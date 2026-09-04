FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 3

FPL Challenge – a different twist on the traditional Fantasy Premier League game – returns for Gameweek 3.

Each week comes with its own rules, which can completely change the players we target every week.

Here, Louis runs through his top tips and best picks for the Gameweek 3 Challenge before revealing his own team.

While the FPL deadline has passed, you can still enter Challenge teams right up until kick-off!

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

GOALKEEPERS

Goalkeepers are very unlikely to score or assist, so focusing on clean-sheet potential could be the best approach. According to our projections, Brentford rank second overall. The Bees face an unconvincing Sunderland side next, making Caoimhín Kelleher a great option.

Manchester City top the clean-sheet projections ahead of their meeting with promoted Coventry. That makes Gianluigi Donnarumma another standout pick, although many Challengers may prefer to use their one City selection on an attacker.

Rather than backing an Arsenal attacker against Chelsea, Challengers could simply opt for David Raya. The Blues have been in exceptional attacking form, but Arsenal still have a 38% chance of keeping a clean sheet.

Alisson Becker, Bart Verbruggen, Bernd Leno and Zion Suzuki are among the other excellent alternatives.

DEFENDERS

Challengers may struggle to overlook Maxim De Cuyper after his recent performances, especially considering the framework of the Challenge. De Cuyper has been playing out of position on the wing, where he has managed two goals and an assist in all competitions.

Manchester City defenders also offer huge potential against Coventry, with both attacking returns and a clean sheet on the cards. Josko Gvardiol has registered a goal contribution in each of his opening two matches, while team-mate Nico O’Reilly could play out of position in midfield.

Malick Thiaw is another excellent option. Newcastle host Bournemouth after keeping a clean sheet against Spurs last time out. The centre-back also netted four times last season, adding some goal threat to his appeal.

There are plenty of other options to consider, including Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Arsenal duo Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel.

MIDFIELDERS

If you’re backing against Erling Haaland this week, then opting for a high-upside midfielder like Rayan Cherki could be your best bet. The Frenchman lit up Gameweek 2 with a brace and could seriously punish a poor-looking Coventry City side.

Alternatively, team-mate Phil Foden catches the eye. Foden may not have scored in his previous match, but he registered two assists and missed a good opportunity in front of goal. Considering either player would mean keeping a close eye on the line-ups to make sure they start.

Bruno Fernandes remains in contention, too. Manchester United put five past Ipswich Town in Gameweek 2 and, although Everton are tougher opposition on paper, they have conceded more expected goals than most so far. That could give Fernandes the platform to continue his form.

There is an abundance of midfield options this week. Dominik Szoboszlai faces Ipswich, Nottingham Forest penalty-taker Morgan Gibbs-White takes on Spurs, while Bukayo Saka carries good form into the London derby against a leaky Chelsea defence.

FORWARDS

No side is projected to score more goals than Manchester City this week, while no player is projected to produce more attacking returns than Erling Haaland. You could risk going without him, but you can expect the Norwegian to be a highly captained player this week.

Taking those same projections into account, Newcastle could also enjoy attacking success at home to Bournemouth. Their most convincing option up front is Yoane Wissa, who has returned in both of his opening two matches.

Liverpool have scored twice in each of their first two games, so that run could continue away to Ipswich. Leading the line is Alexander Isak, who will be hoping to make it back-to-back Premier League goals.

Brentford’s Igor Thiago and new Aston Villa signing Nicolas Jackson could also have potential in their respective matches.

TEAM REVEAL

NOTES