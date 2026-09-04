What can FPL managers expect from Barcola at Liverpool?

In one of the biggest moves of the summer transfer window, Bradley Barcola (£8.0m) this week joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds have shelled out £106m initially but it’s a deal that could be worth up to £123m with add-ons.

But what can we expect from the French left-winger – and will he live up to the hype in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

We assess his credentials in this Scout Report.

FPL PRICE

Barcola has been priced up at £8.0m, making him the joint-fifth-most expensive midfielder in the game.

BARCOLA: A BRIEF HISTORY

Season Team League starts

(sub apps) Mins Goals Assists 2025/26 PSG 21 (8) 1,752 11 1 2024/25 PSG 27 (7) 2,194 14 10 2023/24 PSG 18 (7) 1,381 4 7 2023/24 Lyon 3 (0) 270 0 0 2022/23 Lyon 15 (11) 1,438 5 8 2021/22 Lyon 2 (9) 258 0 1

Barcola’s entire playing career has been spent in France.

Working his way through the Lyon youth system, he made his senior debut in November 2021.

But it was a while before he established himself as a regular. Indeed, the then 20-year-old winger was on the cusp of a loan move to Swiss side St Gallen in January 2023, only for an availability crisis at Lyon to put the brakes on that.

Barcola didn’t look back. He made 15 starts and two substitute appearances in the second half of the 2022/23 Ligue I campaign, racking up 13 attacking returns in that time.

That end-of-season form persuaded PSG to fork out around £40m for his services at the beginning of 2023/24.

The 2024/25 season was his best year in Paris, with 31 attacking returns arriving across Ligue I and the Champions League. Halfway through that campaign, however, PSG snapped up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – and that’s been the problem since.

From Gameweeks 2-23 of 2025/26, Barcola completed 90 minutes just twice in the French top tier. And, when it mattered, he didn’t start a single Champions League tie after the last 16.

GOAL THREAT + ASSIST POTENTIAL

*Above: FPL midfielders with a minimum of 1,000 minutes

Despite limited playing time with the French champions, you can see how favourably many of his shooting stats fare compared to those of existing FPL midfielders.

Cue the ‘farmers’ league’ caveats, and the Ligue I imbalance – PSG have won five titles in a row – is admittedly something to factor in.

But a minutes-per-shot average of 38.4 in both last season’s Champions League and the 2026 World Cup, when the opposition was stiffer, is still commendable. For context, that’s about the rate Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m) was shooting at in the Premier League in 2025/26.

Just under 75% of Barcola’s Ligue I efforts came from his right foot, underscoring his preference to cut inside and shoot.

His 11 league goals last season came from an xG of 10.90, so about par.

By contrast, he was unlucky only to bag one assist from an xA of 4.50 – but even that figure is on the low side, and indicative of the fact that he’s no Wirtz-esque chance creator.

WILL HE INHERIT SET-PIECE DUTIES – AND IS HE A PENALTY TAKER?

‘No’ and ‘no’ are the answers here.

Part of the reason for the lack of assists is the shortage of set-piece responsibilities.

47 of 50 key passes last season were of the ‘short’ variety, while he has only taken four corners in his entire career!

And as for penalties, he’s not going to be challenging Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m). He’s only ever taken one spot-kick, for PSG in the Champions League last season, and he missed it.

WHERE DOES BARCOLA FIT INTO THIS LIVERPOOL XI – AND WHOSE POSITION DOES HE TAKE?

The right-footed Barcola typically plays on the left wing but he has featured on the opposite side and even through the middle.

And, with Liverpool overstaffed on the left, we’re going to have to see one of the wide-men, be it Barcola, Victor Munoz (£6.5m), Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) or Rio Ngumoha (£5.9m), do a job on their less favoured flank. The latter three, indeed, have all featured there in the opening two Gameweeks.

“I think we preferred, in the end, to have the best players, than a player that maybe is specific only for that position. I think I’m very used, from my previous teams, to demanding all the wingers play on both sides. “I know they normally have their preferred position, but we’ve been playing with Víctor [Munoz], with Cody [Gakpo], with Rio [Ngumoha] in pre-season, in competition now, on the right side. I think probably all of them have played more on the left, but I would say, I’ve seen them in a good place on the right. Probably Rio is more specific for the left side, but I think he has also shown the willingness to improve and play on the right. “Even Bradley [Barcola], I think he’s very open and I think he can play right and left. He started actually more on the right side when he started with Olympique Lyonnais. “Obviously, it will depend on the match-ups, on what we consider for every game, but I’m happy with the four wingers we have and I’m sure we are going to be able to cover those two positions.” – Andoni Iraola, speaking on Thursday about Liverpool’s inability to sign a right winger

It goes without saying that the ‘xMins’ of Gakpo, Rio and Munoz take a bit of a hit after Barcola’s arrival, as those four are effectively competing for just two spots.

HOW FIT IS BARCOLA?

Barcola not only had a late return to pre-season training, following a deep run in the World Cup with France, but he also failed to feature in any of PSG’s friendlies.

That minute-less run has stretched on deep into August.

An unused substitute in the UEFA Super Cup final, he then missed out on the following three PSG squads – the Trophée des Champions (aka the French Community Shield) and the first two Ligue I matchdays.

So, he’s not kicked a ball since the World Cup third-place play-off in July.

No surprise, then, that Iraola cast some doubt over Barcola’s match fitness in Thursday’s pre-match presser:

“He trained well with us. If everything goes well in today’s training, he will definitely be available for tomorrow. “I see him in a good place. He has trained with us, I think, three [times]. It’s true that he hasn’t had minutes in pre-season but he has been training normal with the group [at PSG]. Then it’s a decision that we have to make. I think he is in a good place but we also have to consider that he hasn’t had minutes in the pre-season games. – Andoni Iraola, speaking on Thursday about Bradley Barcola

FINAL THOUGHTS

Iraola’s comments about Barcola’s fitness mean that the Frenchman is not a player to consider as early as Gameweek 3.

No pitch-time since the World Cup may mean we don’t actually see the winger start until Gameweeks 5/6, which fall on either side of the international break.

There are easier fixture runs out there at that point:

It may be some time before Barcola is seriously flickering on the FPL radar, then, with the ticker-topping run from Gameweek 10-21 probably the time to consider him anew:

Even then, will he be worth the cash? There’ll be no spot-kicks for £8.0m, nor set-piece duties or many defensive contribution (DefCon) points. Szoboszlai, for instance, can boast all of that for £1.0m cheaper. The Hungarian will also surely be the better bet for minutes when Liverpool embark on that favourable run of games from November to January, when the schedule is packed and rotation could be rife.

So, then, Barcola’s open-play threat will dictate his Fantasy worth. The underlying numbers we discussed above are certainly promising, so the big question is how they translate from Ligue I to the more competitive Premier League.

While they’re different types of player, Florian Wirtz (£7.5m) is the cautionary tale here. Arriving to great fanfare, for a fee in excess of £100m, and boasting some excellent stats from the continent (plenty of parallels with Barcola there), he took some time to get up to speed. Arne Slot frequently mentioned Wirtz’s struggle to adapt to the physicality and intensity of the English top flight. The German didn’t bank his first attacking return until Gameweek 14!

Plenty of reasons to be cautious around Barcola for now, then.