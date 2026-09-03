FPL Gameweek 3: Which teams are projected to score the most goals?

After looking at the best clean sheet odds, we now turn our attention to projected team goals for Gameweek 3.

Using the projections from our Fixture Ticker, we can identify which Premier League attacks have the greatest scoring potential in the upcoming round.

Below, we rank all 20 teams by their projected goals for Gameweek 3, before picking out the main talking points.

PROJECTED TEAM GOALS FOR GAMEWEEK 3

SUMMARY

Manchester City top the projections with 2.81 goals after taking all six points from their opening two matches and scoring six times. They now face a Coventry side who have started the season with back-to-back defeats, so City could once again rack up the goals.

Liverpool rank second ahead of their meeting with Ipswich Town. The Reds will be hoping to bounce back after drawing with Nottingham Forest, while Ipswich shipped five goals to Manchester United in the previous round.

Arsenal complete the top three with 1.89 projected goals. Upcoming opponents Chelsea have started the season well, winning both matches, but they have still conceded five goals across those victories.

Brentford (1.77) and Newcastle United (1.72) are also predicted to do well this week. The Bees host Sunderland, while Newcastle welcome Bournemouth after beating Spurs last time out.

Brighton assets may remain popular after their encouraging start to the season. Those who Bench Boosted in Gameweek 1 may still own several of their players, with a home meeting against Leeds United offering another opportunity for their attackers.

Many FPL managers are looking to sell Manchester United attackers this week, and the projections could support that thinking. They sit eighth with a relatively modest 1.49 projected goals.

At the other end of the graphic are Coventry (0.73), Sunderland (0.94) and, more significantly for FPL managers, Chelsea (0.96). Many within the community are debating whether to start their Chelsea attackers this week, with the Blues facing Arsenal’s defence.

LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD

Looking beyond Gameweek 3, Manchester City remain top of the attacking Fixture Ticker across the next six rounds. Arsenal and Liverpool also have several favourable fixtures, while Chelsea’s schedule improves considerably after this week’s meeting with Arsenal.

Manchester United have a more mixed run, although meetings with Spurs, Leeds and Bournemouth from Gameweek 6 onwards could increase the appeal of their attackers.