There are only a few days to go until the 2026/27 Premier League season begins!

At this time of the summer, predictions are everywhere – champions, relegation, shocks, flops and more.

Well, our own industry-leading ‘Rate My Team’ (RMT ) tool isn’t just about calculating players’ projected Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points.

In the process of doing so, our algorithm for premium Chief Scout members factors in projected team goals, clean sheets and match results.

Therefore, we’re capable of producing a final league table projection based on these numbers!

Our thanks to the brains behind the scenes, TopMarx and Chris Atkinson, for their work on this.

RATE MY TEAM’S 2026/27 PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTION

POSITION TEAM GOALS FOR GOALS AGAINST GOAL DIFFERENCE POINTS 1st Arsenal 80.279 38.487 +41.792 79.210 2nd Manchester City 80.757 45.405 +35.352 74.652 3rd Liverpool 75.712 46.894 +28.818 70.791 4th Chelsea 73.719 48.818 +24.901 68.336 5th Manchester United 70.143 47.920 +22.223 66.818 6th Tottenham Hotspur 65.417 51.748 +13.669 61.209 7th Aston Villa 60.821 53.666 +7.155 56.941 8th Brighton and Hove Albion 57.746 57.039 +0.707 52.659 9th Bournemouth 56.356 61.331 -4.975 49.023 10th Brentford 56.108 61.653 -5.545 48.721 11th Newcastle United 55.804 61.330 -5.526 48.684 12th Everton 52.141 57.323 -5.182 48.631 13th Nottingham Forest 54.149 60.773 -6.624 47.874 14th Leeds United 52.484 59.210 -6.726 47.710 15th Crystal Palace 52.868 63.456 -10.588 45.413 16th Fulham 49.905 61.536 -11.631 44.484 17th Sunderland 47.241 61.846 -14.605 42.403 18th Coventry City 41.860 69.839 -27.979 34.202 19th Ipswich Town 41.325 72.663 -31.338 32.422 20th Hull City 34.777 78.674 -43.897 25.217

FPL TAKEAWAYS

So, the algorithm thinks Arsenal will be champions again, helped by the league’s best defence, while the promoted three go straight back down.

Tottenham Hotspur won’t fight relegation this time, but Sunderland – who defied underlying stats to finish seventh last time – will regress, partly due to Europa League participation.

Manchester City are projected to be the highest scorers, while Hull City are expected to have the leakiest defence.

Individually, season-long projections pinpoint Erling Haaland (27.1 goals), Alexander Isak (20.6), Igor Thiago (18.6) and Cole Palmer (17.1) as the top goalscorers:

Yet there’ll be good value for cheaper players, as double-digit goal tallies await the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (11.8), Ismaila Sarr (11.7) and Brian Brobbey (10.8).