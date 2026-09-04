Munoz, Delap, Sangare: Nott’m Forest injury latest for FPL Gameweek 3

Oliver Glasner reunited with Daniel Munoz this week, as the Colombian wing-back joined Nottingham Forest from Crystal Palace.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 3

But, after not benching him in any of the 80 Premier League games that he could call upon Munoz at Crystal Palace, it sounds like he may break that habit in Gameweek 3.

“We wanted to add quality and and mentality, and I think Daniel Munoz has proven both in the Premier League and also at the World Cup when he played for Colombia, and he’s very reliable. His mentality is incredible but also it’s now [a time] for him to settle in, getting everybody known, and he didn’t play many minutes for Palace in pre-season. He arrived late there. So, it’s getting him back on his top fitness level because that’s what he needs. He needs his fitness level because then he can play with his full strength. “He’s available, but he arrived late after the World Cup. He had a short pre-season and then, you could see, he played with a mask in the first game at Everton. So, he had nose surgery because it was about breathing and that’s why he didn’t have many minutes in pre-season, many pre-season friendly games, and then just, I don’t know, 55 minutes at Everton. He was not playing in their second game against City because the negotiations were quite far. And that’s why I said he needs to get back onto his top fitness level.” – Oliver Glasner on Daniel Munoz

Liam Delap also sounds short of match fitness.

“He has show during the entire week that he can score goals with his right, with his left, with his head, and yeah, that was very positive, but also we could see that he’s not in a match rhythm.” – Oliver Glasner on Liam Delap

There wasn’t much on team news. However, Glasner did discuss Nicolo Savona (knee) when asked about his centre-half options, now that Zach Abbott and Morato have moved on.

“We think that Nicola Savona can play this. He has the physicality. He’s a right back, can also play centre-back, so probably when you play a back three, this is a top position for him. He had a setback and I think today he was the first time back on grass. We really built him up, step by step now, and hopefully he can fully train with us maybe during the international break or afterwards. So, then he should be back soon.” – Oliver Glasner

There was no update on Ibrahim Sangare (calf), but the midfielder was seen in an earlier training image.