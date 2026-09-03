Rodon + Gruev: Leeds injury latest for FPL Gameweek 3

Leeds United defender Joe Rodon will be out for eight-to-10 weeks with the hamstring injury he sustained in Gameweek 2.

This was confirmed by Daniel Farke during Thursday’s press conference.

“Yes, bad news! Joe [Rodon] has a hamstring injury. He will be out for, at the moment, eight to 10 weeks, so he will definitely not play before the next international break” – Daniel Farke

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 3

Gabriel Gudmundsson and Ilia Gruev have had absences of contrasting lengths, but both are back in training now, and indeed the former was among the substitutes last weekend.