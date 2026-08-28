Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 2?

With the Gameweek 2 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) just hours away, it’s time to have a good think about who to captain.

Most FPL managers will be deciding between the two highest-scoring players in 2025/26, Erling Haaland (£15.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), despite their blanks in Gameweek 1. Nearly six million managers endured disappointment with the performances of the premium duo.

After impressive wins last weekend, can in-form assets from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea challenge Haaland and Fernandes for the captaincy? The defending champions travel to struggling Aston Villa, while the Blues host Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

That’s what we’re considering in the second ‘Captain Sensible’ article of the season.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

In a strikingly similar captaincy poll to last week, Haaland holds a narrow lead with 37% of the vote. The Norwegian has never failed to score against Crystal Palace in the league, although prior to last weekend, he had also never blanked in Gameweek 1.

Fernandes sits second, with just over 30% of the vote share ahead of Man United’s home fixture against Ipswich Town. The Red Devils’ underwhelming performance against Hull has no doubt undermined confidence in the Portugal international.

Elsewhere, only one other player has managed to garner more than 5% support: Chelsea’s Joao Pedro (£7.6m). The Brazilian comes up against his former club on Sunday and could well be the most-selected player in FPL come kick-off time.

Player Stats – Gameweek 1