Man United v Ipswich predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 2 clash between Manchester United and Ipswich Town.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 30 August.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN UNITED
IPSWICH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|GW1 RESULT
|=7th
|Ipswich
|1
|3
|+1
|2-1 win
|=16th
|Man United
|1
|0
|-3
|0-2 defeat
From the opening Gameweek, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):