75 of the best, worst + funniest UCL Fantasy team names

Before we all finalise our UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy squads for Matchday 1, the most important task of all: choosing a team name!
In this article, we’ve assembled a few groan-inducing team name ideas to consider.
For the more meaningful UCL Fantasy stuff, don’t forget to check out our all-new UCL Fantasy Toolkit!
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy 2026/27 ultimate guide: Best players, tips, team reveals + more
- READ MORE: Get the winning edge in UCL Fantasy with our new toolkit
PLAYERS
- When Harry Met Saliba
- No Kane, No Gain
- Hey Jude Bellingham
- Sommer Lovin
- Wirtz Nightmare
- Quantum of Tzolis
- Noni Ya Business
- Hancko Chief
- Rice, Rice, Baby
- Calafiorication
- Pro Evolution Saka
- Dark Side of De Roon
- Baby Reijnders
- Batman McGinns
- Obi Wan-Bissaka
- Old Havertz Kai Hard
- Wow Urbig
- Chicken Tikka Musiala
- Diomandes Are Forever
- Frimpong Balls
- Undav Pants
- Isco Stu
- Jeff Endrick
- Dest in Show
- Back of the Neto
- Under My Cucurella
- Oblak-Di, Oblak-Da
- The Wimmer Takes It All
- This Is an Ex-Parrott
- Bringing Zirkzee Back
- Pain in Dias
- What’s the Chory
- Gvardiols of the Galaxy
- Øde Toilette
- Pinky and De Bruyne
- Had One Tchouameni
- Love the Way Szoboszlai
- Alisson Blunderland
- The Konate Kid
- Come Digne With Me
- Tickle Me Olmo
- Sans Merino
- Beef Cherki
- Jacquet Potato
- Sesko Clubcard
- Schlotterbeck Girl
- TAA Very Much
- Le Normand Conquest
- The 40-Year-Old Virgil
- Guirassy Park
- Kylian Me Softly
- Me, Myself, Ndiaye
- OneFlewOverLukaku’sNest
TEAMS
- Bayer Neverlosin’
- Bayern Maiden
- Bayern Bru
- Farcelona
- Borussia Teeth
- Pathetico Madrid
- Real Strugglers
- Haaland Globetrotters
- Inter Row Z
- Hardly Athletic
- Sporting Abeergut
- Sub-standard Liege
- Dynamo Chicken Kiev
- Not-So-Young Boys
- Real Betis Tearooms
- This Is Sparta (Prague)
- Parmesan Belgrade
- Como Estas?
- LASK of the Summer Wine
- Slovan Brat-i-Summer
- Sabah Ranks
- Leipzig on Your Collar