Rate My Team

The 2026/27 Premier League season simulated by ‘Rate My Team’!

17 August 2026 10 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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There are only a few days to go until the 2026/27 Premier League season begins!

At this time of the summer, predictions are everywhere – champions, relegation, shocks, flops and more.

Well, our own industry-leading ‘Rate My Team’ (RMT ) tool isn’t just about calculating players’ projected Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points.

In the process of doing so, our algorithm for premium Chief Scout members factors in projected team goals, clean sheets and match results.

Therefore, we’re capable of producing a final league table projection based on these numbers!

Our thanks to the brains behind the scenes, TopMarx and Chris Atkinson, for their work on this.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

RATE MY TEAM’S 2026/27 PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTION

POSITIONTEAMGOALS FORGOALS AGAINSTGOAL DIFFERENCEPOINTS
1stArsenal80.27938.487+41.79279.210
2ndManchester City80.75745.405+35.35274.652
3rdLiverpool75.71246.894+28.81870.791
4thChelsea73.71948.818+24.90168.336
5thManchester United70.14347.920+22.22366.818
6thTottenham Hotspur65.41751.748+13.66961.209
7thAston Villa60.82153.666+7.15556.941
8thBrighton and Hove Albion57.74657.039+0.70752.659
9thBournemouth56.35661.331-4.97549.023
10thBrentford56.10861.653-5.54548.721
11thNewcastle United55.80461.330-5.52648.684
12thEverton52.14157.323-5.18248.631
13thNottingham Forest54.14960.773-6.62447.874
14thLeeds United52.48459.210-6.72647.710
15thCrystal Palace52.86863.456-10.58845.413
16thFulham49.90561.536-11.63144.484
17thSunderland47.24161.846-14.60542.403
18thCoventry City41.86069.839-27.97934.202
19thIpswich Town41.32572.663-31.33832.422
20thHull City34.77778.674-43.89725.217

FPL TAKEAWAYS

Is this the best FPL start for Haaland + will it tail off? The 2026/27 Premier League season simulated by 'Rate My Team'!

So, the algorithm thinks Arsenal will be champions again, helped by the league’s best defence, while the promoted three go straight back down.

Tottenham Hotspur won’t fight relegation this time, but Sunderland – who defied underlying stats to finish seventh last time – will regress, partly due to Europa League participation.

Manchester City are projected to be the highest scorers, while Hull City are expected to have the leakiest defence.

Individually, season-long projections pinpoint Erling Haaland (27.1 goals), Alexander Isak (20.6), Igor Thiago (18.6) and Cole Palmer (17.1) as the top goalscorers:

AI premier league

Yet there’ll be good value for cheaper players, as double-digit goal tallies await the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (11.8), Ismaila Sarr (11.7) and Brian Brobbey (10.8).

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

10 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ball Ake
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    If the Matrix thinks it can predict football then I'm Keanu Reeves.

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    1. Travel Notes
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Can I have your autograph?

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  2. JELLYFISH
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    Its a shame that the big 6 bias exists on this site also. Spurs 6th...really?

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    1. Travel Notes
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Top 3

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  3. The Lighthouse Keeper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    I can understand using some precision for the calculations. But quoting 3 decimal places for a season-long prediction assumes a level of accuracy that just isn't present!

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    1. Shatner's Bassoon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      But it looks extra sciency!!

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  4. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    On what basis will garbage spurs finish 6th?

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      “…our algorithm for premium Chief Scout members factors in projected team goals, clean sheets and match results.”

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  5. Brunsvigeren
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Why so much love for Kinsky in goal?
    I dont really get it?

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    1. robt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Good xgC since De Zerbi took over plus signed defenders who arguably improve the team a fair bit.

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