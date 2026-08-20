How you can own FOUR Arsenal players in FPL Gameweek 1

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can start the new season with four Arsenal players in their teams if they strike while the iron is hot!

On the eve of the 2026/27 season, millions of managers have elected to triple up on players from the defending champions.

But the latest transfer news emanating from north London means they can now – temporarily – squeeze in a fourth player from Mikel Arteta’s side ahead of Gameweek 1.

Konsa imminent

We’ve put this article out because Arsenal are on the cusp of signing Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) from Aston Villa for a reported £50m plus add-ons.

He’ll help cover the right side of central defence, as well as right-back, with William Saliba (£6.0m) and Jurrien Timber (£6.5m) currently sidelined.

How can you fit four Arsenal players in?

Managers who act fast can draft Konsa into their teams while he is still designated an Aston Villa player.

This means you can, at present, add Konsa to a team that already includes, say, Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m), Riccardo Calafiori (£5.5m) and Christos Tzolis (£6.5m). Basically, whatever combination of current Arsenal players you fancy.

However, once FPL has converted Konsa to being an Arsenal player, the game will recognise these FPL teams as consisting of four Arsenal players.

Managers can keep four Arsenal players but – even in pre-season – will be required to remove one of them the next time they make a transfer.

So, having Konsa among four Arsenal players will only really work for those managers who:

Are content with their Gameweek 1 squad and won’t make any further changes

Are happy to resist making any transfers for the first few weeks

Are opting against playing the Bench Boost chip in Gameweeks 1 or 2

And are happy having Konsa as a cheap Arsenal defender who can sit on the bench until he is match-ready

If you fit the above criteria, then a quadruple-up is on!