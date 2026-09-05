75 of the best, worst + funniest UCL Fantasy team names

Before we all finalise our UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy squads for Matchday 1, the most important task of all: choosing a team name!

In this article, we’ve assembled a few groan-inducing team name ideas to consider.

For the more meaningful UCL Fantasy stuff, don’t forget to check out our all-new UCL Fantasy Toolkit!

PLAYERS

When Harry Met Saliba

No Kane, No Gain

Hey Jude Bellingham

Sommer Lovin

Wirtz Nightmare

Quantum of Tzolis

Noni Ya Business

Hancko Chief

Rice, Rice, Baby

Calafiorication

Pro Evolution Saka

Dark Side of De Roon

Baby Reijnders

Batman McGinns

Obi Wan-Bissaka

Old Havertz Kai Hard

Wow Urbig

Chicken Tikka Musiala

Diomandes Are Forever

Frimpong Balls

Undav Pants

Isco Stu

Jeff Endrick

Dest in Show

Back of the Neto

Under My Cucurella

Oblak-Di, Oblak-Da

The Wimmer Takes It All

This Is an Ex-Parrott

Bringing Zirkzee Back

Pain in Dias

What’s the Chory

Gvardiols of the Galaxy

Øde Toilette

Pinky and De Bruyne

Had One Tchouameni

Love the Way Szoboszlai

Alisson Blunderland

The Konate Kid

Come Digne With Me

Tickle Me Olmo

Sans Merino

Beef Cherki

Jacquet Potato

Sesko Clubcard

Schlotterbeck Girl

TAA Very Much

Le Normand Conquest

The 40-Year-Old Virgil

Guirassy Park

Kylian Me Softly

Me, Myself, Ndiaye

OneFlewOverLukaku’sNest

TEAMS