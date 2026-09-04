Osula, Livramento, Burn: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 3

Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Matthias Jaissle hinted that big-money Newcastle United signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo would be eased in as a substitute at first.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 3

“For a young age, he’s already showing a lot of strength on the pitch. He has a physical level which fits really, really strong to our idea of how we want to play football. With his speed up front, he can cause many opponents problems. “He’s versatile in his approach, he can play multiple positions up in front, which gives us the freedom to adjust from match to match. “He’s fit, he’s training with us, but it’s been a while since he played the last time over 90 minutes. It’s also for a young lad important to adapt to our intensity in training but also the intensity of the Premier League. We will have a close eye on him and we are smart also with the load management. We want to enjoy him for a longer period and not just for one game. “I think we have bunch of players up in front who can play multiple positions and that will be not easy to to handle. So, also not for Marco Rose on the weekend!” – Matthias Jaissle on Matias Fernadez-Pardo

Jaissle was no help on the team news front regarding Joelinton (unspecified), Dan Burn (ankle) and Will Osula (foot).

“Due to the fact that we have a top medical department, everyone is progressing well, but everyone also differently, due to their injuries. Again, I mentioned last time, and I will keep the same messages for all the press conferences here, we’re working on a top level in that department and from the morning till the evening everything to [help them] come back as soon as possible – and that will be also with these guys.” – Matthias Jaissle when asked about the latest team news

Pressed on Osula, amid reports from Denmark that his issue might be more serious than first thought, Jaissle doubled down.

“I keep it with my answer already. I don’t know if the Danish journalists have more information than I have. I doubt that, so I will not be a participant in these rumours or information from the Danish journalist.” – Matthias Jaissle

Tino Livramento (calf) was already back in training last week, so he may be closer to matchday involvement. Although Jaissle’s comment below suggests maybe not in Gameweek 3.