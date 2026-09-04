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FPL General’s Gameweek 3 Free Hit team reveal – updated!

4 September 2026 286 comments
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
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THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN UPDATED ON FRIDAY AFTER ITS INITIAL THURSDAY PUBLICATION

Our team of contributors are returning as we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 deadline.

This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares his Gameweek 3 Free Hit team.

General, aka Mark, is no longer shackled by the Haaland-less experiment of 2025/26! He has three top 500 finishes to his name, as well as a further nine inside the top 50k.

He currently sits at 16k in the world.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

Gameweek 2 Review

Gameweek 3 FPL 16k

The Troops have kicked off the 2026/27 campaign in style! After the first two Gameweeks, the overall rank is 16k. I can’t remember ever starting this well, which has me very excited for the season ahead. Owning Erling Haaland (£15.5m) is a lot less stressful than going without him, that’s for sure! 

That Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) 23-pointer will be forever remembered in FPL folklore. It was great to be on him with the armband. Well done to those who Triple Captained him! It didn’t even cross my mind after the poor performance from United in Gameweek 1. His teammate, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m), produced the goods too and it should’ve been even more; how he missed that chance from a yard or two out, I will never understand! The plan was to ship him out for a Manchester City midfielder this week but the 11-pointer and another 90 minutes have given me second thoughts about that.

The double Arsenal defence came through again. I’m so glad I showhorned two of them in before the Gameweek 1 deadline. The early substitution for Martin Odegaard (£6.6m) has me concerned, though. I’m more inclined to keep Mbeumo over him now. Losing the Norwegian would open the door for triple Arsenal defence. The ridiculously priced Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) could come in to replace the injured Joe Rodon (£4.5m) for Gameweek 4. That would push Luke Shaw (£4.5m) to the bench as my 4th defender (which I like). 

Gameweek 3 Free Hit team

286 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    It’s probably been mentioned but your article states ‘no European game for City this week’. They play Porto on Tuesday…

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    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      This is Thursday.

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  2. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    Any opinion on Newcastle's new signing Fernandez-Pardo?

    I think he could be a better option than Wissa as he will probably play 9 with Wissa in 10

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      on Saturday?

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      1. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        I am thinking long term. People on WC are going for Wissa but I think this guy could be a better pick

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        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 day, 2 hours ago

          Wissa is PL proven, the new guy is not.

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          1. FPL Sanky
            • 2 Years
            1 day, 2 hours ago

            Yeah but will he be equally effective as a 10. I really think this new guy could be the one but I have been wrong several times before with this. Tzolis being the latest one

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            1. Tony Moon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 17 Years
              1 day, 2 hours ago

              Wissa returned in GW1, playing as a 10

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            2. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              1 day, 2 hours ago

              Wissa is good as a 9.5, if that makes sense

              Or second striker

              Fits well at 10 or at 9

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  3. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    Annoying that the fixture ticker isn't on the side bar/panel for easy viewing

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      It's an option on the FPL pick team screen on the browser.

      Change the opponent key.

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        Side bar was handy in terms of replying to questions.

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  4. Rio Angora Mohair
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Repost, please help if you can:

    Huge FPL Team dilemma:

    I am either playing:
    Egan HUL home to Villa and Myolenko EVE home to Man U
    or
    Calafiori and Konsa home to Chelsea

    Have Palmer and Pedro in team, risk/reward?

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    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Can you play Cala and Egan? Not sure Konsa starts if Mosquera is fit.

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      1. Rio Angora Mohair
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        Good point, thanks...I suppose Cala could get attacking points, and Egan for DC..

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  5. Traction Engine Foot
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Good to go here? Bit worried about lack of 2nd city player but hopefully TC makes up for it!

    Verbruggen
    Cala White Hall
    Bruno Mbeumo Sangare Gross
    Haaland(TC) Pedro DCL
    Kinsky Le Fee Hume Davis

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    1. Boz
      • 14 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Yeah very nice. Would want rid of the Sunderland guys soon though

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      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        Thanks. Yeah want to get them out soon but can rot on the bench for a bit

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  6. Boz
    • 14 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Verb (kinsky)
    Cala Maguire Ajer (Muha OShea)
    Tzolis Bruno Mbuemo Sangare (Ndiaye)
    H JP DCL

    Tzolis and Ndiaye to

    A) Gross and Foden
    B) Slater and Cherki
    C) Roll

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    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      I prefer A in isolation and longer term but guess it means benching Pedro which could hurt. When do you plan to WC?

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      1. Boz
        • 14 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        Probably wc6. Would bench DCL tbh. Likely to roll i think. Uncertainty over the city mids rotation imo

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  7. Taarabts2Good4U
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 hours, 44 mins ago

    Need advice please guys. Had a pretty good week last week but definitely issues with team. £0 in the bank, 2 free transfers. Keen on TC Haaland this week but is a wildcard a better alternative?

    Kinsky (McNally)
    Calafiori, Maguire, Shaw, Thomas, Van Ewijk
    Bruno, Tzolis, Wirtz, Le Fee, Slater
    Isak, Haaland, Pedro

    Cheers.

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    1. EffPeeEll
      • 6 Years
      18 hours, 5 mins ago

      Wirtz to Cherki
      Isak to Wissa
      TC Haaland
      job done.

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  8. EffPeeEll
    • 6 Years
    18 hours, 13 mins ago

    Tzolis -come on ya boyo!

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  9. Bartass89
    • 1 Year
    16 hours, 9 mins ago

    no one is currently 16th in the world, you're doing something wrong, there is no Mark or General in the top 50 overall.

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    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      15 hours, 59 mins ago

      FPL General (Mark McGettigan) is 16k, not 16th.

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      1. Hosea Matthews
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Can we hear from the person who is currently last? I think that would be much more interesting.

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  10. Aaa
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Start JP or DCL?

    I own Verbruggen, White and Calafiori

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  11. Hosea Matthews
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    This site's decline began when filler "Pro Pundit" articles started replacing some of the quality regular pieces like Big Numbers, Say What?, and Lineup Lessons. Maybe someone can get hold of it and pull it out of the mire, there's enough good writers on here to do it.

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  12. DJ14
    6 mins ago

    1. Tzolis to Foden + Maguire to Ajer
    2. Mbeumo to Cherki
    3. Or just roll...

    Plan is to wilcard gw6
    Any help would be great thanks

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  13. ratski
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which duo do you prefer longer term..
    A. Foden and palmer
    B. Mbeumo and semenyo

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  14. Ronnies
    • 11 Years
    just now

    I'm Wildcarding in GW4 so feel like a punt on Foden.

    Which of these two transfers do you prefer?

    A) Bruno F to Foden
    B) Tzolis to Anderson (Bench J. Pedro)

    Cheers.

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