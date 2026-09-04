Wieffer, Rutter, Ayari: Brighton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 3

Mats Wieffer (knee) has joined Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Yankuba Minteh (leg), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) on the Brighton and Hove Albion injury list.

The Dutchman will be out until October.

Georginio Rutter and Yasin Ayari, who have had more minor issues, might be “options”, however.

“Mats Wieffer, we expect to be out till the international break. Rutter and Yasin, they might be options for for tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler

“Also after international break, so we have to be patient. Hopefully our wingers, they can come back quickly. Of course, our game relies also a little bit on these kind of of wingers but now we have to adapt our game and that’s what we did at the start of the season.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

“He’s getting closer. He’s in his rehab [but] I can’t give a clear time schedule when he will be back.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Evan Ferguson

“Yeah, he might be an option, yes, to start.

“I think what we need to understand is every player adapts differently to demands from the Premier League. We have now a few signings and I think one player really had or has Premier League experience, with Pascal Struijk. All the others, they first need to adapt to the demands, they need to adapt to the intensity, to our style of play. So, a few players they they will do it quicker. Other players, they might need a longer time. So, there we have to really take care of them individually.

“But regarding Costinha, he’s a physical player. He is is very fit and he’s a very clever player, understands the game, and therefore I’m really pleased with his development.” – Fabian Hurzeler on whether Costinha could deputise for Mats Wieffer