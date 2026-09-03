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FPL Gameweek 3 Wildcard team + pros/cons of using

3 September 2026 109 comments
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Still umming and ahhing over whether to use your Wildcard in Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL)? Or are you still tinkering with the right balance of players after activating it?

If either of those applies, we’ll assess the pros and cons of deploying the chip ahead of Friday’s deadline, before providing a couple of draft ideas.

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Jump on Man City

FPL notes: Cherki "s**t", Foden threat, Mateta injury + Haaland's back 1

The most obvious reason: Manchester City are at home to winless, goalless Coventry City. A leaky Manchester United then follow, with visits of Sunderland and Ipswich Town also to come in the next five Gameweeks.

You may have started the season without Erling Haaland (£15.5m) in your side, or the short-term lure of Rayan Cherki (£7.7m) – whatever the longer-term reservations about game-time – may be too much to resist.

No team, in any other fixture from Gameweeks 1-6, are projected to score as many goals as City (2.81) this weekend.

The domino effect of the final summer transfers

FPL pre-season: Ndiaye back on pens + Bruno G debut

This is the first Gameweek that takes place after the closure of the transfer window, and there was plenty to dissect on deadline day.

Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) to Manchester City, for example. A great move for the Senegalese winger on paper, but he may/will lose reliable-90-minute-man status, penalties and DefCon-amassing abilities in one fell swoop.

We’ve documented more of the FPL winners and losers on deadline day in this piece.

A quantum of Tzolis doubt + Konsa’s cut-price availability

FPL notes: Mosquera injury latest + Tzolis off at half-time

A Gameweek 2 half-time withdrawal has put the willies up some Christos Tzolis (£6.5m) owners. He’s now the second-most-sold player of Gameweek 3.

Is it time to offload the Greek winger? It may be somewhat premature but there’s no question that his Gameweek 3 pitch-time now looks iffy, and who knows what lies beyond it.

In any case, a Gameweek 3 Wildcard can help you get your Arsenal house in order. Cristhian Mosquera (£5.5m) is now a rotation risk, as well as Tzolis.

On the flip side, we’re not likely to get a reliable £4.4m starter in the Arsenal defence any time again soon, so Ezri Konsa is shooting up in popularity now that he has his first minutes under his belt.

Pre-season reservations about the early-season game-time of Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) – due to his World Cup participation – have also been put to bed.

Post-Bench Boost redistribution of funds

What FPL managers are planning: Wildcard, Bench Boost + chip strategy revealed

If you played your Bench Boost in Gameweek 1 or 2, as 1.15 million Fantasy managers did, then you might want to redistribute your funds now that you don’t want, or even need, four playing substitutes.

You will likely have gone without a £4.0m goalkeeper in your initial squad, for instance, in order to have two starting shot-stoppers to ‘boost’. Now, especially if you’re setting and forgetting an option like David Raya (£6.0m) or Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m), you might be content to have your back-up goalkeeper be the cheapest possible option.

Similarly, if you’ve gone down the 4-4-2/3-5-2 route, there’s the option of just spending the least amount you possibly need (£4.5m) on a non-playing third forward. That frees up funds to be lavished on your starting XI, with perhaps just one or two reliable subs needed.

CONS

Still need to see new signings bed in

Who are the best Gabriel replacements in FPL? 1

Waiting even another couple of Gameweeks would give FPL managers more evidence on reliability of minutes and tactical roles.

How will the arrival of Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) and Ayyoub Bouaddi (£5.5m) impact Nico O’Reilly (£6.5m) and Josko Gvardiol (£5.6m), for example? Enzo Maresca has only used O’Reilly in a midfield role so far but with Enzo especially now aboard, is it going to be a straight fight between O’Reilly and Gvardiol at left-back?

Are we really ready to draw conclusions on two weeks of data?

Will Marmoush be a buyable FPL forward at Spurs? 5

The biggest issue is that we’ve only seen two Gameweeks of Premier League football. A strong or poor opening couple of performances doesn’t necessarily tell us how a player or team will perform over the coming weeks, especially with squads being strengthened and weakened on deadline day.

Spurs could quickly improve, for example, with new bodies on board and others returning from injury.

How many were willing to write Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) off after a Gameweek 1 blank, only for him to smash his best-ever FPL score the following weekend?

Can’t Triple Captain in Gameweek 3

Triple Captain Haaland in Gameweek 13? The pros + cons... 3

Using the Wildcard now means you can’t use another chip in Gameweek 3 – and the Triple Captain is mightily tempting.

Rate My Team (RMT) does project higher points for Cole Palmer (£9.6m) in Gameweek 4 and Haaland again in Gameweek 7 than the Norwegian this week, but will the start of the UEFA Champions League impact on these premium players’ minutes in future Gameweeks?

A week early for Chelsea assets

It’s fair to say that an early-season Wildcard is going to go quite heavy on Chelsea assets, given the favourable run ahead:

However, as you can see above, first comes the daunting test of Arsenal away.

A Chelsea double-up/triple-up will likely be the way to go after this weekend but would you want to be fielding the Blues at the Emirates?

Booking in a transfer – say, Cherki to Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) or Fernandes to Palmer – in Gameweek 4 would be one way to go. As could benching one or two Chelsea picks this week in favour of someone else. Of course, with seven goals scored in two Gameweeks, you might be perfectly content to field Pedro and co even against the might of the Arsenal defence!

GAMEWEEK 3 WILDCARD DRAFT

On the subject of ‘booking in a transfer’, here’s what we’ve put together for a Gameweek 3 Wildcard.

As mentioned above, Cherki and/or Fernandes could become Rogers and/or Palmer in Gameweek 4.

It’s a fairly template front three, with Newcastle embarking on the following favourable run from this weekend (and especially from Gameweek 5) onwards:

The ‘100% DefCon hit rate’ trio of Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m), Lewis Hall (£5.1m) and Mamadou Sangare (£5.7m) features, as does the obligatory Arsenal defensive double-up.

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) is the fifth defender, with the intention of covering a tricky period for our main four in Gameweeks 11-12 (and he is playable in Gameweek 4):

Kjell Scherpen (£4.5m) was about the best back-up ‘keeper we could find to cover Bart Verbruggen’s (£4.5m) iffier fixtures in Gameweeks 5, 8 and 9, but there’s a strong argument for Carl Rushworth (£4.5m) and maybe even Bernd Leno (£4.5m), too – not that Ipswich, Coventry or Fulham have convinced defensively so far, and you may want to simply set and forget Verbruggen regardless of any trickier tests:

BRUNO, PALMER + HAALAND DRAFT!

Finally, is it possible to house all of Palmer, Bruno and Haaland?

We’ve attempted it in this draft, sacrificing a second playing ‘keeper and Cherki, and downgrading Hall, Mitchell and Wissa to the assist-making Amar Dedic (£4.5m), the DefCon-amassing John Egan (£4.0m) and Everton striker Thierno Barry (£5.5m), who looks to have been the biggest winner of all on deadline day.

109 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    58 mins ago

    TC’ing Haaland mineself. I like to WC when the team is overrun with injuries and lollygagging!

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    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      45 mins ago

      I would if not already on a W.C. mine, Knight.

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    2. Tabone
      • 13 Years
      42 mins ago

      I would if I wasn't using a free hit!

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    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      42 mins ago

      Same here.

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    4. Conners
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Any plan to bring in Palmer, or do you already own him?

      I can get to Rogers with free transfers, but would need to WC to get Palmer in.

      Decisions...

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        24 mins ago

        I’m saving trades!

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        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Probably wise. I just get tempted too easily.

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    5. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      I would TC Haaland if I owed Haaland

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      1. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        But will have to TC Kinsky instead

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  2. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    53 mins ago

    Finding a decent single or rotating keeper(s) is proving to be the biggest bug in my W.C. team. I was set on Raya but now also want Saka and not prepared to lose the value of either Calafiore or Konsa. Why no love for Donnarumma as a set and forget keeper? Would negate the perils of uncertainty with other City defensive assets?

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think the issue is that he rarely hits the saves or bonus thresholds, and City have an annoying habit of conceding odd goals.

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Verbruggen Tzolakis for me: Verbruggen (good for CS) in Brighton's easiest games, Tzolakis (save points) in the others

      Also lets us see over time if Tzolakis turns out to be like a Dyche keeper

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  3. YoungPretender
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Any thoughts on Khalaili? I’m playing a draft league and he’s available. Very good defcon numbers in the opening two games despite reduced minutes. Looks to have good attacking threat.

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    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      22 mins ago

      Soz. Hasn't crossed my radar at all as yet.

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    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Great pick

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    3. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      19 mins ago

      Having looked. I would still be going for Canvot who has nicely also dropped in price :).

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  4. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    Good afternoon all,

    My team doesn’t look nice this week with triple Sunderland, double Arsenal defence vs Chelsea and rodon injured. I used two frees to do the Bruno / Haaland swap but i think now I am leaning towards deciding between the below, what do you think:

    A) play free hit. Would then mean either wildcard next week, or use 2 transfer to get in palmer
    B) wildcard this week and sort everything, however will be playing with Chelsea vs Arsenal still.

    Current team
    Verbruggen
    White / Calafiori / Ballard
    Semenyo / tzolis / le fee / mbuemo
    Haaland / Isak / Thiago

    Lammens / Hume / slater / rodon

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    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      19 mins ago

      Just W.C. You will want the same players in the next few weeks but won't be able to afford then. Get your transfers back too for later use

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    2. Tabone
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'm free hitting and then wildcarding in the next couple weeks. I think it works great w the fixtures.

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      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Just W.C. now. Save the F.H. for later.... You will find better use of it later I would wager.

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  5. Fuddled FC
    • 14 Years
    49 mins ago

    which would you do?

    a) Tzolis & Maguire > Foden & Dedic/Ajer
    b) Mbeumo & Maguire > Cherki & Hall
    c) Mbeumo & Tzolis & Maguire > Cherki & Sangare & Gvard (-4)

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

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    2. Tabone
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      A sounds great. But why get Foden over cherki anyway? Think his worth the extra money?
      Also find c tempting

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      1. ebb2sparky
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        I suspect cherki is unaffordable unless selling Mbeumo.
        I'd go with A from that list

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    3. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      B... Then Cherki to Rogers next week.

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  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    When are you using your TC chip?

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      47 mins ago

      This week

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      1. ebb2sparky
        • 15 Years
        42 mins ago

        Same here

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        1. GoonerSteve
          • 16 Years
          37 mins ago

          A wise move. Probably should have done the same myself.

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      GW3.

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    3. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      This week

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    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Thanks

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  7. ebb2sparky
    • 15 Years
    42 mins ago

    Sorry for the boring post but really interested in opinions. I plan to TC Haaland this week but ideally would have another city player too. Current team (2FT 0 itb):
    Kinsky
    Cala, White, Shaw (Konsa, Thomas)
    Bruno, Mbeumo, Wirtz, Tzolis (Slater)
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL

    Options are:
    1) Shaw and Tzolis to Egan and Foden
    2) Konsa and Mbeumo to De Cuyper and Cherki
    3) Roll and have 3ft next week

    2 feels too knee jerky so leaning towards 1. Would probably mean starting Egan though since not sure I want triple arsenal defence v chelsea (particularly given one is konsa).

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      3

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    2. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      37 mins ago

      Very tricky, Sparky. Option 1 is probably my favourite, but Foden is a slight gamble. I think it is between 1 and 3 but as you know, I have gone for Cherki personally.

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    3. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      35 mins ago

      Mbeumo to Cherki and then to Rogers next week..

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      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        34 mins ago

        Or even better WIRTZ to Cherki .

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        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          9 mins ago

          Oh you cant as Cherki has risen to 7.6 🙁

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          1. ebb2sparky
            • 15 Years
            2 mins ago

            He's 7.7 and I have 4 arsenal so could do it together with Konsa to Egan. But I think i should give Wirtz 2 more games (ips, FUL).
            I'll probably sell mbeumo for rogers next week

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      2. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        30 mins ago

        This could be a great shout.

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  8. Mr. O'Connell
    • 14 Years
    42 mins ago

    Is Lewis-Potter nailed? 5m def in Fan Team - looks like a steal if so

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nah, Diouf lurking.

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  9. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    40 mins ago

    These wildcard drafts are good but I prefer a cheaper bench. Here is my current draft:

    Verbruggen (Steele)
    Calafiori, Hall, De Cuyper (Egan, Diop)
    Bruno F, Palmer, Cherki, Sangare (Slater)
    Haaland, Pedro, Wissa

    0.1itb.

    I then would move Cherki to Rogers for Hull and the good fixture run that follows. De Cuyper would become Konsa when his minutes look more secure, giving me the Arsenal double up in defence.

    Am I better off spreading the funds more?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      I think I have seen about 10 versions of your WC in the last couple of days lol looks good. I just think planning a transfer on the back of a WC is a bad idea, but that's just me

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        28 mins ago

        Yes I have been pretty relentless with my posts, sorry. I know what you mean about booking in a transfer but I think both Cherki and De Cuyper are great picks short term, but riskier longer term. Rogers should play most games and if Konsa wins a place in the starting 11 he becomes too tempting.

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    2. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      33 mins ago

      I wouldn't bother spreading funds given you've already used your BB and have plans for the risks (I.e De Cuyper and Cherki).

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        24 mins ago

        I like the look of Ajer and could bring him in if I swapped Hall for Dedic. But then I would bench one of them anyway, and current thinking is focus on starting 11 and use transfers if needed to replace benched or underperforming players.

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    3. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      31 mins ago

      Bench too light especially as De Cuyper is no longer nailed.

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        27 mins ago

        Is De Cuyper not nailed? Will he not move to left back (like last season) when Mitoma returns?

        Either way, there are a few options I could swap him to if he starts getting benched. Konsa and Ajer immediately spring to mind.

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        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          26 mins ago

          Kadioglu is the nailed left back

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          1. GoonerSteve
            • 16 Years
            23 mins ago

            Hi Ze. De Cuyper is nailed short term though right? Likely to swap him for Konsa in the coming weeks.

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            1. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              21 mins ago

              Hi Steve! I'm not up to date on this, sorry

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            2. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              20 mins ago

              But I'm keeping De Cuyper for as long as I can

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              1. GoonerSteve
                • 16 Years
                3 mins ago

                He seems a great pick while OOP, that's for sure.

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    4. Nutmeg Ninja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Good squad and plan.

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        22 mins ago

        Thanks buddy.

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  10. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Anyone else keeping the faith in Tzolis?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      If I dont use FH/WC, yes. Dont think Eze will be any better.

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Eze looked good when he came on against Aston Villa and had a big part to play in our winning goal...

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    2. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      35 mins ago

      If I follow your advice above then yes but not sure i'll be able to resist getting a city midfielder!

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    3. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Yeah I think so.

      I'm WCing in 4 so just doesn't seem worth a FT. He can easily do damage from the bench too against a leaky Chelsea team.

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    4. Nutmeg Ninja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      100%. Not buying into the overreaction after one rough half. He's a top player and key to the best team in the Prem's attack

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  11. MEGPAL
    • 14 Years
    37 mins ago

    Any Brighton fans here, is De Cupyer safe for the next 2 games? Unsure whether the new winger may replace him…

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  12. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Anyone in here getting in Daniel Munoz - yay or nay?!

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      not interested in Forest defense

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      1. ebb2sparky
        • 15 Years
        30 mins ago

        Interesting take. I think Forest will have a good season and glassner loves munoz. I might well buy him when I WC

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        1. GoonerSteve
          • 16 Years
          22 mins ago

          I am nervous about having sold N.Williams. Fingers crossed Hall is the better bet.

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    2. Malkmus
      • 15 Years
      30 mins ago

      Not yet

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  13. Malkmus
    • 15 Years
    30 mins ago

    A’noon all. Any thoughts on this wc team ? 0.2 itb

    Verb (Steele)
    Cala- De Kuyper - Hall (Ajayi, Thomas)
    Bruno - Palmer - Cherki - Sangare (Slater)
    Haaland - JP - Wissa

    Ta

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    1. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Looks nice. Shame to block Brighton out but you might have to sell De Kuyper at some point anyway. Is Ajayi better than Egan? Maybe save the 0.1 unless you got Ajayi at 4.0. DCs will win out over attacking returns for 4.0 Hull defenders, you'd think.

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      1. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        That said I know nothing about Hull, so maybe Egan isn't as nailed. I wouldn't know

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      2. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        20 mins ago

        Egan looks better than Ayaji, based on defcon potential. I have Ajayi on wildcard currently, as went for him ahead of the price rise, but will likely switch for Egan.

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    2. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      18 mins ago

      I have the exact same wc team but Egan and Diop instead of Ajayi and Thomas. I may swap Diop for Thomas but I heard rumours his minutes are not secure with Pinnock coming in.

      I think it is a great team personally 🙂

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      1. Malkmus
        • 15 Years
        12 mins ago

        Thanks both. Bought Ajayi at 4.0 so just holding for the price rise really.
        Interesting about Thomas, I’ll look into that.

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        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          This almost made me keep Kayode over Ajer on WC2

          If he doesn't rise tonight, just get the DC lad on WC instead. You might need him sooner than anticipated

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          1. Malkmus
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Ok thanks

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    3. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      16 mins ago

      I will have 8 of those on WC

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      1. Malkmus
        • 15 Years
        12 mins ago

        Thanks

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  14. cescpistols1
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which transfers do you recommend? 2FT, 0.0 ITB. BB1 already played.

    A. Rodon + Aina -> Thiaw + Thomas
    B. Rodon + Aina -> Cash/Maatsen + Dedic & bench Rogers
    C. Rodon + Aina -> Cash/Maatsen/Dedic + Konsa (bench him this week)
    C. Rodon -> Konsa & roll the other FT
    D. Rodon -> Dedic & roll the other FT

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Shaw RODON
    Semenyo Mbeumo Rogers M.Sangaré
    Haaland (TC) Isak J.Pedro

    Kinsky Tzolis AINA Davis

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  15. Nomadic Spurs
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    I like to wildcard when there's money to be made.

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    1. Nomadic Spurs
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Which means you need to use it early in the week.

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        21 mins ago

        Agreed. I am on wildcard now but I missed the Wissa price rise annoyingly.

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      2. ebb2sparky
        • 15 Years
        20 mins ago

        IMO if you are currently 'umming and ahhing over whether to use your Wildcard in Gameweek 3' you might as well give up now!

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  16. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    24 mins ago

    I've decided I'm rolling this week, then with 3FT's I can get Rogers in for Dorgu next week. Kerkez>Konsa and a 4.0m keeper in...

    Kinsky
    Gvardiol Calafiori Kerkez
    Bruno Mbuemo Szos Dorgu
    Haaland(tc) Pedro DCL

    Rushworth Slater Thomas VEwijk

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    1. Nutmeg Ninja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Do you expect Dorgu to start?

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      1. Nutmeg Ninja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        I don't think Dorgu to Schade to attack a good fixture is a wrong play. But I am a more aggressive manager.

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  17. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Can I get some advice on next moves here please?

    Verbruggen
    Muharemovic / califori / Ajer
    Bruno / Odegaard / Semenyo / Sangare
    Brobbey / Pedro / Haaland

    Bench: Dubravka, Tzolis, Shaw, Diop

    A. Wildcard
    B. Tzolis to Eze
    C. Tzolis to Elanga
    D. Anything else
    E. Hold

    0itb 1FT

    Thanks!

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    1. Nutmeg Ninja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Probably a hold as you were priced out of Brobbey > Wissa

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      1. Nutmeg Ninja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        I would start Tzolis over Brobbey

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    2. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      E

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  18. Dazzrb
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sangare or Gross?

    Going to be transferring Tzolis out this week

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      DCs first

      Probably too early to sell Tzolis

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  19. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Odegaard not showing up in wildcards

    Was he that bad vs Villa?

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  20. Fred the Red
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    On WC, go with Hall or De Cuyper?

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Im on hall

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  21. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Helloo. Good to goo?

    Kinsky (nfo)
    Gabriel, Calafiori, White (CHE) | O'Reilly (COV)
    Bruno[c], Mbue (eve) | Semen[v] (COV) | Szob (ips) | Schade (SUN)
    Thiago (SUN)

    Palmer | Pedro (ars), Konsa (CHE) | Egeli (LIV)

    2FTs. 0.0 ITB

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    1. Nutmeg Ninja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      g2g, respect the quad ARS

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    2. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      needs more arsenal

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    3. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just the triple arsenal defence? Poor Konsa!

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  22. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    12 mins ago

    sky report ,rice trained,guimares and mosquera didnt today

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  23. Traction Engine Foot
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Sam Blitz on Twatter says Mosquera not seen in training today.

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  24. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team:

    Verbruggen
    Califori / Ajer / Konsa
    Odegaard / Palmer / Bruno / Cherki / Sangare
    J.Pedro / Haaland

    Bench: Dubravka, Ajayi, Diop, 4.5 striker

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    1. Roshen
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      don't like Odegaard but good team overall

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      1. Klip Klopp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        I could do Elanga instead of Odegaard and have more money for my defenders or bench striker?

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      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Why though? What changed in GW2 that overturned GW1 and Community Shield?

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        1. Roshen
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          it's about whole last season, not 3 random matches

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          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            And not the seasons before?

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          2. Nutmeg Ninja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            You are disproving your own point...1 game doesn't define him when he finally looks fit and crucial to ARS attack

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  25. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 min ago

    Kinsky Verbruggen
    Calafiori Gvardiol Shaw* 4.0* 4.0
    Bruno Mbeumo Schade Tzolis* Le Fée*
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Which sounds best if trying to keep hold of WC until at least GW5?

    A. Tzolis + Le Fée > Foden + Gomez, and GW4, Mbeumo + Schade > Palmer (C) + Slater (Full cover but -8 in hits)

    B. Tzolis + Le Fée > Cherki + Slater (no Palmer for GW4)

    C. Tzolis + Shaw > Sangaré + De Cuyper, followed by Mbeumo + Le Fée > Palmer + Slater (no Cherki/Foden)

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