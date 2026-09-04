Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 3?

4 September 2026 352 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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With the Gameweek 3 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, it’s time to have a good think about who to captain.

All three of last week’s top choices returned double-digit hauls, with Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), Erling Haaland (£15.5m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) notching at least two attacking returns. The decision for Gameweek 3 looks slightly more straightforward, with most managers expected to look towards Manchester City’s home fixture against newly-promoted Coventry City.

Is Haaland the standout Man City option or can a cheaper midfield teammate rival him for consideration? For those foolhardy managers willing to back against FPL’s most expensive player, who is the best alternative armband option? Plus, there’s the looming spectre of a potential Triple Captaincy, with legions of managers set to activate the chip.

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We’ll consider all of that in the latest ‘Captain Sensible’ article of the season.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

In a result that an authoritarian dictator would be proud of, Haaland has picked up almost two-thirds of the vote in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. Site users are unsurprisingly backing the Norwegian in their droves for Man City’s favourable home fixture against Frank Lampard’s Coventry.

In another site poll, 40% of users will be activating the Triple Captain chip. It doesn’t take a genius to work out who on!

Dominik Szoboslai (£7.0m) is the only other player to garner more than 5% support ahead of Liverpool’s away fixture against Ipswich Town – and that may be to do with him being the first option in the poll and picking up accidental votes! The Tractor Boys shipped five goals last time out, while Szoboslai appears to be on penalties for the Reds. His teammate, Alexander Isak (£9.0m), sits in third place after scoring his first goal of the season in Gameweek 2.

Player Stats – Gameweeks 1-2

FFScout Tom <p>Deputy General Manager. Forever chasing the top 10K. Chelsea fan.&nbsp;</p> Follow them on Twitter

352 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BR510
    33 mins ago

    Start Pedro or Konsa?

    Cherki or Foden on wildcard?

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    1. BR510
      32 mins ago

      Sorry start ONE of Pedro Konsa Yalcouye and Egan

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      1. ebb2sparky
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Pedro

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    2. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Has to be Cherki

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    3. Rhysd007
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      Pedro & Cherks

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  2. Over Midwicket
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    No love for Tzolakis at Hull?

    He got 3 bonus in each of the first 2 games. Isn't he gold - maybe the new Heaton or Pickford? Even if Hull regresses, he'll get some monster hauls and get 140+ points across the season.

    Thoughts?

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    1. Over Midwicket
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Hull defenders don't seem to get much bonus meaning he'll always be in the bonus. It'll add up across the season plus all the save points.

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      For me, 2 games isn't enough of a sample to make a judgement on him just yet, but yeah, he's done very well so far 🙂

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    3. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      I wouldn’t trust Hull

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    4. Rhysd007
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yeh decent, but I don't see Hull's CS defiance lasting!

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  3. Rhysd007
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bench 1 from:

    Mbuemo, Tzolis, Wirtz, Groß
    Isak

    Thanks

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    1. andy78
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Tzolis

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  4. Over Midwicket
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on ditching Wissa to a 4,5 and spreading the funds elsewhere? No need to have a 8th attacker when there are so many great defenders (and we saw DEF outscored MID/FWD overall last year with defcons).

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    1. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's a paltry 1.5 (sell value) over base so no, keep for the good run.

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