There are only a few days to go until the 2026/27 Premier League season begins!
At this time of the summer, predictions are everywhere – champions, relegation, shocks, flops and more.
Well, our own industry-leading ‘Rate My Team’ (RMT ) tool isn’t just about calculating players’ projected Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points.
In the process of doing so, our algorithm for premium Chief Scout members factors in projected team goals, clean sheets and match results.
Therefore, we’re capable of producing a final league table projection based on these numbers!
Our thanks to the brains behind the scenes, TopMarx and Chris Atkinson, for their work on this.
RATE MY TEAM’S 2026/27 PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTION
|POSITION
|TEAM
|GOALS FOR
|GOALS AGAINST
|GOAL DIFFERENCE
|POINTS
|1st
|Arsenal
|80.279
|38.487
|+41.792
|79.210
|2nd
|Manchester City
|80.757
|45.405
|+35.352
|74.652
|3rd
|Liverpool
|75.712
|46.894
|+28.818
|70.791
|4th
|Chelsea
|73.719
|48.818
|+24.901
|68.336
|5th
|Manchester United
|70.143
|47.920
|+22.223
|66.818
|6th
|Tottenham Hotspur
|65.417
|51.748
|+13.669
|61.209
|7th
|Aston Villa
|60.821
|53.666
|+7.155
|56.941
|8th
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|57.746
|57.039
|+0.707
|52.659
|9th
|Bournemouth
|56.356
|61.331
|-4.975
|49.023
|10th
|Brentford
|56.108
|61.653
|-5.545
|48.721
|11th
|Newcastle United
|55.804
|61.330
|-5.526
|48.684
|12th
|Everton
|52.141
|57.323
|-5.182
|48.631
|13th
|Nottingham Forest
|54.149
|60.773
|-6.624
|47.874
|14th
|Leeds United
|52.484
|59.210
|-6.726
|47.710
|15th
|Crystal Palace
|52.868
|63.456
|-10.588
|45.413
|16th
|Fulham
|49.905
|61.536
|-11.631
|44.484
|17th
|Sunderland
|47.241
|61.846
|-14.605
|42.403
|18th
|Coventry City
|41.860
|69.839
|-27.979
|34.202
|19th
|Ipswich Town
|41.325
|72.663
|-31.338
|32.422
|20th
|Hull City
|34.777
|78.674
|-43.897
|25.217
FPL TAKEAWAYS
So, the algorithm thinks Arsenal will be champions again, helped by the league’s best defence, while the promoted three go straight back down.
Tottenham Hotspur won’t fight relegation this time, but Sunderland – who defied underlying stats to finish seventh last time – will regress, partly due to Europa League participation.
Manchester City are projected to be the highest scorers, while Hull City are expected to have the leakiest defence.
Individually, season-long projections pinpoint Erling Haaland (27.1 goals), Alexander Isak (20.6), Igor Thiago (18.6) and Cole Palmer (17.1) as the top goalscorers:
Yet there’ll be good value for cheaper players, as double-digit goal tallies await the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (11.8), Ismaila Sarr (11.7) and Brian Brobbey (10.8).