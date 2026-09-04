Doku, Enzo, Nunes: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 3

Jeremy Doku (calf) remains out for Manchester City, but Matheus Nunes, who was described as “still not 100%” by Enzo Maresca last week, returns.

“Jeremy is still out. Matheus is back, he will be with us tomorrow.” – Enzo Maresca

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Speaking on Friday, Maresca also confirmed that Enzo Fernandez can start, if called upon.

“Enzo is ready, yes. “I know Enzo quite well. I know what he can bring to the team. He’s a winner, has a winner mentality. He knows how to win: World Cup, Club World Cup.” – Enzo Maresca on Enzo Fernandez

The City boss had plenty of positive things to say about Iliman Ndiaye, too.

“He’s so good. In the last few days, you can see already how good he is in terms of one-v-one, in terms of the last third, inside the box. I’m very happy to have him with us.” – Enzo Maresca on Iliman Ndiaye

Maresca was grilled on the lack of a natural backup for Erling Haaland but highlighted the other available options.