Fantasy Football Fest 2026: Join 100s of FPL managers in London!

The Premier League is back this week. FPL drafts are being ripped up daily. And Fantasy Football Fest 2026 is almost here.

On Friday 21 and Saturday 22 August, hundreds of FPL managers, creators and experts will descend on London for two days of football, live content and questionable captaincy decisions.

Tickets are still available but, with Fest now just days away, we’d recommend grabbing yours now if you’re planning to join us!

SO, WHAT ACTUALLY IS FEST?

Think of it as the FPL community coming off your timeline and into real life.

Fest brings together hundreds of Fantasy managers for:

Live FPL panels and Q&As

Live podcast recordings

FPL experts and creators

Games, quizzes and competitions

Food, drinks and plenty of socialising

Premier League matches on the big screen

Two days of talking far too much about Fantasy Football

You can come with your mini-league, bring a mate or turn up on your own. Plenty do.

DEAN ASHTON JOINS FEST 2026

Former Premier League and England striker Dean Ashton will also be joining us at Fest on Friday.

The former West Ham United forward will take part in a live Q&A on stage from 6:45pm until 7:30pm, adding another event to Friday’s schedule.

EXPERIENCE GAMEWEEK 1 TOGETHER

There’s something very different about watching football in a room full of FPL managers.

A goal goes in and everyone immediately wants to know the same things.

Who scored?

Who assisted?

Who owns them?

And why on earth did I bench them?

Fest is about experiencing those opening-weekend moments together, surrounded by people who are every bit as invested in FPL as you are.

Alongside the football, there’ll be live content, expert insight and plenty happening across both days, with Sport.Fun joining us as headline sponsor for Fest 2026.

MEET THE PEOPLE BEHIND THE USERNAMES

Ultimately, this is what Fest is all about.

FPL has an incredible online community, so Fest gives everyone a chance to actually meet.

Have a pint with people you’ve followed for years. Meet your favourite creators. Find your mini-league rivals. Debate your captain. Celebrate the goals. Commiserate over the inevitable bench haul.

Friday 21 August + Saturday 22 August. London. Hundreds of FPL managers. One huge opening weekend.

The season only starts once.

Come and celebrate Gameweek 1 with the FPL community.

GET YOUR FEST 2026 TICKETS