Home Page Exclusions

Rodon + Gruev: Leeds injury latest for FPL Gameweek 3

3 September 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Leeds United defender Joe Rodon will be out for eight-to-10 weeks with the hamstring injury he sustained in Gameweek 2.

This was confirmed by Daniel Farke during Thursday’s press conference.

“Yes, bad news! Joe [Rodon] has a hamstring injury. He will be out for, at the moment, eight to 10 weeks, so he will definitely not play before the next international break” – Daniel Farke

Gabriel Gudmundsson and Ilia Gruev have had absences of contrasting lengths, but both are back in training now, and indeed the former was among the substitutes last weekend.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.