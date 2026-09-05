Champions League

75 of the best, worst + funniest UCL Fantasy team names

5 September 2026 1 comments
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Before we all finalise our UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy squads for Matchday 1, the most important task of all: choosing a team name!

In this article, we’ve assembled a few groan-inducing team name ideas to consider.

For the more meaningful UCL Fantasy stuff, don’t forget to check out our all-new UCL Fantasy Toolkit!

UCL Fantasy 2026/27 ultimate guide: Best players, tips, team reveals + more 3

PLAYERS

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  • When Harry Met Saliba 
  • No Kane, No Gain 
  • Hey Jude Bellingham
  • Sommer Lovin
  • Wirtz Nightmare
  • Quantum of Tzolis
  • Noni Ya Business
  • Hancko Chief
  • Rice, Rice, Baby
  • Calafiorication
  • Pro Evolution Saka
  • Dark Side of De Roon
  • Baby Reijnders
  • Batman McGinns
  • Obi Wan-Bissaka
  • Old Havertz Kai Hard
  • Wow Urbig
  • Chicken Tikka Musiala
  • Diomandes Are Forever
  • Frimpong Balls
  • Undav Pants
  • Isco Stu
  • Jeff Endrick
  • Dest in Show
  • Back of the Neto
  • Under My Cucurella
  • Oblak-Di, Oblak-Da
  • The Wimmer Takes It All
  • This Is an Ex-Parrott
  • Bringing Zirkzee Back
  • Pain in Dias
  • What’s the Chory
  • Gvardiols of the Galaxy
  • Øde Toilette
  • Pinky and De Bruyne
  • Had One Tchouameni
  • Love the Way Szoboszlai
  • Alisson Blunderland
  • The Konate Kid
  • Come Digne With Me
  • Tickle Me Olmo
  • Sans Merino
  • Beef Cherki
  • Jacquet Potato
  • Sesko Clubcard
  • Schlotterbeck Girl
  • TAA Very Much
  • Le Normand Conquest
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgil
  • Guirassy Park
  • Kylian Me Softly
  • Me, Myself, Ndiaye
  • OneFlewOverLukaku’sNest

TEAMS

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  • Bayer Neverlosin’ 
  • Bayern Maiden
  • Bayern Bru
  • Farcelona
  • Borussia Teeth
  • Pathetico Madrid
  • Real Strugglers
  • Haaland Globetrotters
  • Inter Row Z 
  • Hardly Athletic
  • Sporting Abeergut
  • Sub-standard Liege
  • Dynamo Chicken Kiev
  • Not-So-Young Boys
  • Real Betis Tearooms
  • This Is Sparta (Prague)
  • Parmesan Belgrade
  • Como Estas?
  • LASK of the Summer Wine
  • Slovan Brat-i-Summer
  • Sabah Ranks
  • Leipzig on Your Collar
Introducing our new UCL Fantasy toolkit! 7

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

1 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hahaha, my team name made the list and sadly it's not Isco Stu

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