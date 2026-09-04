Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 3?

With the Gameweek 3 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, it’s time to have a good think about who to captain.

All three of last week’s top choices returned double-digit hauls, with Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), Erling Haaland (£15.5m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) notching at least two attacking returns. The decision for Gameweek 3 looks slightly more straightforward, with most managers expected to look towards Manchester City’s home fixture against newly-promoted Coventry City.

Is Haaland the standout Man City option or can a cheaper midfield teammate rival him for consideration? For those foolhardy managers willing to back against FPL’s most expensive player, who is the best alternative armband option? Plus, there’s the looming spectre of a potential Triple Captaincy, with legions of managers set to activate the chip.

We’ll consider all of that in the latest ‘Captain Sensible’ article of the season.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

In a result that an authoritarian dictator would be proud of, Haaland has picked up almost two-thirds of the vote in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. Site users are unsurprisingly backing the Norwegian in their droves for Man City’s favourable home fixture against Frank Lampard’s Coventry.

In another site poll, 40% of users will be activating the Triple Captain chip. It doesn’t take a genius to work out who on!

Dominik Szoboslai (£7.0m) is the only other player to garner more than 5% support ahead of Liverpool’s away fixture against Ipswich Town – and that may be to do with him being the first option in the poll and picking up accidental votes! The Tractor Boys shipped five goals last time out, while Szoboslai appears to be on penalties for the Reds. His teammate, Alexander Isak (£9.0m), sits in third place after scoring his first goal of the season in Gameweek 2.

Player Stats – Gameweeks 1-2