FPL

What 3.7k FPL managers think about Haaland, chip strategy + more

19 August 2026 254 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

The new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is almost here, and the last-minute panic for managers is setting in!

Should we overlook Erling Haaland (£15.5m)? When should we Wildcard? And should we use the Bench Boost immediately?

If you’re looking for some ‘wisdom of the crowd’ (now there’s a throwback for Scout users of a certain vintage…), data from Plan FPL gives us an early indication of what managers have in mind.

Our own Reece, the brains behind that site, has analysed the team and chip plans scheduled by Plan FPL users from Gameweeks 1-19.

And some very clear trends have emerged.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

WHAT IS PLAN FPL?

Plan FPL allows managers to map out future transfers and create different routes for their squads.

The Transfer Planner lets users move through upcoming Gameweeks, make hypothetical transfers and save multiple plans.

There is also a player database and an Insights Lab, which includes tools covering fixture rotations, captaincy, momentum and rolling form.

chip strategy revealed

And all of those plans give us an interesting insight into how managers currently intend to approach their chips.

GAMEWEEK 1 OWNERSHIP: HAALAND + PEDRO DOMINATE

Reece analysed 3,708 structurally valid 15-player squads to identify the most popular Gameweek 1 picks.

Joao Pedro (£7.5m) leads the way, featuring in a massive 82.6% of those plans.

Erling Haaland (£15.5m) isn’t far behind on 81.5%, while Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) completes a very popular top three on 75.3%.

The Haaland figure is particularly interesting. Going without the Norwegian has generated plenty of discussion because his £15.5m price tag allows managers to spread funds across their squads.

Yet Plan FPL users aren’t shying away. More than four-fifths of the valid plans include him.

Captaincy looks even more concentrated.

Haaland currently wears the Gameweek 1 armband in 62.7% of valid plans, while Joao Pedro takes the vice-captaincy in 43.2%.

WHEN ARE MANAGERS PLAYING THEIR CHIPS?

So what are managers planning to do with their chips?

One important caveat comes with these figures: the percentages only include users who have scheduled that particular chip.

Gameweek 1 accounts for a whopping 67.4% of planned Bench Boosts.

Gameweek 2 takes another 30.1%, meaning the opening two rounds combine for 97.5% of scheduled Bench Boosts between Gameweeks 1-19.

chip strategy revealed

BENCH BOOST: GAMEWEEK 1 OR 2?

Below, you can see the players being ‘boosted’ on benches.

The Gameweek 1/2 breakdown at the foot of the image shows the diverging paths of the respective weeks.

Brighton assets and an Ipswich Town defender feature in Gameweek 1, with Coventry City picks popular in Gameweek 2:

What 3.7k FPL managers think about Haaland, chip strategy + more 1

WILDCARD: GAMEWEEK 4 OR 6?

Two clear Wildcard windows have developed. Gameweek 6 leads with 34.8% of scheduled Wildcards, narrowly ahead of Gameweek 4 on 31.6%. Gameweek 3 follows on 10.4%.

A Gameweek 4 Wildcard allows managers to attack the opening three rounds without worrying too much about what follows.

Waiting until Gameweek 6 requires a more durable initial squad but provides several extra weeks of information. By then, we’ll know much more about starting XIs, new signings, set pieces and which players regularly collect DefCon points.

Here are the template planned squads for those three Gameweeks…

TRANSFERS BOOKED IN

Reece also looked at the transfers Plan FPL users have already scheduled:

  • GW2: Raya → Kinsky is the leading exact move, but only three users. The Gameweek 2 market is currently very fragmented, with many rolling.
  • GW3: João Pedro → Haaland (13.0%). Most bought: Haaland 31.9%, Semenyo 24.6%. Most sold: Mbeumo 33.2%, B.Fernandes 30.8%.
  • GW4: B.Fernandes → Palmer (20.7%). Next is Mbeumo → Rogers (18.3%).
  • GW5: Isak → Haaland (6.3%). Most bought: Ndiaye 18.8%.
  • GW6: Calvert-Lewin → Gonzalo (22.3%). Calvert-Lewin is being sold by 44.6% of GW6 transfer planners.

No surprise to see Manchester City assets back on the agenda for Gameweek 3, as they have a home fixture against Coventry City then.

With Manchester United‘s double-header against newly promoted sides over, many are shipping the Red Devils at that same point.

Chelsea‘s favourable fixture swing in Gameweek 4 sees Cole Palmer (£9.5m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) pick up interest.

HIGH PROJECTED SCORERS BEING OVERLOOKED

PlanFPL uses our very own, industry-leading Rate My Team (RMT) points projections.

Below, we can see the top projected scorers with relatively low ownerships:

IN SUMMARY, THEN…

The Bench Boost is overwhelmingly being viewed as an early-season chip, with 97.5% of planned uses coming in the opening two Gameweeks.

Attention then shifts towards Gameweek 3, where transfer activity increases significantly and both the Free Hit and Triple Captain are particularly popular. Fixture swings (positive for City, negative for United) account for that.

Gameweek 4 represents another juncture, with Chelsea’s fixtures turning for the better.

Managers willing to hold their Wildcard for slightly longer are predominantly looking towards Gameweek 6, which currently accounts for the largest share of scheduled Wildcards at 34.8%. That comes after the first international break.

FPL Stats Centre
254 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. no1baj
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I haven't played for a good few years now! ..
    Any tips/suggestions are most welcomed.
    A totally different game with all the new chips to 2022 when I last played.

    Kinsky
    O’Reilly / Mosquera / Shaw
    Palmer / Foden / Wirtz / B.Fernandes / Semenyo
    Thiago / Joao Pedro

    Subs - Scherpen / DCL / Diop / Hume

    Plan is to BB GW1.

    Open Controls
    1. Nutmeg Ninja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Wouldn't BB with double IPS defence.

      I'd downgrade Palmer and upgrade Diop. Scherpen to Verbruggen

      Open Controls
  2. Hibbopotamus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour ago

    Too cheap in the defence, right? Would you downgrade Szobo or Mbeumo?

    Raya (Verb)
    Cala, Maguire, Ajer (Rodon, Diop)
    Bruno, Mbeumo, Szobo, Gross (Slater)
    Haaland, JP, DCL

    Yes I realize I'm going extremely boring and template in the attack.

    Open Controls
    1. The Pretender
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Raya > Kinsky

      allows
      Ajer > ARS Def
      Rodon > Muhar or any 5.0

      Open Controls
      1. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Right, but problem is: Who is the other ARS defender? Can't reach Gabriel, Mosquera and White both massive rotation risks with Konsa coming in and Timber presumably back at some point in the next few weeks. Really want at least 2x ARS defence.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          Konsa isn't a threat to White, imo. He'll play there if White is unavailable, sure, but it's Mosquera who looks most likely to drop out, then I think Mosquera and Hincapie remain backups/depth until Saliba and Timber are back. Konsa has a higher profile than Mosquera

          All guesses until we see what actually happens, of course

          Open Controls
        2. The Pretender
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          It is a good question, id back White with an aim to see if Konsa is nailed and swap

          Open Controls
          1. Hibbopotamus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            Might be the best plan tbh. Sucks to have to possibly book a transfer from the off but maybe the 0.5m to upgrade one of the other defenders is worth it

            Open Controls
  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    57 mins ago

    A 10 member Head 2 Head League
    Credit in Heaven
    Code to join this league: 604p8q
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/604p8q

    The winner of this league will have credit in heaven for perpetuity

    Open Controls
  4. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    53 mins ago

    How important is Fernandes do we think? I've switched to thinking Mbeumo can't cover him / ManU but i'm not sure....

    Assuming i have Haaland + Isak + Calafiori...:

    A) Gabriel / Semyeno / Mbeumo
    B) Mosquera / Fernandes / Szobaszlai

    Open Controls
  5. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    52 mins ago

    Which do you prefer:
    A) Verbruggen, KDH +1mil
    B) Raya, Ndiaye/Le Fee

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      A with a defender bumped up to Calafiori or a double-up with White

      That's what I've got, at least

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        15 mins ago

        Already have Calafiori. Could do Ajer/Rodon to White....

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yeah, I wouldn't bother starting the season with Ajer

          Open Controls
  6. MattyW
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    B with Ndiaye

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      True, he's fun to B with

      Open Controls
  7. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    4.5m Arsenal defender is going to be golden. Doubt remains if he starts Friday though.

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      There is no doubt about it. He doesn’t

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        This...

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      Don’t explain your philosophy. Embody it!

      Open Controls
  8. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    48 mins ago

    Who, if anyone, does Konsa replace in the current Arsenal defence?

    Open Controls
    1. Dre
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      Would probably assume Mosquera if he's replacing anyone, but he also covers White and could threaten his place. Surely too late for Cov but ruins anything longer term

      Open Controls
    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      You'd think Mosquera for now and then rotation with Saliba once he's back. He probably doesn't start Friday though

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      17 mins ago

      Maybe he plays RB?

      Dunno doesn't seem like a CB starter once Saliba is back.

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah not the 1st choice, I more meant when the fixtures are congested and Saliba or even Gab needs a rest he could play CB, expect him to be 3rd choice CB once all fit. Agree he could also be 1st or 2nd choice RB as well or rotate there with White. Teams need strength in depth now and he offers that

        Open Controls
    4. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Mosquera you would think. It's not going to be Gabriel and I doubt he plays ahead of White at RB since he is not a specialist

      Open Controls
  9. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    47 mins ago

    Ooh this is a differential team. I quite like it.

    Kinsky Verbruggen
    Calafiori Gvardiol Shaw O'Nien Davis
    Bruno Mbeumo Saka Semenyo Tzolis
    Isak Pedro Jesus

    0.5m ITB

    It's rather good. I like having Saka. and then Bruno + Pedro > Haaland and 4.5m in GW3. The team structure is super solid with bench minimums. You still get to BB GW1 as well.

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Is GW3 not when the Chelsea fixtures get good?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        6 mins ago

        No. It's after GW3.

        Open Controls
    2. Dre
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      Saka will probably get 30 mins against Coventry, Shaw a minutes risk until the transfer window shuts. Gvardiol could get benched for Guehi and Calafiori minutes will be eaten by Hincapie, and you're a Haaland 0.1 rise or a Pedro/Bruno 0.1 drop away from being priced out of your GW3 move

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 mins ago

        I actually think the last point is super safe. I don't think Haaland can rise in one week considering his already enormous ownership and the fact it requires two transfers to get him in.

        Bruno and Pedro also except for an injury. Both have really good GW2 fixtures and high ownership. I'm pretty sure the 0.5m plan will work.

        But fair point on the defense. It's a bit ropey.

        Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Is that Frankenstein’s offsider up front? I guess it is.

      Open Controls
  10. tim
    • 17 Years
    46 mins ago

    Why would one go w Calafiori who gets subbed just before 60mins instead of White who is defcon magnet and plays full 90?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      45 mins ago

      Goal threat. White is no defcon magnet also.

      Open Controls
    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      Attacking threat - plus hopefully he lasts 60 bags the CS points and is subbed afterwards to secure it

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      Calafiori is the only non-Gabriel starter who's expected to keep starting when everyone is fit

      He was on a yellow card at the Community Shield, right?

      Anyway, I've got both until someone else gets obvious 😀

      Open Controls
    4. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      "White who is a defcon magnet" is absolutely hilarious...

      Open Controls
  11. Nutmeg Ninja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Pro Tip: Never think/say your lineup is "locked" until FPL admins lock it for a GW...

    Thought I was settled yesterday, but as Fabrizio would say, "HERE WE GO" 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Raoul Nogues
      24 mins ago

      I think I'm all locked now with the Konsa move ... it says "no Arsenal defensive asset in your team" and it's easier to go from there

      Open Controls
  12. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    Which is better ?

    A- Szoboszlai & MGW

    B- Semenyo & KDH

    Open Controls
    1. Raoul Nogues
      27 mins ago

      BBBBB

      Open Controls
  13. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    I’m sensing a rising panic in the force, I suspect we’re going to be hit with a nudathon tomorrow! Wet towels at the ready! Hold! Hooollldddd!

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      People talking about Konsa like he's had a full preseason with Arsenal and is starting GW1 is too funny for words...

      Open Controls
      1. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        Very true, as David Bowie sang they're now Centre Back City, so no rush.

        Open Controls
    2. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Whitney Houston believed the children are the future, here it's the nudists but the point remains.

      Open Controls
  14. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Would you rather benchboost double ipswich defense vs sunderland in gw1 or double coventry defense vs hull in gw2?
    First option means double arsenal defense instead of 1 arsenal defense plus van hecke

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      The problem in both cases is that it leaves your defencd pretty thin and might need an earlier WC.

      Getting up to a £4.5m for one of the 2 bench defenders might make the team a bit more robust.

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Not if one of the double is the goalkeeper. You'll want a 4m as your 5th defender anyway

        Open Controls
    2. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Neither defence is proven at this level to warrant a double up. One 4.0 defender is fine for a favourable home fixture

      Open Controls
  15. chocolove
    • 15 Years
    36 mins ago

    Gabriel 8m
    Konsa 4.5m
    Wild

    Open Controls
    1. Sfowl123
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      The rotation in that Arsenal defence is going to keep people up at night...

      Open Controls
      1. Raoul Nogues
        22 mins ago

        But Arteta will surely let us know his plans

        Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Gabriel plays every game, 209 points in 30 starts

      Konsa of course underpriced but not nailed when Saliba is back. Makes it boring at the start though

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Gabriel might get rested if Konsa comes in, any injury & performance drops

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          just now

          This is like saying Bruno might get rested if Baleba comes in

          Open Controls
        2. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          just now

          He is £8m for a reason, you don’t have to worry about him not playing like you do with the others (apart from Raya)

          Open Controls
  16. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Lampard is giving his press conference! We're officially back. Where's Neale? Where are the press conference times?

    Open Controls
    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Has he done the smiley face to frowny face twenty times in the space of four seconds yet?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Twice already! Somebody run to Shearer's Bar and get Neale!

        Open Controls
        1. Ball Ake
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          He's going to have some terrible frown lines, I imagine he can afford the top quality Botox though.

          Open Controls
  17. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    34 mins ago

    I want 8 midfielders...but only 5 spots. Tough decisions!

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Name the eight...

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        27 mins ago

        Bruno, Mbeumo, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Tzolis, Gross, Semenyo, Ndiaye

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          25 mins ago

          Mbeumo, Wirtz, Tzolis, Semenyo, and change Gross to Sangaré, job done...

          Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      and 4 forwards, and 6 defenders, and £120m budget. Isn't there a premium FPL membership where one can get that? I bet Infantino would approve that idea

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Exactly!
        Admittedly we would have to have ad breaks every time we want to make transfers...but hey!

        Open Controls
    3. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      You can make a vaguely decent midfield five just using 6.5m players.

      Open Controls
  18. Sfowl123
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Lammens
    Calafiori Mosquera N.Williams
    Sarr Semenyo Mbeumo Szob Tzolis
    Haaland JP

    (Verbruggen, DCL, Shaw, Ajer)

    Really not sure what to do with Mosquera now after Konsa news. Any suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Think he'll definitely start as soon as he's ready then you can do a straight swap from Mosquera. Personally (as Arsenal fan) I've got Calafiori, and be changing one of my 4.5m bench guys to Konsa now so I can double up on Arsenal defence soon.

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      White, at least some attacking threat

      Open Controls
    3. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      I don't think Konsa will be an option until GW4 at least. It's not likely to be done before Arsenal play Coventry in 2 days time, and I wouldn't be surprised if he sits out GW2 when they play Villa.

      And Chelsea in GW3 probably isn't the best entry point anyway.

      Open Controls
  19. Football is home
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    A)Mbeumo+0.5m
    B)Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. Raoul Nogues
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      BOTH

      Open Controls
  20. Conners
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Only just realised that Brighton have a Conference League play-off game 24 hrs before deadline.

    Was set on Verbruggen in a GW1 BB, but this is mildly off-putting.

    Open Controls
    1. Raoul Nogues
      18 mins ago

      Villa attack not at its best though

      Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Wouldn't worry too much about having Verbruggen as second goalkeeper as long as your first keeper is decent

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      That's unlikely to be their first team though

      Open Controls
    4. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      C'mon now, it's not like Verbruggen is gonna be rested for GW1...

      Open Controls
  21. Falafel333
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Really need your help on where to use my extra 1,5m

    Kinsky (Dubravka)
    Calafiori, Gvardiol, Gabriel, Maguire (Davis)
    Mbuemo, Foden, Wirtz, Tzolis (Gross)
    Joao Pedro, Haaland (Walle Egil)

    Not using BB early

    Open Controls
    1. Raoul Nogues
      19 mins ago

      Foden to Semenyo

      Open Controls
    2. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Foden to Semenyo

      Open Controls
  22. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    Thoughts on this BB GW2 draft:

    Kinsky
    Calafiori - Muharemovic - Hume
    Bruno - Mbuemo - Wirtz - Tzolis
    Haaland - JP - DCL

    Petrovic - Shaw - Van ewijk - Slater

    Open Controls
    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Think Slater is a wasted pick for a BB. And Shaw may be at risk of not starting if Utd sign someone before GW2,

      I'd downgrade Wirtz/Mbeumo and free up money to upgrade Slater to a playing 5.5/6.0 midfielder who has a decent chance of getting a return that week.

      Open Controls
  23. Rollercoaster
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Having 35mil invested in Haal, BrunoF and Gabby I finally decided to get rid of one and Gabby is the one, now it's much easier to build a balanced team: Kinsky Verb, Cala Jacq Shaw Mitchell vEw, BrunoF Rogers Szobo Tzolis Gomez, Haal Thiago DCL - good enough?

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      The team is good enough - the formatting less so...

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        FLOL 🙂

        Open Controls
  24. TMadeSA
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Lammens(Kinsky)
    VVD Shaw Calafiori Van Hecke(Diop)
    Bruno Gakpo Dominic Tzolis(Gomez)
    Haaland Jao Pedro (Scarlett)

    GW1 Locked In

    Open Controls
  25. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 16 Years
    14 mins ago

    Cov and decimated villa, moving closer to treble arsenal defence

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tzolis is too exciting for me to do that

      Open Controls
  26. Falafel333
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    A: B Fernandes, Ndiaye, DCL, 4m def
    B: Mbuemo, Gross, Joao Pedro, Gvardiol

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  27. Nutmeg Ninja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Can see White being sold to Everton now with Konsa incoming and Timber on the mend

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I still don't see it

      Also, has there been any credible report of negotiations other than interest?

      Open Controls
      1. Nutmeg Ninja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just speculation...But it makes far too much sense to sell an oft-injured middling White with so many other options

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I don't think that's how Arteta/Arsenal sees White, fwiw

          Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          just now

          "So many other options" being a player returning from a long injury and a not-even-signed-yet centre-half?

          Open Controls
    2. Raoul Nogues
      4 mins ago

      And MLS can play there

      Open Controls
  28. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Current draft
    Raya
    White Calafiori Maguire Shaw
    Mbuemo Bruno Ndiaye Gross
    Haaland Pedro

    Kinsky Konsa Dcl hughes

    Bb1 maybe as well

    Open Controls
  29. Jrot94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Frimong/Wirtz
    vs
    VVD/Tzolis

    any thoughts on this one? Tzolis feels a bit shining object to me (like Wirtz last year and maybe this year too, lol)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.