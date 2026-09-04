THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN UPDATED ON FRIDAY AFTER ITS INITIAL THURSDAY PUBLICATION

Our team of contributors are returning as we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 deadline.

This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares his Gameweek 3 Free Hit team.

General, aka Mark, is no longer shackled by the Haaland-less experiment of 2025/26! He has three top 500 finishes to his name, as well as a further nine inside the top 50k.

He currently sits at 16k in the world.

Gameweek 2 Review

The Troops have kicked off the 2026/27 campaign in style! After the first two Gameweeks, the overall rank is 16k. I can’t remember ever starting this well, which has me very excited for the season ahead. Owning Erling Haaland (£15.5m) is a lot less stressful than going without him, that’s for sure!

That Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) 23-pointer will be forever remembered in FPL folklore. It was great to be on him with the armband. Well done to those who Triple Captained him! It didn’t even cross my mind after the poor performance from United in Gameweek 1. His teammate, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m), produced the goods too and it should’ve been even more; how he missed that chance from a yard or two out, I will never understand! The plan was to ship him out for a Manchester City midfielder this week but the 11-pointer and another 90 minutes have given me second thoughts about that.

The double Arsenal defence came through again. I’m so glad I showhorned two of them in before the Gameweek 1 deadline. The early substitution for Martin Odegaard (£6.6m) has me concerned, though. I’m more inclined to keep Mbeumo over him now. Losing the Norwegian would open the door for triple Arsenal defence. The ridiculously priced Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) could come in to replace the injured Joe Rodon (£4.5m) for Gameweek 4. That would push Luke Shaw (£4.5m) to the bench as my 4th defender (which I like).

Gameweek 3 Free Hit team