Sesko, Mount, Baleba: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 3

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Michael Carrick reported no new injury issues.
- READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 3
Amad Diallo (unspecified), Manuel Ugarte (knee) and Carlos Baleba (ankle) will miss out again, while it remains to be seen how far long-term absentee Matthijs de Ligt (back) is from a playing comeback after a recent return to the grass.
Also back in training is Mason Mount (knock), who has been out for a much shorter period.
Meanwhile, Carrick discussed the fitness of Benjamin Sesko, who has only been a substitute in the opening two Gameweeks.
“Ben’s improving, he’s been improving his fitness all the time. He had some time off, which was important – that we give him the time, to make sure he was right moving forward, with no setbacks.
“You can never guarantee that, but it gives Ben the chance to stay fit for as long as possible. He made big strides last season and he’s still young and still adapting and learning and developing here.
“There’s loads more to come from Ben, so it’s just being patient with him really. I’m really happy with how he’s come back, so looking forward to seeing him on the pitch a little bit more.” – Michael Carrick on Benjamin Sesko