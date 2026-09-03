Is it possible to have ALL of Haaland, Palmer + Bruno in an FPL squad?

Many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are deliberating over which two of Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), Erling Haaland (£15.5m) and Cole Palmer (£9.6m) to include in their squads for the weeks ahead.

But is it possible to accommodate all three without compromising the team elsewhere?

We’ve attempted it in this draft…

PALMER, HAALAND + BRUNO DRAFT

The emergence of the cut-price Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) is a great place to start. Way cheaper than Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) and even David Raya (£6.0m), these are the kinds of sensible compromises needed for a ‘threemium’ team that hopefully won’t do too much damage.

Amar Dedic (£4.5m) and Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) are in the same envelope. Dedic has three assists in his last two competitive matches, while Ajer is one of just four defenders who have banked DefCon points in both Gameweeks so far:

It’s not a bad rotation between the two, either, should you wish to only field one:

Concessions further forward include a £5.5m forward instead of one plucked from the £6.0m pool. Everton striker Thierno Barry (£5.5m), who looks to have been the biggest winner of all on deadline day, has his merits, however, as well as a very nice run over the next four Gameweeks.

He, along with Brighton’s Pascal Gross (£5.5m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m), may inherit/have inherited spot-kicks following some of their teammates’ summer departures.