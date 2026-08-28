Crystal Palace v Man City team news: Cherki starts, Bouaddi a sub

Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) kicks off with a re-run of the 2025 FA Cup final: Crystal Palace v Manchester City.

Kick-off in tonight’s encounter is at 20:00 BST.

That 1-0 success at Wembley was the Eagles’ only victory over City in the last 10 attempts. The Cityzens won this fixture 3-0 both home and away last season.

This is a match that Erling Haaland loves: he’s scored in all five of his previous league meetings with the south Londoners.

Naturally, all historic records are to be taken with a pinch of salt – especially with two new managers in the dugout this season.

TEAM NEWS

It’s straightforward enough team news for City, who make the one expected alteration: Rayan Cherki in for Rico Lewis.

Nico O’Reilly likely reverts to the ‘inverted full-back’ role, with Cherki coming in as the ’10’.

Marc Guehi appears to be in central midfield again.

That’s a spot that new signing Ayyoub Bouaddi will have designs on in the medium term but for now, he’ll have to make do with a place among the substitutes.

As for Palace, head coach Pierre Sage makes four alterations from the Gameweek 1 loss at Everton.

Two are enforced as Chadi Riad and, as rumoured on Friday afternoon, Jean-Philippe Mateta miss out due to injury.

Daniel Munoz and Dwight McNeil drop to the bench.

In come Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Anan Khalaili and Yeremy Pino.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Canvot, Richards, Tomiyasu, Khalaili, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Nketiah, Strand-Larsen, Pino.

Subs: Benitez, Munoz, Disasi, Lerma, McNeil, Gozo, Hughes, Guessand, Mingueza.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Anderson, Guehi, Foden, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland.

Subs: Rulli, Kovacic, Ait Nouri, Reis, Echeverri, Bouaddi, McAidoo, Braithwaite, Lewis.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.