!!

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      9 hours, 37 mins ago

      Shaw on bench? You’re doing it wrong.
      Non-playing second keeper? You’re doing it wrong.
      DCL on bench? You’re doing it wrong.
      Foden is the least of your worries, and could be a great pick, but I see him as a wait and see hop on early option, not a GW1 gamble.
      Good luck!

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      1. vs175
        • 11 Years
        8 hours, 39 mins ago

        Thanks for the reply, who should I swap out for Shaw & DCL?

        I will change the second keeper, 1m ITB

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  18. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    9 hours, 47 mins ago

    Latest draft. Anything worth changing?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori maguire ballard
    Bruno mbeumo Wirtz tzolis
    Haaland Pedro dcl

    Kinsky David van ewijk crooks

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      9 hours, 36 mins ago

      Who is David?

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      1. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        9 hours, 25 mins ago

        Musician, shepherd, King of Israel, handy with a slingshot. No recorded date on his defensive contributions.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          8 hours, 47 mins ago

          Goliath of Gath was actually from Gaza, Gath was Gaza!

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      2. Fitzy.
        • 14 Years
        9 hours, 22 mins ago

        Davis?

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      3. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        Hasselfhoff

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  19. Vincetac84
    • 4 Years
    9 hours, 47 mins ago

    Heya,
    Made peace with not having Haaland for a few GW. Quite happy with BB GW1:

    Kinsky / Verbruggen

    Cala / White / Maguire / Palestra / Hume

    B Fernandes / Mbeumo / Semenyo / Tzolis / Ndiaye

    Isak/ JP / DCL

    ITB: 1.5mio

    Any suggestion?

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  20. Lukakus talking
    • 7 Years
    9 hours, 44 mins ago

    What do you think of this team? Maybe a bit of a benching headache?

    Kinsky - Dubravaka
    Mosquera - Shaw - N Williams - Kayode - Thomas
    B Fernandes - Szoboszlai - Le Fee - Gross - Ndiaye
    Haaland - Thiago - Pedro

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  21. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 hours, 40 mins ago

    O’Reilly caught my attention with his runs into the six-yard box yesterday. Some great goal scoring positions. Expensive but has a huge ceiling.

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      9 hours, 17 mins ago

      You get the impression Maresca hasn't decided on his first choice left back, NOR could end up in Midfield this season, his best position I reckon.

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      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 hours, 16 mins ago

        Agree

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  22. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    9 hours, 39 mins ago

    Community shield ownership changes (15th Aug to today), current ownership in brackets followed by % change in number of owners:

    Tzolis (10.8%) +157%
    Calafiori (23.2%) +27.5%
    Havertz (4.0%) +25.0%
    Raya (33.0%) +5.4%
    Gabriel (28.2%) +3.3%
    O'Reilly (21.7%) -1.8%
    Haaland (71.8%) -2.0%
    Semenyo (27.1%) -3.2%
    Rice (20.6%) -3.7%
    Saka (10.0%) -5.7%
    Guehi (21.1%) -6.2%
    Donnarumma (10.3%) -7.2%
    Anderson (10.1%) -7.3%
    Gvardiol (12.7%) -8.0%
    Mosquera (12.2%) -8.3%
    Gyökeres (11.6%) -10.1%

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 23 mins ago

      Some swings but Robot still in almost 3/4 of teams!

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      1. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        9 hours, 16 mins ago

        I guess all the Mosq deserters are piling onto Cala. I prefer White.

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  23. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    9 hours, 28 mins ago

    I’m playing safe with this, thoughts, covers most bases?

    Just unsure on which double Ars to get or go 1 Ars 1 Pool

    Kinsky,
    Calaf, Mosq, Shaw,
    Bruno, Semenyo, Szobo, Tzol
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL

    Austin, Gomez, O’Shea, O’Nein

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  24. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    9 hours, 2 mins ago

    Pick two from those players to get

    A- Rogers
    B- Wirtz
    C- Mbeumo

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    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 15 mins ago

      B & C

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  25. Laurel and Vardy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 59 mins ago

    Hi all.
    Which combo would you start with?

    A) Semenyo and DCL
    B) Isak and Ndiaye

    Thank you.

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  26. New article...
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 11 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/08/17/8-fpl-things-we-learned-from-the-community-shield

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