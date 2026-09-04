Spot the Differential

­­­FPL Gameweek 3 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

4 September 2026 36 comments
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Brentford, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace players are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

NATHAN COLLINS

­­­FPL Gameweek 3 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

  • FPL ownership: 2.3%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW3-7 fixtures: SUN | bou | CHE | avl | LIV

Brentford defender Nathan Collins (£5.5m) is our first differential pick ahead of Saturday’s home match with Sunderland.

The centre-back racked up 30 defensive contribution (DefCon) points in 2025/26, the seventh-most of any FPL defender.

He also hit the required DefCon threshold in 50% of his home matches.

Collins carries a bit of goal threat from set plays.

In fact, his total of five shots in the box so far this season is the most of any FPL defender:

A clean sheet may have eluded Brentford at Elland Road last week, but they have conceded just one goal in their first two matches.

They’ve allowed only 2.02 expected goals (xG) in that period, the third fewest of any team.

Sunderland meanwhile scored just 17 goals away from home last season. They also ranked 18th for xG on their travels.

Brentford subsequently sit second in the clean sheet odds list for Gameweek 3:

With many routes to points, plus a favourable Gameweek 3 fixture, Collins looks like a really decent differential punt, with his ownership currently just 2.3%.

“I think we’ve seen it with Nathan now. He’s growing all the time, he’s developing, his leadership skills for someone who’s so young, he keeps making strides. He leads by example on a daily basis and he’s so eager to develop his individual game, and I think that’s in a really good place.” – Keith Andrews on Nathan Collins

NICOLAS JACKSON

  • FPL ownership: 1.0%
  • Price: £6.5m
  • GW3-7 fixtures: hul | NFO | tot | BRE | new

With Aston Villa in desperate need of three points when they visit Hull City on Saturday, it may be time to take a chance on Nicolas Jackson (£6.5m).

It’s been a slow start for Unai Emery’s men, who have lost to nil against Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal.

However, Jackson’s performance in Gameweek 2 indicates that he is the man most likely to deliver.

As the focal point of the Villans’ attack, he showed some nice touches on Monday, and with better connections in the final-third, he could have been played in numerous times, even against the division’s best defensive unit.

Remember, Jackson scored 10 goals and supplied six assists in 28 Premier League starts for Chelsea in 2024/25, prior to his loan move to Bayern Munich.

As for Hull, they have taken six points from their first two matches, with wins (and clean sheets!) over Manchester United and Coventry City.

However, they have allowed 32 shots, the sixth-most of any team, with goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis (£4.6m) keeping out two Opta ‘big chances’.

Above: Hull City’s xG shots conceded map in 2026/27

Beyond Saturday’s trip to the MKM Stadium, Villa’s next few fixtures should give Jackson further opportunities to return.

Indeed, Villa sit top of the Fixture Ticker in Gameweeks 3-6, with home clashes against Nottingham Forest and Brentford, plus Tottenham Hotspur away, to come.

Certainly, with the squad bolstered by the deadline day arrivals of Ibrahim Mbaye (£6.0m) and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.5m), plus Johan Manzambi’s (£6.0m) return from injury, you’d think Villa will start putting some points on the board sooner rather than later.

ANAN KHALAILI

  • FPL ownership: 0.1%
  • Price: £5.0m
  • GW3-7 fixtures: ful | IPS | lee | NFO | bha

Owned by just 0.1% of Fantasy squads, wing-back Anan Khalaili (£5.0m) has made a bright start to his Crystal Palace career.

The Daniel Munoz (£5.4m) replacement, who arrived from Union Saint-Gilloise for a fee of around £21m, took up some advanced positions down the right flank in Gameweek 2, even against Manchester City.

The fact that he received 13 passes in the opponent’s half and delivered five, albeit unsuccessful, crosses in that match, the most of any Palace player, provides optimism, particularly with Fulham and Ipswich Town up next.

Notably, Gameweek 3 opponents Fulham conceded eight open-play crosses from their left flank at Sunderland last week, compared to five on the right.

That is something Khalaili will surely look to take advantage of on Saturday.

Khalaili also carries DefCon potential.

He claimed DefCon points in Gameweek 2, despite only lasting 74 minutes, with 14 in total.

Prior to that, he banked nine DefCons in only 37 minutes of football in Gameweek 1.

After Fulham and Ipswich, the fixture list remains reasonably kind for Palace all the way up to the end of November:

So, for those on the lookout for a new defender, Khalaili could prove an interesting differential route to follow.

36 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. tmstrand
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Please pick one to start:

    A) Le Fee (bre)
    B) Calvert-Lewin (bha)
    C) Ballard (bre)
    D) Muharemovic (bha)

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      D

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Neither?

      C or D maybe, for defcons

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    3. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      B

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    4. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have a feeling DCL will punish those of us who have swapped him to Wissa. I'd play DCL.

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  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Any chance of early line up news for pool tonight?

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  3. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Play one

    B) Palmer
    C) Pedro

    Bench one
    1) Hall
    2) Sangare
    3) De Cuyper

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    1. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      B1

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    2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      C3

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    3. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      C1

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    4. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      C2

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    5. JBG
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B1

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  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    only a few hours til everyone will want barcola in their team ....

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      he thrives while playing counter attack
      I'm not sure it will be the case against Ipswich

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        i don t agree, I think he ll run riots tonight

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  5. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hi guys, not on wildcard. What to do? 2FT 0ITB

    Verbruggen
    Hume Maguire Calafiori
    Mbuemo Tzolis Bruno F Gross
    DCL Haaland J Pedro

    Kinsky Ndiaye O'Shea N Williams

    A) Maguire + Ndiaye to Sangare + De Cuyper
    B) Mbuemo + Ndiaye to Sangare + 8.3m mid
    C) Maguire to De Cuyper/Dedic
    D) Something else

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  6. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Cash is ok to start at RB for Villa this week only, yes?

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks

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  7. DJ14
    13 mins ago

    1. Tzolis to Foden + Maguire to Ajer
    2. Mbeumo to Cherki
    3. Or just roll...

    Plan is to wilcard gw6
    Any help would be great thanks

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    1. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Taking a chance on Tzolis myself..

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      1 or 3

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      1. DJ14
        1 min ago

        That's where im at currently. I'm not at all convinced by selling Mbeumo after getting 11 points, underlying numbers look good and facing a poor looking defence in Everton. Cherki feels slightly sideways...

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    3. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      3

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    4. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      1

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    5. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      I quite like 1. I've gone Cherki myself but Foden may well turn out to be the better pick.

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  8. Paganoi
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would you FH this? 1 FT

    Verb
    Gabriel | Cali | Hall
    Semenyo | Mbeumo | Szobo | Tzolis
    Haaland | DCL | Pedro

    Kinsky | Gomez | Shaw | Diop

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      No

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  9. Three Badgers on a Shirt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Would you roll transfer this week? Pretty sure that's what I'm going to do. 1FT, £0.9M ITB, planning to WC GW6.

    Verbruggen (Kinsky)
    Maguire, Califiori, De Cuyper (Diop, Rodon*)
    B Fernandes (v), Mbeumo, Sangare, Groß (Tzolis)
    Haaland (TC), DCL, Joao Pedro

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Maybe improve Maguire ?

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  10. Raoul Nogues
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    PLAY
    1/ Mbeumo at Everton or
    2/ Stach at Brighton (and bench DCL)
    ?

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    1. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      1

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  11. Dybala10
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Thoughts on this GW4 WC?

    Raya
    Calafiori, Jacquet, Hall
    Rogers, Saka, Palmer, Elanga
    J Pedro, Haaland, Wissa

    Forster, Egan, Thomas, Slater

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Triple Chelsea attack is too many eggs in one basket for me

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  12. Zizou
    • 16 Years
    just now

    Sangare & Grob

    or

    KDH & Slater

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  13. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Using this site with Brave instead of Safari is Soooooo much better 🙂

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  14. bluenose11
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    I was on:

    Verbruggen | Kinsky
    Gabriel | Calafiori | Maguire | Muharemovic | Maatsen
    BrunoF | Mbeumo | Szob | Tzolis | Ndiaye
    Isak | JP | Brobbey

    I already pulled 4 transfers (-8)
    Brobbey > Haaaland
    Gabriel > NOR
    BrunoF > Cherki
    Mbeumo > Gomez

    Should I:
    A) stop tinkering?
    B) TC haaland?
    c) WC?
    D) FH?

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