Savio, Maddison, Mudryk: Tottenham injury latest for FPL Gameweek 3

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Roberto De Zerbi said that James Maddison (shoulder) has returned to training, while Savio is back after missing out last weekend with “muscle fatigue”.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 3

“We are all available to play. “Maddison started yesterday with us but the other players are in good, good condition. “Savio is back, yeah.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Meanwhile, Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) are still sidelined.

Mykhailo Mudryk is now aboard as of deadline day.