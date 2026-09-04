Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

4 September 2026 222 comments
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on specific players, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Chief Scout Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 3 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

222 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. dansmith1985
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    G2G?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Shaw DeCuyper
    Bruno Tzolis Cherki Szobo Gross
    Haaland(TC) Pedro

    Kinsky DCL Hume Diop

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      21 mins ago

      Gtg

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  2. Ady87
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    I am underwhelmed by all of the free hit teams I’ve seen. I refuse to believe that there isn’t a better week before the midway point that allows for a better option than SGW triple Brentford. I am going to take this week on the chin after captaining Bruno and trust my gut.

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      What's your gut telling you about TC Haaland?

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      1. Ady87
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        He’s got a home game against Ipswich and Bruno has a home game against Coventry. This week is as good as any, unless they get experimental introducing new signings/subs.

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      V unlikely to get a dgw before January and FH2.

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    3. marcus2704
      • 16 Years
      25 mins ago

      My primary reason to FH this week was to avoid the Arsenal V Chelsea fixture as I had 5 players tied up in it.

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      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Yep, this makes most sense imo
        I have a headache deciding how many of the 5 to play here!

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    4. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      There's no right or wrong.
      5 ARS/CHE players and no Haaland here...each to their own

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    5. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      It’s team dependant. I set up for it at the start of the season when going no City. Was always planned for this week. I’ve only Ajer from Brentford

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  3. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    FINAL CALL

    Best 3rd City?

    A: Foden
    B: Cherki

    TC Haaland

    1: Yes
    2: No

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Foden and No

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    2. Shteve
      • 17 Years
      22 mins ago

      B1

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    3. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      20 mins ago

      B (just looking at this week), A if holding long term

      1

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    4. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Cherki doesnt pass the ball to Haaland 🙁

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    5. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      B 1

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    6. SanchoPansa10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      A and no

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  4. Flynny
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Hi...who to start?

    A...Egan v hull

    B...maguire at everton

    I already have double united attack so if united do badly my team is compromised. Thanks

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

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  5. Ray Kinsella
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    42 mins ago

    So one decision for me. To TC Haaland or not - what are your thoughts?

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Depending on when you are going to TC and how much better that option than this GW?

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  6. timPgoodwin
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    A) Trafford + Egan
    B) Verbruggen + Ajer

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

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  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Which one?
    A. Sangare Gvardiol
    B. Foden Dedic
    C. DCL Maguire and save 2FT

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      Depends if wildcarding soon or not, B if you are

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  8. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    Would you FH out of this team?

    Verb
    Muha Maguire Calafiori
    Le Fee Gross Bruno Mbuemo
    DCL Haaland Pedro

    Kinsky Tzolis Hume Davis

    Very tempted to to try and attack the Liverpool, City and Brentford fixtures (only have Haaland out of these in original team above).

    Thanks

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      Answer hasn’t changed - le fee transfer but otherwise fine team so no

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  9. DaftPunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Pick 3 of these 4 for GW3:
    Hall
    De Cuyper
    Sangare
    Gross

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tough call and one that is likely wrong whatever

      Gross (think Leeds more likely to defend than attack)

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  10. bootsmanus
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    On a FH, last decision: Which is better?

    A) Saka / Gvardiol / Foden
    B) Cherki / NOR / MGW

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      On FH - B

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Seriously I can't decide between Saka and MGW.

      Both v good options.

      I want to watch the Arsenal v Chelsea game with an attacker so that decides it for me

      But then Semenyo v MGW?

      Flip a coin.

      Anything could happen with those players over the weekend.

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      1. toerag
        • 16 Years
        6 mins ago

        lots of this

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    3. toerag
      • 16 Years
      21 mins ago

      b

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    4. SanchoPansa10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      Many predicted line-ups have NOR benched

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not by Neale, on these esteemed pages!

        He has him in a 6 role by the looks, in the left pivot?

        I'm sure he'll be refining it across this afternoon into another Friday deadline.

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Sorry, currently in the right pivot alongside Anderson.

          Time to take a break.

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          1. ebb2sparky
            • 15 Years
            just now

            I reckon Enzo starts. IMO NOR will be left back or benched

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    5. DaftPunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      On a FH, avoiding players involved in big fixtures (e.g. Saka) is often the go-to approach, but in this instance Saka might not be a bad shout given that Chelsea's defence is still gelling.

      MGW could haul vs a poor Spurs defence.

      I think MGW has a higher ceiling than Saka this week, so option B would edge it for me. Although the Foden/Cherki decision depends on who you think will start.

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Projected goals massively favours Arsenal over Forest this weekend.

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  11. el polako
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Sold Mbuemo for MGW.

    Either genius or massive mistake.

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      What have you done with Thiago this week?

      So many midfield options.

      Good luck

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Keeping him.
        For now.

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Coin toss whether it works in the short term

      Long term is will pay off handsomely

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Hope so.
        Hope MGW will be for me who Bruno was for Man Utd last season.

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  12. FCSB
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    WC, have I got the lineup right?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Gvardiol DeCuyper
    Bruno Cherki Szoboszlai Sangare Gross
    Haaland Wissa

    Steele Pedro Dedic Konsa

    Thanks

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  13. -GK22-
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    GTG? 1FT £0.7m itb

    Verbruggen
    Muharemovic, white, Calafiori
    Bruno, Mbuemo, Sangare, Gomez, Tzolis
    Haaland (tc), DCL

    Kinsky, Pedro, Davis, Shaw

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  14. simong1
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Best option here?

    A) Maguire & Tzolis > Konsa & Foden
    B) Maguire & Tzolis > Konsa & Dedic
    C) Other option? Roll?

    Raya
    Ayer Maguire Calafiori
    Tzolis Szob Bruno Mbuemo
    DCL Haaland Pedro

    Dubravka - Slater - Diop - VanEwjik

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    1. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      How does B work?

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      1. simong1
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry..that was supposed to say Dedic & Foden

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  15. RoyaleBlue
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    One week punt:
    Lewi-Potter or Diego Gomes? (Or other 5.5 or less?)

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Gomez

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  16. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Dedic or Cash for this week only on FH?

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  17. Bleh
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Somehow ended up with 5 players from the Brighton vs Leeds game!

    Best combo?

    A. Kadioglu (Verbruggen GK)
    B. Muharemovic

    1. Gomez
    2. Wilson

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  18. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 16 Years
    12 mins ago

    best 5.5 or below midfielder

    Gross, Gomez (Although worried about Brighton once Europe begins)
    encisco
    yalcoure
    Slater
    tonali
    nico gonzalez

    Just the problem with getting Haaland I guess

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think Enciso may surprise few.

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    2. WVA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Don’t need a mid that cheap with Haaland

      Verbruggen
      Calafiori Gvardiol Konsa/any 4.5
      Bruno Cherki Szobo KDH/Tzolis etc
      Haaland Pedro DCL

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        People really want Palmer, I guess

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  19. Trippier Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Am two-minded about using 2 FTs versus WC'ing this team in GW3 - please help! Many thanks

    Verbruggen (Kinsky)
    Calafiori Maguire O-Reilly (Mosquera, O'Shea)
    B.Fernandes Mbeumo Semenyo Szoboszlai (Tzolis)
    DCL Isak J Pedro

    I could use my 2 FT to switch Isak + Fernandes > Haaland + Gross, and then TC Haaland.... or WC now
    Am tempted with FTs, but my team doesn't look as goof for GW4. If I save WC, I think I'd like to delay WC'ing until 5/6, but I'd need to save transfers GW4 and 5.

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    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      I am in a similar position, selling Isak when he plays Ipswich and Fulham seems crazy but I think long term its ok with Haaland's home fixtures as long as he's not rotated in and out

      I was going to use the first option with Isak and bruno out for Haaland and 5.5 (maybe not gross but another 5.5 or below - see my post above)

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  20. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 16 Years
    10 mins ago

    what are the thoughts on Haaland, worth it for 15.5? Or under Maresca once Europe will rotation be a factor here. Big game v porto midweek so less minutes perhaps this week. Great home fixtures to come so for c worth it but 15.5 seems so much when you can spread the funds evenly

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who do you captain when you spread your funds?

      Joao Pedro, Palmer, Bruno, Gabriel?!, anyone else?

      I think captaincy is what you pay premium for:

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      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 16 Years
        3 mins ago

        That's the issue, for example this week the c is an issue. Saka, bruno maybe but not convinced. You are right about c especially with his home games just did reasonably well without him so far

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    2. WVA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Easily worth it considering you can afford everyone else ish

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      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        it's true, only issue is my team was setup without Haaland. Bruno Isak out seems ok I guess

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  21. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which choice on Free hit:

    A) Hall, MGW and Thiago
    B) Collins, Bruno and Gross

    Thanks!

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  22. abaalan
    • 10 Years
    just now

    A. Dcl + tzolis > Barry + foden
    B. Mbeumo + tzolis > foden + Anderson
    C. Maguire + tzolis > dedic + foden
    D. Dcl + mbeumo > wissa + cherki/foden

    2ft, 0 itb

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