Pro Pundits - Meerkat

5 players who should bounce back in FPL Gameweek 2

28 August 2026 27 comments
FPLMeerkat FPLMeerkat
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As the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 2 deadline gets nearer, we’ll hearing from our team of guest contributors.

This time, FPL Meerkat talks us through five players who flopped in Gameweek 1 but should succeed this time.

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Had a rubbish opening weekend? Hold your horses! The following players blanked last time but if you can resist the urge to kneejerk, I’m backing them to score points in Gameweek 2.

1. Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m)

Bruno Fernandes

Will such a price for the Manchester United talisman maybe a bit too much? It’s difficult to say right now, but his team has a very favourable Sunday fixture against Ipswich Town. The Red Devils are also back on home soil. Any decision over his worth can be deferred for another Gameweek.

Despite what was, on the eye, not a great performance, Fernandes still had three shots and created as many chances in Gameweek 1. These are the types of players we love in FPL: regardless of overall display, they’re still threatening a return.

Fernandes still takes a huge portion of Man United’s set-pieces, too, including penalties.

While game-state meant that Bruno retreated into the double pivot in the second half, he took up some eye-catchingly advanced positions early in the match, getting beyond Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) on a number of occasions:

Gameweek 2 players

The same patience can be preached for Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m). With Amad Diallo (£5.9m) still a doubt and Patrick Dorgu (£6.0m) poor in the Hull City defeat, Mbeumo looks set to start again on the right wing. He came closest to scoring last weekend, twice forcing good saves with shots from promising positions.

Back such Man United players for one more fixture.

2. Alexander Isak (£9.0m)

Chelsea v Liverpool team news: Isak starts, Ekitike + Wirtz subs

The highest recorded Gameweek 1 expected goals (xG, 1.09) tally without a return belonged to Isak, so owners can call themselves unlucky.

5 players who should bounce back in FPL Gameweek 2 1

It looked like St James’ Park’s relentless hostility got to him, truth be told. I doubt he’ll experience another atmosphere like that throughout the season. But Isak is clearly going to get chances, and we know he’s a clinical player when at his best. I’m backing him to score against Nottingham Forest.

One setback is that Liverpool’s 96th-minute penalty up at Newcastle United was dispatched brilliantly by Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m). I’d expect him to keep penalty duties, based on Andoni Iraola’s words, but Isak still has some ideal upcoming fixtures and great data to boot.

Indeed, Liverpool top the projected goals table for the next three, four and five Gameweeks:

Gameweek 2 players

Isak also completed the entire match on Sunday, which was a surprise – but encouraging. So I wouldn’t sell him yet.

3. Milan van Ewijk (£4.0m) – and other Coventry defenders!

5 players who should bounce back in FPL Gameweek 2

Now, if you own a Coventry City defender, you were probably always planning on playing them in Gameweek 2. But you may be slightly worried by that brilliant Hull performance.

For me, a large reason that the Tigers were great was them having their first home fixture. Promoted teams typically perform better in these opening home matches, an advantage that Coventry are about to have in Gameweek 2.

Look what happened in 2025/26. Newly promoted Leeds United and Sunderland won in Gameweek 1 in front of buoyant home supports. In Gameweek 2, they were both beaten to nil on the road. To continue the parallels, Sunderland lost to another Premier League new boy, Burnley, in Gameweek 2.

Last season, both Championship meetings between Hull and Coventry ended 0-0.

In this one, I expect the Sky Blues to have the front foot, with full-back van Ewijk – who banked eight assists in 2025/26 – fairly advanced. He’s also got long throws in his armory. Getting just one attacking return could result in a massive haul for the Dutchman.

4. Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m)

After blanking in Gameweek 1’s decent-looking fixture, some Gibbs-White owners are already looking to ditch him before the trip to Liverpool.

However, this fixture might prove quite fruitful for the attacking midfielder.

On Tyneside, the Reds had a weakness for counterattacks – a typical problem with Andoni Iraola’s style of play. If that happens again, Gibbs-White could have a field day.

Above: Gameweek 1 goals from counter-attacks

Oliver Glasner has passed the midfielder fit this morning, so the 75% flag is about to come off. There’s little doubt that he’ll start now.

He is Forest’s talisman, one who’ll get several chances to be directly involved in goals against an unconvincing backline. It’s worth pointing out that he was on set plays in Gameweek 1, too, something he didn’t do much of in 2025/26.

5. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m)

FPL notes: Wirtz's hamstring + why Calvert-Lewin was benched 2

Leeds United had a tough time at the City Ground but just about managed to get over the line.

Calvert-Lewin blanked but he had three efforts and, but for the over-eagerness of an offside Harry Wilson (£6.5m), he’d have had a tap-in:

FPL notes. 5

What Calvert-Lewin also offers is penalties, and the likelihood of playing all 90 minutes.

Brentford conceded the most goals against forwards last season (23, collected from my own data), which immediately boosts the 29-year-old’s appeal.

The Bees may have started this campaign on fire, but they were much better on home soil last season. Against sides outside of the relegation zone, they conceded 2+ goals in 12 of their 16 away games:

FPL 2026/27 - Brentford: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more 1
27 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. bikosp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    How did Isak get 1.09 xGI? Watched the game and didn't seem him get more than one half decent chance (which he sent 10m above target), he was barely involved at all?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Accumulation of shots?

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    2. roughywidiw
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      The accumulation of 3-4 shots inside the penalty area - not including Kerkez's poor pass in the 2nd half, which would've given him a tap-in.

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      There was a header he spurned

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  2. gryffsonofarthur
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Bench Ballard or N’Deiye this week?

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    1. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Definitely Ballard

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  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Hinshelwood could have a bigger injury and be out for 5-6 weeks according to local BHA journalist.

    https://x.com/RiverStation5/status/2093259462710636868

    Flags it above

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      What Hurzeler will say publicly and what a well-placed source says are two completely different things... Managers will rarely be drawn into revealing the true nature or extent of a setback until a full assessment has been undertaken. Always a lot of smoke and mirrors.

      @AndyNaylorBHAFC is an excellent source of BHA news... and if he says the injury could stretch into October, then that's good enough for me.

      Ben D.

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  4. No Kane No Gain
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Am I good to start ndiaye with latest transfer speculation or should I sell him using my FT?!

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Who's your 8th attacker on the bench?

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    2. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      It depends on who you have as bench cover

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  5. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Is tavenier the best mid up to 6 to replace hinselwood? Cheers

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      Maybe

      Consider Stach too and the Brentford midfielder at £5.6m, set and forget.

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers tricky assume tavenier best bet for gw2

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    2. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      I would say no, his medium term fixtures are pants

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Oh ok cheerd - was just sfter short term

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      For me Sangaré at Brentford may well be better than any 6.0

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yeh seems great value. Tha ks

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  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    That's a decent article, a timely reminder it's only Gw2.

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  7. ididnt
    • 15 Years
    34 mins ago

    Play Rodon or Hume?

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    1. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Rodon

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  8. Big Mike
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who would you bring in for game week 3 onwards and why?

    A) Thiaw
    B) Dedic

    Thiaw has more goal threat from set pieces but Dedic is 0.5m less, allowing upgrades elsewhere in my squad.

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  9. ididnt
    • 15 Years
    31 mins ago

    Very tempted to go Wirtz > Odegaard to double up with Tzolis. Worth it or hold another week?

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  10. Big Mike
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    I wouldn't. Would you consider Szobo instead?

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    1. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Reply fail.......

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  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Still no Mitoma, Tzimas or Minteh!

    Source: @brightonargus

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  12. ididnt
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Play Verbruggen or Kinsky?

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