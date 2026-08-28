Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

28 August 2026 147 comments
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on specific players, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Chief Scout Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 2 team news: Friday’s injury updates

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

147 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bobby_Baggio
    • 15 Years
    55 mins ago

    Worth using FT or save? Thanks.

    Raya
    Dias - Calafiori - Shaw
    Bruno - Semenyo - Gomez - Wirtz
    Haaland - DCL - Pedro

    (Steele) - Hughes - Van Ewjk - Davis

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    1. Cluub V
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Gomez is perhaps your weakest spot in your starting 11. I would probably roll and downgrade one of either Semenyo/Wirtz and upgrade Gomez next week. Sangare the obvious upgrade but Stach, Odegaard, KDH, and Tavernier are also good options.

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      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Thanks yea Gomez Def weak one here

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  2. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    54 mins ago

    How do you find out how far off a player is from rising that you don’t own? I want to move on Dorgu for Tzolis at some point.

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/en/price-changes

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      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Completely missed that tab! Thanks

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      48 mins ago

      You can't? Just predictions. Depends on performances of both that triggers buys and sells.

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  3. it lies in the proles
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    if leak Foden doesn't start, change to Cherki? or -4 for Palmer?

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Sub, no hit, no FT.

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  4. boroie
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Cala Maguire Hume
    Bruno(C) Mbeumo Tzolis ELF
    Haaland JP DCL

    Verb; Ndiaye Davis Aina

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    1. boroie
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Anything worth doing? Hume/Davis to a Cov defender maybe? Or GTG?

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    2. Meme2011
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      49 mins ago

      reason for benching Ndaiye?

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      1. boroie
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        No reason. But it has to be one of DCL, ELF or Ndiaye on the bench and Ndiaye has the hardest fixture of the three. Who would you bench instead?

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        1. Meme2011
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          41 mins ago

          got similar issue

          Ndaiye, DCL, Hume & Muharemovic

          coin toss currently between the 2 defenders and Ndaiye - bouremoout look fairly solid and he might not be in right headspace with all the interest... just doesnt seem right to choose defender over him - id say your selection is correct

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          1. boroie
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers mate. Doesn’t feel right benching him. I’d bench Hume over him if I could as I’m not convinced Hume will start, but unfortunately the 2-5-3 formation isn’t allowed.

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  5. Zoostation
    • 12 Years
    49 mins ago

    Good to go? 1 FT

    Kinsky (Dubravka)

    Gvardiol Maguire Calafiori (Thomas L Davis)

    B Fernandes Mbeumo Wirtz Tzolis (Slater)

    Haaland (C) Pedro DCL

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  6. Babit1967
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Hate early captaincy but do t have Bruno - will Haaland end the early game curse?

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  7. boroie
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Bench one…

    A - DCL (BRE)
    B - ELF (FUL)
    C - Ndiaye (bou)

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    1. Kevin and Perry go
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B or c probs b

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  8. Kevin and Perry go
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Ajar (Leeds)a
    Robertson (new)h
    Aina (liv)a

    Start one please.

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Ajer, DCs

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  9. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    46 mins ago

    Start:

    a) Muharemović (BRE) (have Trafford)
    b) Marmoush (NEW)

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  10. Ruud van Basten
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    45 mins ago

    Best £5m mid for this week only, playing BB and Sangare (Forest) is out

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Slater

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      1. Ruud van Basten
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Right, he'll do, nice one

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  11. tabby98
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Any changes to make here?

    Raya
    Calafiori, Maguire, Van Ewijk
    Bruno, Tzolis, Ndiaye, Szobo
    DCL, Haaland, Joao Pedro

    Kinsky | Hume, Groß, Rodon

    1FT
    £0m ITB.

    Thinking I should maybe roll?

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    1. George Sillett
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      No. Safely looks like thousands of other template teams.

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    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      I think Maguire gets benched with Carrick ringing the changes V Ipswich
      Nothing to base this on except cold hard opinion

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  12. HellasLEAF
    • 17 Years
    42 mins ago

    No United coverage - why Haaland C over J. Pedro or Palmer though?? Bit surprised by it.

    I don't expect an easy match vs Brighton but home opener vs away to Palace I dunno. Just never a fan of captaining away player when other at home comparable options are there.

    Even Szobo or Virgil are tempting me to C them over Haaland.

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  13. tabby98
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Start one:
    A) Rodon
    B) Hume
    C) Van Ewijk

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  14. Diles Mavis
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Why is Dubravka in the the scout picks?

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Price

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  15. Fifa las vegas
    • 14 Years
    29 mins ago

    Changing shaw to Maguire for no gain at a cost of 0.5mil has made things awkward with Hinshelwood now.

    Would’ve probably just got Tzolis to limit Arsenal damage with all other teams in my league, but don’t think it’s worth a -4

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