Pro Pundits - Tom Hadley

Best FPL defenders + midfielders for DefCon: The ultimate guide

19 August 2026 303 comments
Tom Hadley Tom Hadley
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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is just two days away – and we’ve got a comprehensive guide to the best players for defensive contribution (DefCon) points to bring you.

It comes courtesy of Tom Hadley, a former world number one in FPL, and who will be providing data-driven articles for Fantasy Football Scout throughout 2026/27.

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This article is an in-depth look into which players offer the most potential value at each price point, chiefly focusing on the players that typically excel at accumulating DefCon points.

I’ll also take a look at bonus point magnets at the bottom of this piece.

DefCon Leaders: Defenders

The most notable talking point ahead of this season is the fact that the vast majority of the best-performing DefCon assets from last season have either changed team or changed manager. This adds a degree of uncertainty to predicting the nature of this season.

Not only that, but the majority of top performers have received a price increase, too.

So, my current thinking is perhaps to instead gamble on a few new potential DefCon gems.

Immediately, the £5.0m bracket looks like the sweet spot. I think there is so much potential at that price across the board.

VUSKOVIC + MUHAREMOVIC

Best £5.0m defenders for FPL 2026/27

It is new boys Luka Vuskovic and Tarik Muharemovic (both £5.0m) who really catch my eye, both boasting extremely impressive DEFCON numbers and attacking data from their previous clubs. 

I’m very keen just to go straight into the season with these two players. I think the upside is potentially huge, and they could match those star men from last season who are now in the £6.0m bracket. 

Muharemovic looks to be by far the safer pick of the two. He was straight into the left side of the Leeds back three and seamlessly settled in over pre-season (not to mention his bicycle kick goal!). Leeds look even stronger defensively with the addition of James Trafford (£5.0m), and I can also see Muharemovic chipping in with some attacking returns.

Vuskovic, on the other hand, may not be a week-to-week starter at first. However, the fact that he started the last two friendlies gives me a lot more confidence in his likelihood of a start in Gameweek 1, at least. 

The upside with Vuskovic looks huge. He hit DefCon in just 60 minutes in the last friendly and has already had a couple of good chances from corners in pre-season. His goal record from centre back is incredible for his age (17 goals in 91 games). I’d be shocked if we don’t see a good few big hauls from him this season! This is the main reason why I’m likely to just risk him from the off.

Of course, all of these promising numbers may not translate to FPL; I just believe it could be worth just taking the gamble for the huge potential upside. There is an early Wildcard as cover, and a lot of people will likely be using that chip in the opening six Gameweeks regardless.

Which defenders had the highest floor score last season?

This is an important consideration in DefCon. 

Players may repeatedly hit the defensive contribution threshold but if they concede significantly or get booked a lot, it slowly loses its value. Look at Maxime Esteve last season: 38 DefCon points but a shortage of shut-outs meant he averaged a miserable 2.5 points per game.

4+ points is the dream target for all defenders. Either a simple clean sheet, an attacking return, or DefCon points with just one goal conceded.

Dan Ballard (£5.0m) and Jaka Bijol (£4.5m) posted quite remarkable numbers from last year, particularly in home games. They’re names to consider if you’re planning a player rotation that involves a lot of home matches.

The Bournemouth defence was ridiculously consistent across the board, but this one maybe needs a bit of time to see how the new manager gets on.

We have the perfect entry point for Bournemouth assets, too, in Gameweek 7 (or on a Wildcard just before that). Adrien Truffert (£5.5m) and James Hill (£5.5m) are very much on my watchlist until then. They could still offer tremendous value, even with price rises, should they replicate the numbers from last season.

Defenders who hit DefCon whilst keeping a clean sheet

 

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303 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Lammens Dubravka
    Calafiori Ajer Ballard Thomas XXX
    Bruno Mbeumo Tzolis Gomez XXX
    Haaland J Pedro Brobbey

    A White & Ndiaye
    B Aina & Szobo

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    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      A

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    2. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      B

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    3. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      B

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  2. Caligula's third favou…
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Interesting article. Am now tempted to swap Schade for Sangare and save the .5.

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    1. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Same here… Brentford suits him

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  3. JJO
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    A) Haland + Schade + Foden
    B) Thiago + Bruno + Semenyo
    ?

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    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B

      Think there are better options to go with than Schade and Foden

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  4. Prinzhorn
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Promise David at 6.0 is VERY VERY tempting.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      He's no Jonathan

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      1. Prinzhorn
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        He'll be on pens though.

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      2. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        That's a good thing

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    2. adstomko
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Ngog retired many years ago

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Wash Ngog.

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    3. Rigid Digit
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Does the arrival stuff Rutter as an option?

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      1. MGMT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Seems like it

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  5. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Which is better ?

    A- Muharemović & KDH

    B- Rodon & Szoboszlai

    Both with 11.5

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      2 hours ago

      I'm on A

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    2. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      If you can't replace KDH with Tzolis, then B is the better option

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    3. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      B

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    4. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Rodon and Dewsbury

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    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      B

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    6. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      B

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    7. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Cheers Guys Thank U

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  6. adstomko
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Thoughts on bench boost with Raya & a non-playing GK?
    I'm planning long term & finding the 0.5m too valuable for my eleven.
    Allows me to get Mbeumo

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  7. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Martin Laurence (football analyst) predicts Hemmings (£4.5m) to start on the left wing for Villa. Could be handy for BBers.

    Interesting name up top too.

    https://x.com/martinlaurence7/status/2090099201308864899

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Their striker is class.

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  8. Rigid Digit
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    Konsa at Arsenal .. 4.5m way in to Gunners defence
    which leads to the thought ...

    Gvardiol vs Guéhi vs Rúben Dias

    Gvardiol is (apparently) one of the central pillars, but are any of them guaranteed starter?

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Will Konsa start for Arsenal, even with Saliba and Timber out?

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      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        eventually

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Yip. Going with Raya and Calafiori for now.

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      2. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Quite possibly he’ll start RCB. They’re not paying over £50m for nothing. Might not be in for GW1 but I wouldn’t be all that surprised to see him thereafter

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  9. Noble Pirate
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Thoughts on O'Nien for first 3 to save 0.5?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      First one only and I think they'll concede

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    2. Diles Mavis
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yes, do it

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  10. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Made some (hasty?) changes.
    Thoughts?

    Verbruggen 4.0
    Gabriel Hume Shaw Thomas Diop
    Bruno Mbeumo Sarr KDH Groß
    Haaland Thiago Walle-Egali

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      What was previous 15? Some good picks but looks a bit like your determined to have Gabriel, Bruno, Haaland but the balance is a bit off.

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      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Yeah you are right. I've shoehorned Gabriel instead of Calafiori but really that's just dropped DCL to bench fodder, so I'll have to play Groß (or he could be Ampadu) every week. Had money left in the bank in the other draft

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          There's a few potentially good, emphasis on potentially, forwards at 6 beside DCL. Osula, Igor Jesus, Wissa, Solanke, Evanilson and a nice few mids between 6 and 8m. Maeda potential too at 5 5.

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I quite like it. Don’t mind playing a 5.5 every week, but it would be Sangaré of Brentford for me now that Groß could lose pens.

      Forwards are terrible anyway, dropping DCL is no huge loss.

      I think Pedro is probably better than Thiago. That would save you 0.5 to upgrade to a 5.0 defender like Maguire, Vuskovic, or Muharemovic

      I really like the Sarr pick

      The KDH pick is interesting. I think he overperformed last season and tbh I prefer Ndiaye for 0.5 less if he stays. I also don’t think an Everton attacker is particularly amazing until gw5 or so. Dango Outarra at Brentford, Harry Wilson at Leeds, and maybe even Tzolis or Odegaard are other good options at 6.5

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  11. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    which is better
    1. Rodon, Odegaard, foden
    2. Muharemović, Gomez (Brighton), Mbuemo

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    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      2

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    2. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      2

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    3. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

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  12. SomeoneKnows
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Which combo scores more points?
    A) Le Fee + Gross
    B) Tzolis + Gomez

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    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      A

      Tzolis is probably the most explosive out of the 4 but don't think he or Gomez will complete 90 minutes. The other 2 offer set pieces, penalties, defcon, and will most likely play the full games

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    2. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

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  13. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Great article :clap:

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  14. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Which seems better?
    It's Fruno less team.

    A) Verbruggen, White, Gross, Isak
    B) Lammens, Virgil, Szobs, DCL

    Thanks.

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    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      A

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    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A with DCL!

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  15. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    This is a great article.
    Very surprising how poorly Milenkovic did last season, Ajer (£4.5m) had higher DEFON/start and 4+ hit rate, and loads of the £5.0m defenders did too.

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  16. Manani
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    any 4.5m midfielder to go for for BB GW1/2?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      The new Villa lad

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Slater. 4.5m mids, expect what you pay for.

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    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      yes but not sure if any are nailed. Best chance is with a promoted team for secured starts

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    4. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Hemmings may start GW1. Otherwise Slater

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      1. Manani
        • 14 Years
        just now

        tempting, but I know that just means as soon as Hemming is benched, his price will drop like a stone

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  17. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Hey gents, just looking for some opinions here please (BB GW 1)

    Kinsky
    Shaw - Muharemovic - Calafiori
    Wirtz - Bruno - Mbuemo - Gross
    J.Pedro - Haaland - DCL
    —————————————————
    Verbruggen; Gomez: Ballard: Diop

    It may be over tinkering, but can’t believe I’m considering going Bruno’less, means I could do:

    Diop > White
    Gross > Rogers
    Bruno > Semenyo

    Tempting, or just leave it?
    Thanks guys

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    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      54 mins ago

      Risky without Bruno but I'm doing it.

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      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        Really is bud, like I say I can’t quite believe I’m even considering it, but the players ya can have without is extremely alluring

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        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          18 mins ago

          Exactly this.
          I'm going without

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          1. RICICLE
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            As it stands I could be joining you hehe!

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Drop Haaland before Bruno. You get more money, and a better captain for the first two

      Your team is completely fine with both in it mind

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  18. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Is Robertson nailed?

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Good question. I think he should be. Not old for a defender, brings much needed leadership to Spurs and lightly raced last season. Not sold on DeZerbi's cleansheet potential.

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      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Thanks.
        Yeah I guess he's a wait and see but could get a few assists over the season.

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  19. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    A) Gabriel, Thomas and Walle-Egali (play Groß every week)
    B) Calafiori, Kadioglu and DCL

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    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      52 mins ago

      B

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Hard to know without seeing your team, do you need to play Thomas/Walle-Egali regularly? If yes then B, if not then A for me

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  20. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Galatasaray in for Ismaila Sarr

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    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      No?!

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  21. HappyMonday
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Mbuemo and Gvardiol

    Or

    Schade and Gabriel

    Thaks all!

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    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      M & G

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  22. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    how come so few people on the boards? also 6.3M signed up--could be twice that; hope it'll be at least 10M before start of season

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Lots join pretty late

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  23. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    on another note, is it worth pivoting from Calafiori to Konsa now?
    like Calafiori, but he's been somewhat injury prone, and now Konsa is just 4.5 and more likely to register DEFCONs

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    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      doubt Konsa will play the first week, and I think he will be rotated to start with

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Calafiori easy to sell if he gets injured. The main concern with him is early subs. Massive upside though.

      Konsa could well nail down RCB. I don’t think he starts GW1, but if he becomes first choice after that then I think he should be in every team until Saliba is fit again tbh

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  24. Manani
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    which one would you BB?

    gw1:
    Kinsky (bre) Rodon (nfo) Robertson (bre) Slater (MUN)

    gw2:
    Verb (che) Rodon (BRE) Hinslewood (che) (HUL)

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    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      37 mins ago

      (last one is a coventry defender)

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      GW2 because I expect a lot more from Hinselwood than Slater

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  25. HappyMonday
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Who scores more in GW1, Mbuemo or Gabriel?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Who knows

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  26. ididnt
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    A. Schade, DCL & 4.5 def
    B. Sangare, Barry & Muharemovic (or other 5.0 def)

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Why DCL to Barry? You don’t need that to move from 4.5 -> 5.0 if selling Schade

      I’d go B but keep DCL. Barry will get too many early subs and isn’t on pens

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      1. ididnt
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        But is Schade over Sangarre actually the way to go?

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  27. fantasyfog
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Now THAT is an article, Tom Hadley I salute you

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  28. GOStones
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Undecided!?
    A) Tzolis & Gomez
    or
    B) Ndiaye & Gross
    Having FOMO without Tzolis but would lose 2 penalty takers?
    Gomez/Gross will be on bench for GW1.
    TIA

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      A probably better for WC3/4

      B probably better on WC6 or later

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      1. GOStones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Great thanks.

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  29. jb1985
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    What are your thoughts on my bb1 squad, maybe reduce one of the Sunderland coverage.

    Raya, Verbruggen
    Maguire,calafiori, Hume, mykolenko, muharemovic,
    Mbeumo, Tzolis, Gapko, Semenyo, E.Le Fee
    Haaland, Pedro, Brobbey

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  30. ZlatanFC
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    This was a ridiculously good article, thanks! information overload and back to the drawing board it is!!!

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