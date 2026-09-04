FPL Challenge

FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 3

4 September 2026 134 comments
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FPL Challenge – a different twist on the traditional Fantasy Premier League game – returns for Gameweek 3.

Each week comes with its own rules, which can completely change the players we target every week.

Here, Louis runs through his top tips and best picks for the Gameweek 3 Challenge before revealing his own team.

While the FPL deadline has passed, you can still enter Challenge teams right up until kick-off!

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

GOALKEEPERS

Goalkeepers are very unlikely to score or assist, so focusing on clean-sheet potential could be the best approach. According to our projections, Brentford rank second overall. The Bees face an unconvincing Sunderland side next, making Caoimhín Kelleher a great option.

Manchester City top the clean-sheet projections ahead of their meeting with promoted Coventry. That makes Gianluigi Donnarumma another standout pick, although many Challengers may prefer to use their one City selection on an attacker.

Rather than backing an Arsenal attacker against Chelsea, Challengers could simply opt for David Raya. The Blues have been in exceptional attacking form, but Arsenal still have a 38% chance of keeping a clean sheet.

Alisson Becker, Bart Verbruggen, Bernd Leno and Zion Suzuki are among the other excellent alternatives.

DEFENDERS

Challengers may struggle to overlook Maxim De Cuyper after his recent performances, especially considering the framework of the Challenge. De Cuyper has been playing out of position on the wing, where he has managed two goals and an assist in all competitions.

Manchester City defenders also offer huge potential against Coventry, with both attacking returns and a clean sheet on the cards. Josko Gvardiol has registered a goal contribution in each of his opening two matches, while team-mate Nico O’Reilly could play out of position in midfield.

Malick Thiaw is another excellent option. Newcastle host Bournemouth after keeping a clean sheet against Spurs last time out. The centre-back also netted four times last season, adding some goal threat to his appeal.

There are plenty of other options to consider, including Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Arsenal duo Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel.

MIDFIELDERS

If you’re backing against Erling Haaland this week, then opting for a high-upside midfielder like Rayan Cherki could be your best bet. The Frenchman lit up Gameweek 2 with a brace and could seriously punish a poor-looking Coventry City side.

Alternatively, team-mate Phil Foden catches the eye. Foden may not have scored in his previous match, but he registered two assists and missed a good opportunity in front of goal. Considering either player would mean keeping a close eye on the line-ups to make sure they start.

Bruno Fernandes remains in contention, too. Manchester United put five past Ipswich Town in Gameweek 2 and, although Everton are tougher opposition on paper, they have conceded more expected goals than most so far. That could give Fernandes the platform to continue his form.

There is an abundance of midfield options this week. Dominik Szoboszlai faces Ipswich, Nottingham Forest penalty-taker Morgan Gibbs-White takes on Spurs, while Bukayo Saka carries good form into the London derby against a leaky Chelsea defence.

FORWARDS

No side is projected to score more goals than Manchester City this week, while no player is projected to produce more attacking returns than Erling Haaland. You could risk going without him, but you can expect the Norwegian to be a highly captained player this week.

Taking those same projections into account, Newcastle could also enjoy attacking success at home to Bournemouth. Their most convincing option up front is Yoane Wissa, who has returned in both of his opening two matches.

Liverpool have scored twice in each of their first two games, so that run could continue away to Ipswich. Leading the line is Alexander Isak, who will be hoping to make it back-to-back Premier League goals.

Brentford’s Igor Thiago and new Aston Villa signing Nicolas Jackson could also have potential in their respective matches.

TEAM REVEAL

NOTES

  • The team picks itself in a lot of respects. Caoimhín Kelleher seems like the obvious option in goal, while Maxim De Cuyper has been too good to ignore ahead of Brighton’s meeting with Leeds.
  • I’d rather have Bruno Fernandes than go without him, so he makes the cut for now. That is one area of the team that could still change, though.
  • Erling Haaland is nailed as my captain. I think he could go big this week, while Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa also appeal for their respective matches.
  • Morgan Gibbs-White is another player I like this week, along with Dominik Szoboszlai and potentially Bukayo Saka.
  • Good luck!
134 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    LTFPL Andy saying he didn’t change his Wildcard with a minute to go because he’d get complaints?

    What? How? Why?

    Who cares it’s your team!

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    1. EffPeeEll
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Doesn't want unsubscribers I guess.
      It's a free to play game in any case.
      Treat it as such, and chill the **** out

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Ok but:

        1) I highly doubt people would unsubscribe over that.

        And
        2) Why would they be annoyed that that anyway?

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        1. Deulofail
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          He compulsively states that he has the right to change his team/mind. Nothing against him, and I wasn't watching, but that feels like him trying to build an excuse for why he didn't do the thing that was best for his team/points.

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          1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
            • 9 Years
            34 mins ago

            But it was his quote about not doing it and backing out because viewers will be annoyed.

            Please don’t tell me they would be annoyed because they don’t have time to copy….

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            1. Deulofail
              • 10 Years
              17 mins ago

              A minority would be annoyed for various reasons, no doubt, but Andy makes plenty of last-minute decisions, so it's weird that he would use this line this time. I guess it;s more about him and his decision than about the audience

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              1. Deulofail
                • 10 Years
                12 mins ago

                Maybe trying to make it look like he might do something different to what sounds like a standard CC/FPLE Review team, but coming up with a reason why he can't... so that he can keep his safe, boring team...?

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                1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
                  • 9 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Sounds about right. He even said Saka is such a good differential but still backed out

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        2. EffPeeEll
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          They go ballistic the sad sacks.
          Mark Sutherns did a last minute move some time ago, having inside knowledge or perceived that way by the proles and it caused a right pen and ink. Az had to defend his captain with a shield, sutherns went into semi recluse lol

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          1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            What’s the actual reason though? Because they don’t have time to copy?

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            1. EffPeeEll
              • 6 Years
              59 mins ago

              Whatsapp group?

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            2. Deulofail
              • 10 Years
              55 mins ago

              On that occasion, I think there were multiple content creators making the same decision at the last minute without announcing it, so people figured they all had extra information, perhaps disseminated through a joint CC whatsapp group. iirc

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              1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Oh ok decisions which clearly indicate a leak are a bit different to him changing his mind on a group of 2-3 player combinations on WC, which he should definitely be able to do without ‘annoying’ viewers.

                The example you speak of sounds more like benching an expensive asset in light of a leak or changing captain based off of it, which becomes obvious it’s from a leak anyway.

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I just had a scroll through some content creators streams on YouTube and 5 of them wildcarding this week have the SAME team.

      Assume it is FPL Review they follow blindly?

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        No idea, how’s it fun copying everyone is what gets me 😆

        Meanwhile I’ve been sat here snuggly with Palmer since the start because I’m not afraid to be different.

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      2. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Did any of them have Haaland?

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        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          29 mins ago

          All of them. None had Bruno iirc

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          1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
            • 9 Years
            27 mins ago

            I’ve got Haaland, Bruno and Palmer since the start 😎

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            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 13 Years
              23 mins ago

              Aren’t you just the best!

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              1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
                • 9 Years
                22 mins ago

                No because I don’t have Joao Pedro 😆

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                1. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 13 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  😆

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                  1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Will have next week though of course, and for free and WC still in pocket

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      3. EffPeeEll
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        50 % will have triple captained Erland.

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    3. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      That's not exactly what he said

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        He basically muttered words to that effect, you could see in his face he wanted to do it but backed out whilst indicating that reason.
        Madness.

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        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          He said it crossed his mind people would say/think that but that was not why he didn't do it

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          1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Without YT he’d have done it 100%

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            1. Mambino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              I'm not saying whether he would or wouldn't - just pointing out that it is not what he said. I've no idea what was he was actually thinking.

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              1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Big facial expression told me “I want to do it but I’m not because of the potential backlash I’ll get on here if I do”

                Like he’s imprisoned by his viewership.

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                1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  *His not big

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    4. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      Remember that he does this as a full time job, so keeping his subscribers happy is more important to him than his actual team

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        I get that but wow didn’t realise he earned enough for it to be a full time thing, that’s mad.

        But what I’m asking is why would they be annoyed at that.

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        1. Utopsis
          • 6 Years
          26 mins ago

          As panda says below, people copy him. He has someone that copied him EVERY GW last season and was literally the exact same rank as him in GW34 or so. He had to make a last minute change in a GW to finally shake the guy 😀

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          1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            How sad 😆

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    5. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      50 mins ago

      Some people want to copy him and some accuse him of making last minute changes on purpose to create suspense. Most of the comments are from Virg on his burner accounts.

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      1. Utopsis
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hahaha

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    6. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Just watched it, and you have made a mountain out of a molehill. You would make a great content creator

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        It wasn’t right near the end maybe 4-5 minutes before deadline you can see him ummimg and arring, it was more his facial expression as to what he said though.
        100% didn’t go with his gut because of backlash or to be safely boring.

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        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          2:04:00 onwards

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          1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            (After deadline passed but before end of stream)

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    7. have you seen cyan
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Andy is one of the most boring thin skinned FPL youtubers. FPL Ryan has to be the most annoying though, the guy cant stop screaming and shouting.

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      1. EffPeeEll
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        FPL Harry is the most boring, shirley?
        he could send a glass eye to sleep.

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        1. have you seen cyan
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          There's a lot of touch competition, you're right.

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          1. have you seen cyan
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            tough*

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  2. Shark Team
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Went Egan over De Cuyper let’s see…

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Defcons for the win

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    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      I was close to Maguire + DCL > Egan + Wissa

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    3. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      I did the opposite. Egan 1st sub. Good luck.

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  3. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Now to decide whether to FH, WC or use 3 transfers to get Palmer and co.

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Will probably only use 2 to be fair.

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  4. HD7
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Anybody bought Elanga?

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    1. adstomko
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Nope, I opted for Elanga strategy

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      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        lol. Tip of the hat

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    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yes

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      1. HD7
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        It was between him and Gross for me. I wasnt sure if Tzolis keeps his starting place. How about you, who did you sell?

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  5. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    TC Haaland
    Semenyo
    Cherki

    Let’s go! We shall feast baby!

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  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    It's 2136, after the remarkable breakthrough in medical science in 2055 where many people doubled their longevity...

    FPL Virg is still asking Tom for a RMT surgery, week to week, will his persistence payoff or should he accept the indeterminate sentence is a lifetime one?

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  7. Nutmeg Ninja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    GW3 Predictions:

    IPS 1 LIV 3
    NEW 1 BOU 1
    BRE 3 SUN 0
    BHA 2 LEE 0
    FUL 0 CRY 0
    MCI 2 COV 0
    NOT 1 TOT 2
    HUL 0 AVL 1
    EVE 2 MUN 2
    ARS 2 CHE 0

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    1. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Ipswich 2-1 Liverpool

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  8. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Ready for the next deadline. Hurry up!

    A) White + Mbuemo + Thiago > Munoz + Palmer + Wissa (0.4 ITB on current prices)
    B) Nooo, don't be splurging all yer hard-saved free transfers

    Kinsky (Palmer)
    Gabriel Calafiori White O'Reilly (Konsa)
    Bruno Mbuemo Semenyo Szoboszlai Schade
    Thiago (Pedro, Egeli)

    3FTs. 0.0 ITB

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    1. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Sorry, next deadline the lineup would be maybe

      Kinsky (Palmer)
      Gabriel Calafiori White O'Reilly Konsa
      Bruno Semenyo Szoboszlai (Schade, Mbuemo)
      Thiago Pedro (Egeli)

      Apology accepted

      Thanks

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      After Thiago missed two more penalties, I'd definitely get him out, and Mbuemo is obvious after his 12 match ban. I wouldn't take White out after his two goals, CS and 3 bonus though.

      (Or just wait and see...)

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      1. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        (I have no choice)

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        1. 17th Time Lucky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          In that case, Munoz straight in feels like a gamble, although your team can clearly handle it if he didn't get first team for a week or two. The other two moves look good too. I'd say go for it

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  9. adstomko
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Wildcarders, I wish you the best of luck with no AFCON transfers, potential postponements, possible Haaland injury/rest, for 30 weeks.

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      lol overreaction. most of us WCers will have 3 FTs next week

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      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        16 mins ago

        Only two FTs at most next week for those who have played a wildcard already, since the wildcard counts as a FT.

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    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      52 mins ago

      Good thing it’s not for 30 weeks

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        And that there’s no AFCON

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        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 14 Years
          16 mins ago

          Not that I wildcarded or anything though 😆

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    3. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Thanks. It'll be fine.

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    4. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      51 mins ago

      I have not WC myself but I really do think this is less of an issue now you can roll up to 5 FTs

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      1. adstomko
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        People said that last year, but most people used their free 5 FTs around Christmas time solely due to injuries.

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        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          I'm not saying it is not an issue at all, just that it is less of an issue - I don't think that can be disputed

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    5. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Thanks, not to worried

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  10. LarryDuff
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Szobo not playing rb. Part of a pivot

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Amazing how the first 3 words of this sentence impacted my heart rate.

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      1. LarryDuff
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        My bad lol

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      2. Feanor
        • 17 Years
        15 mins ago

        Haaland out of the team

        bus first

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      3. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Ha ha - I did the same!

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    2. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      22 mins ago

      I went with KDH on WC so I can afford to do Cherki to Palmer next week

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  11. Vazza
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Andy FPL has copied Pras’ team again!!! So pathetic.

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      It’s FPL Review’s team mate.

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        Embarrassing that they just let an AI site pick their team for them. FPL content creation is becoming a joke

        No-one plays their own game anymore

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        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          • 9 Years
          21 mins ago

          I do 🙂

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          1. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            20 mins ago

            Are you a content creator?

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            1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              I’m tempted to start, will certainly be different either way like I am now!

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              1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                Technically I do create content, just not fpl content

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Who are these fkers you speak of?

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        This ^^

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    3. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      What did we want to change but didn’t?

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    4. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Who’s Pras

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  12. Nickyboy
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I may have missed the deadline as my brain was still on European time, oops

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    1. Nickyboy
      • 15 Years
      16 mins ago

      I guess when Coventry pull off a shock win I'll be laughing (and be one FT or one chip better off)

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      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        We both know that won't happen

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      2. Nickyboy
        • 15 Years
        14 mins ago

        I can't remember / see what my final team was as the game is locked 🙂

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  13. Nutmeg Ninja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Araujo RB

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  14. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Ipswich: Scherpen, O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Lukic, Palacios, Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda, Emersonn

    Subs: Walton, Furlong, Kipre, Ouattara, Florentino, Nunez, McAteer, Clarke, Flemming

    Liverpool: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Wirtz; Munoz, Isak, Gakpo

    Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Tsimikas, Barcola, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Koumas, Ngumoha

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    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 15 Years
      29 mins ago

      Ipswich will score against that defence

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      cheers

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    3. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      How Greaves is getting PL game time, I will never know

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Are you aggreaved?

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        1. Utopsis
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Mostly greaveing

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    4. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Frimpong owners 🙁

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  15. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Oh no I’ve accidentally started Leif Davis!

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Would’ve done no harm last week

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah he’s not scoring this week

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  16. Fifa las vegas
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Barcola bandwagon to start tonight?

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    1. adstomko
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Next week

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    2. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      He will need space for that to happen

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  17. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    no attack will get past araujo, jacquet, vvd man mountains

    vvd 200 point season locked in 😉

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    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      You drunk already?

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      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        just now

        will start when ipswich have scored their first 3 minutes in

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    2. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      VVD aruajo both have the turning arc of a 10 ton trailer - jinky players will run rings around them

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  18. Free Hat
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Everyone is free to play their own game ofcourse,
    but benching a Palmer over a 5.5 defcon midfielder will never be in my thoughts...ever.

    *Maybe thats why I will never win this thing

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      The game is about enjoyment not winning just to pretend you knew what you were doing all along with no luck involved.

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Doesn’t that show everything that’s currently wrong with FPL?…

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      1. Free Hat
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Perhaps. I see the merit in defcon, especially with defenders. But I will always choose an attacking mid or forward to a defcon midfielder.
        Even if its away to the best defence.
        (And not that Chelsea is a poor attack either...)

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  19. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 15 Years
    57 mins ago

    Bottom of the table clash tonight yawn

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  20. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    56 mins ago

    Will Muñoz at Forest interest you at some point?

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      As soon as he starts his first match, I’ll be looking for a way to get him in

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    2. adstomko
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes, but I think Murillo & Milenković could become better value

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    3. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes, most definitely

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  21. #1 Arne Engels Fan
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    duh duh duh duh duh duh duh duh, Maeda!

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    1. adstomko
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Are you LASKing him for a favour?

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  22. paulojdsc
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Tonight at least 4 of my team players will drop in price.
    Shaw
    Le Fee
    Tzolis
    Ndiaye...
    I was trying to wait and see what they do this gw.
    Or should i sell now? Who? For whom?

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    1. paulojdsc
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Wildcard is a good option?

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  23. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    FFS predicted lineups has Yalcouye at CAM and Ayari at CM. Is this true or will it be the other way round?

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      That's where they play

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  24. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Liverpool team has no depth. Let's see how they do this season...

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  25. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    40 mins ago

    updated

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  26. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    I was planning on using transfers this week and then wildcard next week, however I’ll lose 0.5 of value this evening if I don’t press the button. Would you do it?

    Current team for GW4:

    Verbruggen
    Ballard / white / Calafiori
    Bruno / mbuemo / semenyo / tzolis
    Haaland / Isak / Thiago

    Lammens / le fee / Hume / rodon

    2fts

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  27. Ron_Swanson
    • 16 Years
    39 mins ago

    game live

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  28. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Yup Leif Davis is starting for me *sigh*

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