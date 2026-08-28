Man United v Ipswich predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 2 clash between Manchester United and Ipswich Town.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 30 August.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

MAN UNITED

IPSWICH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD GW1 RESULT =7th Ipswich 1 3 +1 2-1 win =16th Man United 1 0 -3 0-2 defeat

From the opening Gameweek, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):