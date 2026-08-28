Dugout Discussion

Crystal Palace v Man City team news: Cherki starts, Bouaddi a sub

28 August 2026 649 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) kicks off with a re-run of the 2025 FA Cup final: Crystal Palace v Manchester City.

Kick-off in tonight’s encounter is at 20:00 BST.

That 1-0 success at Wembley was the Eagles’ only victory over City in the last 10 attempts. The Cityzens won this fixture 3-0 both home and away last season.

This is a match that Erling Haaland loves: he’s scored in all five of his previous league meetings with the south Londoners.

Naturally, all historic records are to be taken with a pinch of salt – especially with two new managers in the dugout this season.

TEAM NEWS

It’s straightforward enough team news for City, who make the one expected alteration: Rayan Cherki in for Rico Lewis.

Nico O’Reilly likely reverts to the ‘inverted full-back’ role, with Cherki coming in as the ’10’.

Marc Guehi appears to be in central midfield again.

That’s a spot that new signing Ayyoub Bouaddi will have designs on in the medium term but for now, he’ll have to make do with a place among the substitutes.

As for Palace, head coach Pierre Sage makes four alterations from the Gameweek 1 loss at Everton.

Two are enforced as Chadi Riad and, as rumoured on Friday afternoon, Jean-Philippe Mateta miss out due to injury.

Daniel Munoz and Dwight McNeil drop to the bench.

In come Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Anan Khalaili and Yeremy Pino.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Canvot, Richards, Tomiyasu, Khalaili, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Nketiah, Strand-Larsen, Pino.

Subs: Benitez, Munoz, Disasi, Lerma, McNeil, Gozo, Hughes, Guessand, Mingueza.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Anderson, Guehi, Foden, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland.

Subs: Rulli, Kovacic, Ait Nouri, Reis, Echeverri, Bouaddi, McAidoo, Braithwaite, Lewis.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.

debuts
649 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Cherki swearing on Sky 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      Suspended for Coventry! 😀

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      he reminds me abit of moutet

      Open Controls
    3. Kevin and Perry go
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Bless him he genuinely didn’t realise

      Open Controls
  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    Semenyo 1 shot and 0.06 xG in both games so far, maybe not the best for the price

    Open Controls
    1. Morrissey1986
      • 17 Years
      1 min ago

      Just not involved enough from out wide lovely assist but never looked likely afterwards

      Open Controls
    2. Bolivian Seaman
      • 15 Years
      just now

      maresca wants his wingers wide, and if doku doesn't play then semenyo has to be even wider

      Open Controls
  3. Morrissey1986
    • 17 Years
    29 mins ago

    Seems to be running joke between Haaland & Cherki about Cherki giving him an assist!! Clearly speaking about FPL in the dressing room!

    Open Controls
  4. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Planned in to WC this GW, however, I could to Isak, Mbuemo, Bruno, Semenyo to Haaland, Cherki, Palmer, Slater for -8 and save the WC potentially. Might just make this move and then see what happens in the other games

    Open Controls
  5. Flynny
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is haaland and cherki enough for the coventry game?

    Might even tc haaland

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      for sure imo

      its one game. theres no way coventry are as open as palace were today. that fourth goal was pretty appalling especially from a defensive pov

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        It's one game, but look at their next 3 home games in particular

        Open Controls
    3. theshazly
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  6. Netters2018
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Sorry quick question.

    I took a -36 then clicked wildcard afterwards.

    I had 2 fts so do i get 1, 2 or 3 transfers in gw4?

    Thanks

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      2 fts in gw4 I believe

      Open Controls
  7. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Mbuemo to Cherki now before price rise tonight ?

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      No dont chase 0.1 what if Mbuemo scores a hatty?

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        He'll still get his points

        Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Surely you can sell someone else? Mbeumo still great. One blank doesn’t ruin him

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      No to knee-Cherking!

      Open Controls
  8. TheTinman
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    It is still too early to wc. If you're doing it already you fukkked up

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Amen to this

      Open Controls
    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Last years winner dissagrees.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        GW2 wildcard works a lot better when your original team was utter trash and you get 5FTs mid-season…

        Open Controls
      2. TheTinman
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        Winning is mainly luck

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Winning is luck for sure

          Finishing top 5-10k many times isnt. Going early if you see parts of the template isnt a bad move. Worse to stay on players who dont return and drop in price, and then you are losing value constantly.

          Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      used to agree but genuinely think being able to save up to 5FTs now really mitigates the damage an early wc can do long term

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah i dont mind an early one, but GW3/4 after transfer window has closed and starting teams are established is better.

        Open Controls
        1. The Tinkerman
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          The window will be closed before GW3

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Yeah but most new signings wont play GW3. More settled weak 4 or 5

            Open Controls
  9. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Btw for those buying Haaland this week

    You’ll want him to blank next week with all the triple captains

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      For those buying using a chip *

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Yup

      Still think it’s better to do it than not own him

      Open Controls
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      diFFerENtiaLLLL

      Open Controls
  10. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Haaland under 100 EO?

    Nobody watched the world cup?

    Open Controls
  11. FPL_trail_runner
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Cherki went from 80% to 257% to rise between goal 1 and goal 2 somehow.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Price changes on fpl site are good

      Means the nerds can’t get an unfair advantage

      Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      maybe its the 90k people who bought him

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yes i got that, it was more the fact his transfers in didnt move much after goal 1, and then exploded after goal 2. Lots of knee jerking.

        Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      Could be more expensive than Mbeumo come the next deadline! Crazy volume of transfers already

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Don’t think price can rise more than 0.3 in one week

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          14 mins ago

          Cherki will be 7.8m
          Mbeumo could be 7.7m, although probably won't drop as much as this

          Open Controls
          1. Mr Turnip 1
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            It takes A LOT of transfers to hit that 0.3 limit btw. Even a 0.2 change is rare in one week

            Open Controls
  12. Mr Turnip 1
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Elliot Anderson is still a viable FPL pick it seems

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      for defcon..

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Oh for sure it’s not the most exciting, but I didn’t really expect DefCons from him at City. He’s ticking along at about 0.25 xGI per 90 so far as well so some attacking returns will come too. He could be in for another very tidy season

        Open Controls
  13. JBG
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    No fcking way JP is a spy in GW2 -_-... this game

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Only player that was underpriced tbh. So far

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      A spy? Wdym?

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 8 Years
        just now

        His points hurt your rank unless u captain him

        Open Controls
      2. TheTinman
        • 11 Years
        just now

        He is over 100% effective ownership. So if you didnt captain he costs you points.

        Open Controls
  14. Totalfootball
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    I want to see tomorrows games before deciding on WC or not but the price changes are forcing my hand to pull the trigger 🙁
    What to do ?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Are they really forcing your hand? Couldn’t one of your planned players go to someone 0.5 cheaper for the sake of making sure you actually want to wc this early?

      Open Controls
    2. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      At first it's satisfying but you know you will regret it after

      Open Controls
  15. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 16 Years
    17 mins ago

    Mbuemo dropping too? Might have to pull the trigger

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Mbeumo not dropping

      Open Controls
    2. Flynny
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not tonight he won't. No where near

      Despite the urge best to wait

      Open Controls
    3. TheTinman
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Who cares he is pretty much a season keeper

      Open Controls
  16. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    How many knee-Cherkers out there? C’mon, reveal yourselves!

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Holding knee tight

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      I would be a knee-Cherker if it wasn’t more important to get Haaland.

      I’ve settled for picking him on FH3 instead, which was always the plan

      Open Controls
    3. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      I had him on GW1 of last season... not going back there

      Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yip. For Mbeumo. Here for a good time not a long one.

      Open Controls
    5. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      KT, is a native of Melbourne called a Melbournian?

      Open Controls
  17. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Semenyo or Foden with Cherki and Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Gvardiol probably?

      Open Controls
  18. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    I've seen many FPL legends come and go over the years, from Shearer and Henry, to Salah & Haaland. We might be watching the rise of the next one in Rayan Cherki.

    Open Controls
    1. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      You can see some of Éden Hazard magic soletimes but he needs to prove he has tge consistency during a whole season

      Open Controls
      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Yeah too soon to know with Cherki, but they do tend to spring up very quickly.

        I remember Bale and Kane explosions coming out of no where.

        Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      He can be a legend if he can safeguards his professionalism, something players like him fail.

      Open Controls
      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Talking of Hazard. He had zero professionalism. Horrible trainer apparently.

        Some players are just gifted with magic.

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah he is amazing, lets see..

          Open Controls
  19. The_FF_King
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Cantona could pull off that celebration.

    Cherki can’t. He’s just too ratty am I right?

    Open Controls
  20. sk24
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Wirtz > Cherki tonight?!

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      If you have Haaland already and nothing ITB then I would tbh

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      What is Wirtz hauls v forest?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Then it probably won’t be sustainable with the early subs.

        I’m genuinely worried he could lose his place and Szob could go 10 with MacAllister in midfield if Liverpool continue to look so vulnerable on the counter

        Open Controls
        1. Mr Turnip 1
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          I’m a Wirtz owner btw

          Open Controls
  21. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    With 115k transfers in already, Rayan Cherki looks on track to surpass the FPL transfer in record for a Man City midfielder set by Tijjani Reijnders in GW2 last season (1.2m).

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Just kneeCherkers.

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'll have to suffer the price rise(s), no way I'm buying before the end of the gw

      Open Controls
    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Everyone will be making kneejerk moves now. It will slow down again midweek, then pick up again near the deadline.

      I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened though

      Open Controls
  22. Jstap94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    What looks better at this point (obvs could change after tomorrow).

    A) Bruno and Isak to Slater and Haaland TC
    B) FH3 with Haaland, Foden and Cherki. Move to Haaland in 4 or 5

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      I’m on B

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Haaland actually only on 0.4 xG tonight

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          That's usually enough for a hatty

          Open Controls
          1. Mr Turnip 1
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            He often slightly overperformance, but not by that much! XD

            Open Controls
            1. Mr Turnip 1
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              *overperforms

              Open Controls
              1. Utopsis
                • 6 Years
                5 mins ago

                Bit tongue-in-cheek tbf! 😀

                Open Controls
        2. Mr Turnip 1
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Allows me to bring in Chelsea gw4 vs Hull and not worry about an unpredictable Manchester derby. Utd always seem to do well in that game even when they’re trash vs everyone else and I think City might be quite vulnerable on the counter which is Utd’s main strength

          Open Controls
  23. ZeBestee
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Did Bruno, Isak and Mbeumo to Haaland, Foden and Cherki. I have seen enough from City, even Foden will do very well and looks like Maresca loves him, always gets close to 90.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Yikes.

      GL

      Open Controls
    2. Assisting the assister
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Recency bias

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        It could be but its Coventry next, and given I brought them for a hit, I was looking to maximize the points before WC soon.

        Open Controls
  24. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Obviously my season over already since I have Semenyo and Isak and no de Cuyper, but I really thought Semenyo would be a force, looks like he’s just checking the sideline chalk during the match

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maresca clearly wants him holding the width to make space for Haaland and whoever's in #10

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        He did tonight.

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 6 Years
          just now

          As well as GW1

          Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yip. Your season's gone. Ignore the remaining 36.9 GWs.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Surely he was being sarcastic???

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          just now

          You think so?

          Open Controls
    3. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Its way to early to say it is over. You only ever need one differential haul to claw a bunch of ground back. Isak is a good player and could easily do well tomorrow. Semenyo could easily do well against Coventry, the sample size is too small

      Open Controls
  25. FPL_trail_runner
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    We are at game 1 of week 2, and already Haaland and Pedro are the top scoring forwards.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Let’s see if that’s still true by the end of gw2

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      11/380.That's that then.

      Open Controls
  26. Totalfootball
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mbeumo or Wirtz to Cherki ?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wait until gw is over

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Deffo Wirtz with the early subs for me if you are picking one to sell

      Open Controls
  27. Mr Turnip 1
    • 1 Year
    just now

    We should probably all remember that Palace were decimated tonight by wantaway players and injuries. This is probably a bit like the Villa game vs Brighton where you won’t get too many easier games all season. The score line probably flattered City slightly as well, even if the result did not. I know it’s Coventry next, but I don’t think we should expect City to score like this every week

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.