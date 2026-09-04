Sesko, Mount, Baleba: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 3

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Michael Carrick reported no new injury issues.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 3

Amad Diallo (unspecified), Manuel Ugarte (knee) and Carlos Baleba (ankle) will miss out again, while it remains to be seen how far long-term absentee Matthijs de Ligt (back) is from a playing comeback after a recent return to the grass.

Also back in training is Mason Mount (knock), who has been out for a much shorter period.

Meanwhile, Carrick discussed the fitness of Benjamin Sesko, who has only been a substitute in the opening two Gameweeks.